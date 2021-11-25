Surveillance Pelicana Chapter 4: ‘IRS Inc.’

SURVEILLANCE PELICANA
BY
DAN WEISMAN
(The entire book appears at this link with chapters added after appearing online: https://www.escondidograpevine.com/surveillance-pelicana-full-book-chapters-added-as-they-appear-online/.)
Chapter Four: Tyger interviews at Marrero for an insurance
investigator’s position with Dorothy Lafleur of Information
Retrieval Services (IRS) Inc. The position is explained and Tyger
is hired. He begins his first assignment at Kenner with a
negative outcome.
CHAPTER Four
“IRS Inc.”
CHAPTER FOUR
“IRS Inc.”
59
Greetings dawn. How the hell is it hanging today?
Shedding the past like a snake its skin, Tyger awakens the
next morning turning his head with vivid recollections of the
night before, and a marijuana hangover quickly shaken and stirred.
Today, that day forever etched in time, could be of some
interest or even importance. Tyger looks at his alarming clock.
Great. Got a job interview and can’t be late.
Tyger handles the morning routine with aplomb: shits, shaves
and showers. The usual lame “Good Morning New Orleans” show ruins
morning television. (It is a Williams household outrage.)
Clothing selection, however, takes a turn towards the
unusual. Tyger takes out of his bedroom closet a five-year-old
suit worn just once for a family function best left indescYibably
delicious.
Whooo. It smells like a 5,000 year old dead animal instead
of formal wear. That is terrible.
Not exactly form fitting either. Tyger has put on some
weight since then. He is lugging in at 20 pounds more than the
170 listed on his drivers license. It seems a bit much for a
5’11” frame. Another testimonial to the nowhere lifestyle.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Four
Weisman
60
Oh well, truly no choice as to selection. Tyger dons the
brown confection and pisso presto, voila’, a walking piece of shit
like the rest of work-a-day humanity.
Tyger exits the small wood frame shotgun duplex to his
neighbor’s amazement. They have never before seen him dressed
like a store mannikin.
However, nobody utters a discouraging word as befits
good neighbor protocol. Why spoil a perfect vision.
Our boy loads himself in the dented grey Toyota station
wagon without a muffler . He smoky-mokes across to Magazine Street
and Downtown.
As usual, the only time a Regional Transit Authority bus can
be spotted is when one drives behind it. Try waiting on a hot New
Orleans summer day a term that almost goes without saying —
and no bus will pass for hours.
But try being in a hurry and in a car and they fume
everywhere, bottling up traffic. Menacing drivers — female
deadlier than the male variety — snarl at passengers, sometimes
stopping and leaving the bus running while they shop for a
twinkie or cold drink at a nearby inconvenient convenience store.
Typical New Orleans charm, y’all.
In this case, Tyger has procrastinated just long enough to
be anxious about making his employment interview on time. Of
course, he is stuck behind two consecutive busses faced with a
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA
Chapter Four
Weisman
61
steady stream of incoming traffic on the Uptown side of Magazine
Street.
Tyger honks his horn, weaves wildly, shouts cur-ses, some
quite creative like “You bus-fuck” and “Why don’t you die RTA
faggot” all to no avail–surprise, surprise. The three mile trip
downtown takes about as long as the Pleistocene Age which it
cave folk mimics.
Past the small antique shops, furniture stores and related
businesses through deteriorating street-scum-smart neighborhoods,
the Age of Tyger finally approaches the Camp Street entrance ramp
to the Greater New Orleans Bridge spanning the Mississippi
River from East Bank to West. Tyger’s destination is the
outskirts of Yatville across the river at Marrero.
A middle class suburban New Orleans neighborhood beckons.
Tyger parks the rambling wreck and walks along a short path to
the front door of a mid-sized home.
A chubby yet attractive young woman, about 25 years old,
short black hair, casually dressed in loose fitting black slacks
and white blouse, answers the door.
“Hi, I’m Dorothy LaFleur,” she announces as a small dog runs
up barking. “And this is Poopsie.”
She cradles the pooch. “Excuse me. Poopsie gets over-excited
when she meets a stranger .” She takes the dog outside and
returns.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Four
Weisman
62
“Tyger Williams I presume.
Have a seat on the couch. Make
yourself comfortable.
position.”
Let me tell you something about the
Tyger follows orders as Dorothy explains the job’s
requirements. Information Retrieval Services Inc. is the
company’s name. It is operated by a gentleman from Florida. They
handle insurance claims investigations.
Generally, oil, insurance companies, and attorneys pay them
to determine whether the subjects — never refer to them as
anything else are legitimately injured. Tyger nods his head
and listens intently.
