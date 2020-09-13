Is Jennifer Lopez moving to Escondido? Only The Shadow knows.

However, local radio stations and the Internet were buzzing about the possibility that Jenny on the block was moving to this block.

While it might be true — who knows, Donald Trump might be president; the Cubs might win the World Series — the rumor blasting across several local radio stations and celebrity web sites also fits quite craftily into a recent form of Internet hoax as in this celebrity, or that, is moving to, fill-in-the-place.

Spoiler alert: Don’t hold your breath, JLo fans. It’s more like April Fools than April fact.

Similar rumors have sprung up about everybody from Justin Bieber, Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner to Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and even Prince Harry, rumored to be moving to somewhere, anywhere in the U.S., now that he’s hooked up with American, and Internet love-to-hate or hate-to-love icon, Meghan Markle.

The claim, fill in the blank, reads like this: A well-known celebrity “whose sincerity you didn’t have to question” is moving to your town after briefly visiting and discovering “people were people.”

A lot of these celebrity moving rumors involve mid-sized or smaller cities, many of them in out-of-the-way locales.

So, is the Biebs moving to Visalia? Is McConaughey moving to Stockton? Stockton and Visalia, for goodness sakes, with all due respect, have you ever been there? Or Virginia Beach, another rumored, McConaughey location, nice beaches and Virginia is for lovers after all?

Is Justin Bieber moving to…fill in the blanks. “And I was like baby, baby, baby oh/Like baby, baby baby no/ Like baby, baby, baby oh/ I thought you’d always be mine….”

Bieber, as befitting his tabloid status, also has been rumored to be moving to Wildwood, Missouri; St. Mary’s, Georgia; Sandy, Oregon and Gulf Shores, Alabama.

How about Pitt, Jolie and company heading to Berea, Kentucky? Or Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, actually a very interesting place, if you like crawfish and Cajun dancing? Is Taylor Swift on the road to Gig Harbor, Washington? Tom Cruise moving on up to to Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, hometown of another celebrity, Joe Willie Namath?

Believe it or don’t, d’uh; could Leonardo DiCaprio be relocating to Woodstock, Illinois?

As Snopes.com, “Rumor has it”, reports: “The queries appeared out of nowhere at around the same time, as if an exodus from Hollywood occurred en masse for some unstated reason. The second thing that made us raise an eyebrow was that all these tidbits of entertainment reporting came from what appeared to be solely two websites — Headline Brief and McKenzie Post. Either two visually identical and, until that point, unknown outlets had suddenly cornered the market on celebrity real estate scoops, or a new social media prank generator was afoot, causing confusion on social media.”

OK, with that said, Rock1053, “San Diego’s Rock Station,” went all in on the Lopez rumor, quoting WLEB 21 Celebrity News Source. Channel 93.3 repeated it by way of a post from Geena the Latina. Magic925, “The Beat of San Diego” also reported it, albeit more skeptically.

The report repeated went like this: “In a big surprise to everyone in Los Angeles, pop superstar Jennifer Lopez reveals in a new interview that she is moving to the Escondido, California area. She tells the magazine that she is “tired of the L.A. lifestyle” and is looking for a big change in life. “I’m just tired of the L.A. lifestyle and the fake people, honestly, and I feel like, at this point in my life, I’d rather just live in a place full of real, genuine people. I’ve been to Escondido a few times over the years and the people there are real… they’re genuine, and yeah every community has its problems but the people there are good, decent people and they care about their community. “Those are the things I find most important in deciding where to live,” Lopez told the magazine. “I’m not retiring, I’m just looking for a change in life and I think I’ve found that in Escondido. “Let us know what you think in the comments section below especially if you’re a resident of the Escondido, California area.”

As we started out in this article, posing a knock-off conceptual palindrome of the celebrity moving kind…

Is Jennifer Lopez moving to Escondido?

Only The Shadow knows.

