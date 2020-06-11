Coronavirus stimulus looks like junk mail

Orvie Nix, a retiree in Amarillo, Texas, had expected his family would receive its $2,400 in stimulus funds with a lettersigned by President Trump, or by direct deposit in his bank account, as he had seen on the news.

Instead, Nix got an envelope in the mail from “Money Network Cardholder Services”, containing a prepaid debit card. The plain envelope seemed typical of the unwanted financial offers that flood the mail. Like an unknown number of others, Nix assumed his stimulus payment was junk mail, and put it in the shredder.

With passage of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act to speed financial relief to individuals and businesses in the wake of the pandemic, some four million Americans are receiving their stimulus payments on prepaid cards in a process that has been described as confusing and disorganized.

While some people have already received their payments as direct deposits or paper checks in the mail, almost 4 million people — including those for whom the agency does not have bank accounts on file — will be getting their stimulus payments in the form of prepaid debit cards. The only problem is that the debit cards come in envelopes that say “Money Network Cardholder Services” and do not bear any federal markings.

sooooo I had not heard of this but I just got my covid stimulus money via a debt card??? I was hella suspicious at first cause I knew nothing about this but I researched it and it’s legit… and it actually has money on it — dr.nova🌈@FFVIIR+ACNH (@valerieflames) May 27, 2020

That has prompted some recipients to complain that they look too similar to unwanted credit card offers, leading some to accidentally throw the cards — which could contain as much as $3,400 for a family of four — in the trash.

Democrats on a House oversight subcommittee complained in a May 28 letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the debit cards are easily confused for junk mail or a scam, due to the use of the plain envelope from “Money Network Cardholder Services,” a name taxpayers won’t recognize. The paperwork inside the envelope bears the logo of the Department of Treasury but makes no reference to the IRS.

“Alarmingly, if an individual calls the number listed in the accompanying materials” to activate the card, the person must enter “a substantial portion of his or her social security number,’’ the letter said.

No idea if this is any indication of others’ experiences with their coronavirus stimulus money, but I almost threw mine out with the junk mail: 1. The return address was “Money Network Cardholder Services,” no indication it’s from the govt/U.S. Treasury. pic.twitter.com/Af2dBPl9oF — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) May 22, 2020

The lawmakers sought answers from Mnuchin by June 2 on how many people have had to order replacement cards, and how taxpayers were chosen to receive the cards rather than a paper check. A spokesman for the panel told FairWarning that the Treasury Department has not yet responded.

An IRS spokesperson who declined to give his name told FairWarning he did not know how people were selected to receive the debit cards. He said that the IRS was not involved in the decision, and referred further inquiries to the Treasury Department’s Bureau of Fiscal Service, which did not respond to emails.

Representatives of the financial firms handling the prepaid cards, Metabank and Fiserv, also referred questions to the Bureau of Fiscal Service.

A letter from Money Network Cardholder Services, a company responsible for mailing stimulus debit cards to Americans. (Photo by Zack Stanton)

Mobile banking and prepaid card companies had lobbied the Treasury Department for contracts to help distribute stimulus payments, claiming that prepaid cards would be a swifter and more secure way for Americans to get their money, as Reuters reported in April.

The Economic Impact Payment Cards, as they are called, are issued by MetaBank, which describes itself as one of the nation’s leading providers of prepaid cards. The bank primarily serves low-income individuals who do not have access to traditional banks, according to the company’s 2019 annual report. A website set-up by Fiserv and Metabank provides information on using the cards and about fees.

People who mistakenly tossed their cards can get a new one by calling 800-240-8100. Orvie Nix said he called the 800 number and got a new card earlier this month.The IRS initially said it would charge $7.50 to replace cards that had been lost or thrown away, but later announced that it would waive the fee for first-time replacements.

The IRS also issued a press release urging people to watch for the envelopes. And the agency appears to be alerting tax preparers with emails like the one it sent to Nix’s accountant Cliff Heffner.

“Please help us get the word out that these are valid cards,’’ said an IRS representative in an email to Heffner. “Folks are throwing them away or are wondering if they are fraudulent. Please share the information on your websites, newsletters and social media accounts, etc..” says the email to Heffner, which he shared with FairWarning.

Heffner wrote back: “The prepaid debit card action has certainly been done by IRS in a haphazard and unannounced fashion…What a mess you people have caused!”

To help taxpayers identify the cards, the IRS said in an FAQ that they will bear the Visa logo and are issued by MetaBank. A letter included with the cards explains that they are the Economic Impact Payment Card. More information is available at eipcard.com.

To activate the cards, taxpayers need to call 1-800-240-8100 to verify their identities and set their PINs. They should also sign the backs of their cards.

The cards can then be used like regular debit cards for online transactions or swiped at stores, where users can also opt for cash back.

#EIPcard recipients can check card balance & transaction history at https://t.co/EKFB5BL5AT, by calling 1-800-240-8100, or by using the Money Network® Mobile App. Cardholders can transfer funds, find ATMs, receive alerts and more. pic.twitter.com/BCDmof9ucZ — Fiscal Service (@FiscalService) May 28, 2020

Other parts of the federal government seemed to have realized that the payment and the letter could be confusing.

“I received an Economic Impact Payment VISA prepaid debit card from the government in the mail. Is this a scam?” is one of the FAQ items posted on the website of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

“This is not a scam. The government is sending some people Economic Impact Payment Cards if they qualified for a stimulus payment and the IRS couldn’t direct deposit the payment,” the site continues.

The card can be used free — but some optional services can incur fees, including a $2 withdrawal fee after the first withdrawal, 25 cents for a balance inquiry and $5 for more than one in-person withdrawal. No more than $1,000 can be withdrawn from an ATM in one day.

Taxpayers who want to pay their rent with the cards should check with their landlords to find out whether they have the means to accept electronic payments or use apps such as Venmo or Zelle.

Anyone who needs to have a paper check generated can call the above customer service number and request that a “Money Network Check” be mailed. After it arrives, they should fill out the date, the dollar amount and the payee but then must call again to have the check activated