The company handles a variety of other investigative
services. For example, the boss, Joe Fine, conducts fire
investigations and administers polygraph tests.
The company also locates persons, interviews potential
witnesses of all types and handles miscellaneous assignments. But
generally, IRS Inc. deals with insurance investigations.
(This is January 1988, so keep in mind that the Louisiana
oil patch has gone bust along with the official OPEC pack of
jackals. Workers are being laid off en masse as the Louisiana
economy hits rock bottom.
Therefore, an early retirement courtesy of fraudulent injury
claims are very attractive to a certain underclass of miscreants.
What’s more, unscrupulous attorneys and physicians conspire to
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Four
Weisman
63
defraud the insurance companies which, also due to the recession
and the natural inclination to protect assets, are quite
reluctant to pay any claims, much less bogus ones.)
Work for the private IRS Inc. has been booming, Dorothy
continues. “I have been wor-king with Joe for nearly four years,
but I just found out I’m pregnant.” “Congratulations.” “Thank
you, and we feel like we can add someone while I assume a
supervisory role.
“Basically, we need someone with video experience to conduct
video sur-veillance of claimants and operate Joe’s unique video
sur-veillance system.
“Now,” she says, turning discussion to the applicant. I
have your resume here and it looks quite impressive. Anything you
wish to add?”
When a person has had as many positions as Tyger-, dear- boy,
he becomes expert at the ar-t of job inter-viewing tactics. Of
course, on the debit side it is somewhat difficult to land
when a cat has had so many lives.
a job
Tyger
himself in
degrees in
occupations:
begins the usual applicant balancing act painting himself in
an agreeable light. He explains education, various degrees in
literature and history, as well as previous occupations
writer for only the most awful,
er awesome,
publications, and academic researcher.
Moving right along, Tyger discusses
his considerable
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Four
Weisman
64
independent video experience. He emphasizes video production
skills, talents at videography, editing and the like, and his
desire to work the detective job to earn enough money to keep
afloat
and buy editing equipment.
Dorothy listens carefully from a comfy cloth chair as Tyger
rambles on the couch. Occasionally, Poopsie barks in the
background.
“I am curious abut one thing,” Dorothy notes. “Tyger with
an ‘Y.’ What’s up with that?” Tyger laughs. “Everybody asks
“Everybody asks
me that.
Thee was a class called General Languages that we had to
take in First Form — that’s 7th Grade to y’all — in the private
school I attended. We sampled French, German, Russian, Spanish,
Latin to see which language we wanted to learn later.
I was so ferocious when it came to conjugating Latin verbs
that one day the teacher said I was like a tiger.
The name stuck. I changed the ‘i’ to ‘y’ to be special.”
Tyger stopes speaking and searches for some sort of approving
sign. Dorothy disappears into the bedroom and places a
telephone call while Tyger fidgets on the couch.
At last, dear Dorothy returns from OZ. “I just spoke with
Joe and he gives t a go. We’ll give you a shot at $10 an hour,
Twenty cents a mile plus all expenses.
We furnish the video surveillance system. You file reports
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Four
Weisman
65
on this format.” She hands him a form. “We cut you a check once
the report is filed.
” I will be available for consultation whenever you are on
assignment. We don’t leave anyone out in the field alone.
Otherwise, Joe has an 1-800 answering service number that he
checks and you can call, You’ll meet him when he comes to town.
“The objective is to determine whether the subject is
actually injured. We have had cases where guys with bad backs
have done roofing jobs; the blind have played softball; and the
allegedly lame have run in marathons.”
Dorothy explains that she doesn’t have the system at her
house, but will in
being repaired.
the near future. It is currently in the shop
IRS Inc. has a backlog of cases that can be investigated
using standard video practices. Tyger is to find a good spot for
surveillance and shoot any possible video of the subject along
with 35mm still shots. Special emphasis should be placed on the
subject·s ability to move around as well as all relevant
details of his injury related lofe-style and activities.
So, it begins. Let’s roll.
“Great. No more suits and ties Tyger unless you have to
testify in court. We’re a down and dirty operation. Blue jeans
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Four
Weisman
66
are fine.” “Great. I’m a blue jeans type of guy.”
Dorothy issues the necessary equipment
to initiate
operations. Standard issue VHS video recorder with battery;
camera with 8-1 zoom lenses; check. Video car chord, check. Video
cassettes, six hour sp mode, check. Still camera, check. Dorothy
then provides the details of the debut investigation.
Subject: Frank Davis. 432 Wishbone Lane, Kenner, Louisiana.
Phone number: 876-9087. Married with three children,
white male. Date of Birth: 9/21/57.
30 year old
He was working on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico and
claims to have slipped on a wet deck and injured his back so that
he has great difficulty moving and can’t work. His social
security number is 098-56-8901.
“Get there about 6 a.m.,” Dorothy continues, “and determine
what vehicle or vehicles he has. Get the license plate numbers
which we will run at a local Department of Motor Vehicles Office.
“Note any and all activities. Stick with him until 11 a.m.
if he isn’t doing anything. Stick with him as long as possible if
there is activity, shooting as much video as you can.”
Ollie North’s Iran-Contra secret subversive legions have
nothing on the new improved Tyger as he leaves Dorothy’s house
with a new job. He is ready to rock and roll on a new mission in
life.
“I think I can. I think I can,” he tells the bomb sans
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Four
Weisman
67
muffler that answers back, “You know it Sam, you am.”
(So speaks Tyger’s mother the car.)
“What the hey hey hey, I’m an insurance investigator now,”
Tyger says. “You better not break down again.”
Tad gets married again on “All My Children” or Erica gets
fucked as daytime soaps inevitably pass towards nighttime lies.
Tyger’s story moves along time’s fine lines, a few nanoseconds,
maybe eons passing by.
That evening, Tyger tells Armor’s and a couple of other fellow travelers
about his new engagement. They seem impressed.
He checks a Champion map of the New Orleans Metropolitan Area.
Wishbone Lane is down Williams Boulevard
between the International Airport and Jefferson Downs Race Track.
Tyger also looks up Davis, Frank in the phone book: 432 Wishbone Lane, Kenner, Louisiana.
Phone number: 876-9087. Check.
He practices some with the video camera taking pictures
of the small badly carpeted living room and omnipresent turned on television
before sleepy eyed Susans whisk him to bed. Check, check, and double check. O.K., baby, ready to stroll.
“Hey good looking. What you got coking. W
hy don’t you … ” Whaaaaaaat!!!”
Tyger fairly falls off his floor mattress and whacks the clock radio alarm.
“Why don’t you … ”
He misses. Whack. Off.
What the hell? It’s 5 a.m.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Four
Weisman
68
Tyger prepares the automatic drip-dry coffee-maker with
P.J.’s French Roast and moves as myth along the ancient wake-up
ritual practiced beyond time’s memory. Of course, the early
morning hour makes this exercise more arduous than usual.
Persevering Tyger shits, shaves, and showers. He finishes
important coffee presentation exercises and samples same. Tastes
almost as if his taste-buds were awake.
Final shaman chants of morning. It is dark, yes, but
prospects of dawn beckon. A silver Toyota wagon without a muffler
is loaded with more useful objects like video equipment. Another
cup of java and off into the future exploring.
WTUL-FM, the progressive college station, has temporarily
gone off the air, again. The only other stations are playing
commercials, classical. or pop sham music.
What is that–Mozart, Brahms, Dylan? Thomas? Who knows. It
seems a stirring melody for a stoic detective investigating a
becoming orange dawn. Quite a silly sight.
Tyger floats along Nashville Avenue, over and under the
secret shortcuts slicing diagonally away from the river towards
Interstate-10. A newspaper delivery here, strange dark jogger
there, birds chirping.
Shut up. Tyger is tired and cranky, nervous about doing well
the first time out of the gate.
He listens to the lame radio in a world concealed by fogged
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Four
Weisman
69
up car windows — the usual
residue of humidity mixed with
anxiety — and flashing traffic lights. Over and over and over he
goes to Interstate-10 with headlights aglowing.
A few minutes before the appointed hour, Tyger glides his
mother the car to a stop. Voila, subject’s boudoir yonder
beckons.
It is still a bit too dark to read vehicle license plates,
so Tyger drives around the block casing the neighborhood. A
standard middle class suburban grid with small wood houses, green
well-manicured yards and a mixture of car, truck, and van
vehicles.
Tyger pulls his weight over to an empty church parking lot
diagonally across another street from the subject’s abode. He
prepares the video equipment for shooting and waits until
orange has become yellow and dawn is almost past tense.
Then he drives by, scribbling on a four-corner folded piece
of yellow legal paper the license numbers of the car parked in
the Davis driveway and a truck parked on the front curb. Like
taking candy from a baby, baby. This is too easy.
Swallows and pigeons always returning, Tyger resumes his
church lot sentry post. He posts up high near a brick ·wal 1.
Direct evidence reveals hard-working residents of Wishbone
Lane preparing for their lovely jobs. Except one. Lights out at
the Davis household. A newspaper waits patiently on the Davis
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Four
Weisman
70
front lawn.
Pedestrian and vehicular traffic picks up. Tyger listens to
the radio, while drinking coffee. Video equipment rests in state
on the passenger seat covered by a Kool-Aid Kids beach towel.
Too bad. Nothing shaking. Tyger drives a few blocks to a
Time-Saver convenience store.
(Why do they call it that anyway? The clerks are so
diffident that no one “saves” time.)
He purchases a Slimes-Picayune newspaper with the usual
outrageous news fakes from nowhere interesting. How nice.
The news is no muse: Auburn fans leave New Orleans vowing
they will return. Great–don’t let the door slam you on the way
out. Die tie mongers. Had a lousy Sugar Bowl for breakfast.
Also purchased: a package of cashew nuts and diet coke for
therapeutic caffeine purposes only.
Tyger drives back to the church and waits for another
private eye-full, alternating between Slimes
the Davis house. Negative activity.
lies and glances at
Otherwise, the immediate area exhibits the usual early
morning shenanigans. Vehicles drive by towards
Boulevard. Mothers escort children to school bus stops.
Williams
An occasional jogger or old man totters along. Teenagers on
skateboards whiz towards truancy. Exciting stuff.
Back like a slinky bending to position Tyger slides–safe!
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Four
Weisman
71
He settles in at Her Lady of Immaculate Conception or whatever
the darn church is called. Occasionally he wipes dew from inside
and outside the car window.
Yellow turns the sky bright into day. Blackbirds fill a
Humidity wipes Tyger’s forehead like
grass. Negative activity by the
block of air to the west.
mist on the green green suburban
subject continues.
A loud wheezing noise.
vanishes from the airwaves.
Oh shit, the mighty WTUL-box again
Tyger switches to WWOZ. “Sonufa gun
gonna have unfun on de bayou.” The song is ending.
“Yes my children, Cajun Louis ‘Lala’ Lalonde here. Let the
good times roll be’bes.” Click. Don’t need that shit, Tyger
swears.
Detective detecting continues with negative activity. Hey,
that car has been around here before. What is it? Those birds
look nice. Anyone coming to the church?
Tyger can’t figure it out. A natural
span deficits as paranoia and good
intermingle, date, mate, marry, and
following sunrise.
position for attention
investigative sense
warily watch the day
Then a siren as a Kenner Police car drives up into the
church. Out jumps the old smoky cop. Sir, sir, etc. etc.
The officer takes Tyger’s driver’s license. “Have you ever
been arrested? Are you sure? Sure?”
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Four
Weisman
72
The cop gives the license a quick once over.
He looks around Tyger’s tired covered wagon. “Hmmm.
Break tags expired. Seat belt.” Blah blah blah.
“What were you doing here?”
“I was having car trouble and
waiting for a friend..”
crackle (snapple-pop.) The cop’s patrol
radio squawks.
“Just a second sir. Nothing?” The cop shop notes with
disappointment into the accursed transmitter.
“Are you sure?”
Darn, no easy mark to bust today, the cop nonetheless
wants to determine what the neighborhood watch has been bitching about
all morning long.
Look, officer,” Tyger explains the assignment.
What the heck. He is tired of being hassled.
”You know you really shouldn’t lie especially to a policemen,” the cop concludes,
returning Tyger’s license. A brief
painless lecture ensues from a police presence
who is not entirely regulation either.
He sports a sloppy open shirt collar that
reveals a white T-shirt underneath
Complementing red beard
stubble on red face.
“Aright. You have a right to be here. I hope I didn’t spoil
anything,” Officer Santy Claus concludes.
He is, after all,
late for donuts and coffee at the Williams Boulevard Denny’s.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Four
Weisman
73
“No. I was just leaving anyway,” Tyger replies. “No
problem.” “But I might be back tomorrow.”
leaving
“0.K. I’ll tell my
partner. Good luck.” The cop drives into obscurity.
Approximately 9:30 a.m. with negative activity by th
subject. Tyger returns to said convenience store and telephones
Dorothy LaFleur explaining the current situation.
“O.K. You can break it off,” she says. “We· 11 check with our
client, maybe go back on this guy. I have another case for you to
do anyway.”
“O.K. Sorry I didn’t come up with anything.” “Don’t worry
about it. If they don’t move, they don’t move. No problem.”
One last pass-by and off into the secret spaces beyond Frank
Davis’s universe roars the Big Bang theory named Tyger Williams.
Have no fear comrades in observation, Tyger’s time will surely
come.
Be the first to comment on "Surveillance Pelicana Chapter 4: ‘IRS Inc.’"