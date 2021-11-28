Surveillance Pelicana Chapter Seven: ‘Super Sleuth’s Eye of the Tyger’

SURVEILLANCE PELICANA
BY
DAN WEISMAN
CHAPTER SEVEN
“Super Sleuth’s Eye of the Tyger”
Joe Fine, the Super Sleuth, former Israeli
agent and president of IRS Inc., arrives at New Orleans
International Airport. Tyger meets and greets him. They go to
Dorothy’s house where Joe Fine demonstrates the secret video
surveillance system that is constructed in a car baby seat with
remote controls etc. Operation of the system is explained along
with some of Joe’s other plans for the company.
Imagination fancy free take flight. Dawn stalks beyond the
wild blue yonder and behind the green door . •Who cares what’s
wrong and who’s right. Another day has landed squarely on Tyger ‘s
shoulders.
In this case, zut and ehe’. Time passes along points unknown
motor control guided this fabled way. There alights the Super
Sleuth by himself so-called.
This, comrades, is Joe Fine who is totally into the
detective motif. His business card is emblazoned with a classic
picture of detective Sherlock Holmes blowing on
a curved wooden pipe.
You’re in somewhat good hands with Joe Fine, a mensch
formerly of the
Israeli Defense Force code breaking department, currently plowing
the Gulf Coast for fraudulent insurance claimants and
whatever unsolved mysteries vageries of fate devises.
Tyger walks through the terminal at
New Orleans International Airport that is festooned
with Mardi Gras
commercialism crass and pseudo-Louisiana shopping opportunities-selling
the likes of crawfish mugs, Superdome ashtrays and city
skyline postcards.
A couple of airport cops languidly patrol. From time to time
an airplane ascends or descends depending on the tower’s
instructions or pilot whim.
The coffee shop charges a million dollars for a cup of java.
Amusing Mardi Gras Indian exhibit at one end of the terminal and
at the other a salute to the Saints. Don’t they know how both
seasons ended poorly?
Tyger arrives at the welcoming area. Joe Fine is a tough act
to miss. Description: White male, 40 years old, married,
two children, 6’2″ tall, 190 pounds, shaved bald head.
Stop. 0. K. He approaches the sacred detective meeting
ground.
“Joe Fine. Hey,” and communications, or “commos” as they say
in military parlance, is established.
Joe carries two heavy black suitcases. “These got in them
atomic bombs or something?” Tyger jokes.
“What do you mean by that?” Joe Fine opines. “Joking, sir.”
“Me too.”
Joe Fine pops open one of the suitcases as they stop in the
terminal for a moment before trekking to Tyger’s sorry vehicle.
“Holy cow, is that what I think it is?” Tyger asks.
“Yeah, you right,” Joe replies, “it. s a television
transmitter . My man in Mobile made it from components. I think
“This sucker was messing up but we can set up ·a remote unit
and operate it from a safe location using this control
mechanism.” He waves at a neat corner of the black box. Sure
enough, it is a made in Mars looking , remote unit.
“Still working the bugs out.
These suckers are finicky.”
A magic carpet guides the newly former alliance past
baggage carousel and black porters
then across the airport
cross-street. A tow-truck from the welcome your screwed
wagon society hauls an unsuspecting tourist’s car towards oblivion.
Welcome to the Big Easy, folks.
Joe Fine has the gig down. He tells Tyger about his
experiences cracking codes in the Army of the Galilee coming over
the good ole’ USA t make some equally good gelt. And thusly, he had become
Florida Man, a creature of the Redneck Riviera at the inappropriately named
Niceville.
Embarking on shop talk, Joe Fine tells a funny story about
setting up one guy to go deep sea fishing. Everyone else on the
boat was an operative. Got the guy on great home video hooking a
.
giant tuna despite an incapacitating back injury. He guffaws
at the makeshift memory.
Then, there is the one about the phony softball game that
stung a guy who claimed to be blind. “He hit a home run and then
we hit a home run,” Joe Fine notes in passing.
Topics include: Fire investigations, the state of world
affairs — Joe is conservative but in
strongly believes in civil liberties and where to find the
best bathrooms while on a stake-out.
(Motels usually are the best places to go.)
Joe Fine touches on a variety of interesting and essential
concepts. He is kind of like a detective guru which is good for a
Tyger getting his feet wet in the business.
“That Super Sleuth thing is pretty good,” Tyger comments.
“You would be surprised how many people remember me for that,”
remarks Joe Fine.
Joe provides additional information about various near death
experiences hanging out with the Army of the Galilee on the
Golan Heights during the Yorn Kippur War. He mentions hobbies of
sky and deep sea diving. He likes the Grand Cayman Islands for
both. Maybe, he will make it to northern Australia some fine day.
(Meantime, Interstate-10 is the usual near death experience.
Tyger weaves the vehicle between traffic crazed Yat
ladies and steamed million-wheeler long-haulers. Hopefully, Joe
Fine isn’t noticing.
Then past the Metairie cemeteries where the dead are
buried above ground. Beware them voodoo ya-ya witches.
Wouldn’t you prefer eternity down under in a casket?)
“Nice work if you can get it,” Joe Fine concludes.
“Did Dorothy mention that I’m going to have you use the
system?” “She had kind of sort of I guess maybe might have
mentioned it.” “Good. You’ll enjoy this.”
Continuing along Interstate 10 towards Downtown and the West
Bank, Joe is, well , fine. He continues to regale his newly
recruited junior associate with picaresque and picturesque verbal
daguerreotypes.
“That’s what I hate about this place–the people. don’t
know. Some of them are idiots like anywhere, but some of them
venture beyond idiocy into lunacy. They don·t care much for
serious business,” Joe Fine says.
“I get lots of cases around here. I guess it’s the easy
money party mentality. At least people know what they’re doing is
whacked out in Florida. This is the city that care forgot.”
No shit, Sherlock.
“It’s hard to get stuff done sometimes, because everyone’s in your
face with Mardi Gras or sumthin,” Tyger says. “Adult Dsneyland.”
“Slackers slackville,” Joe Fine notes. “But we do get a lot
“And then, they never understand how tough it is to carry
of cases out of here. All these guys figure they can get away
with anything.
“Tangipahoa, St. Tammany parishes, and north of Lake
Ponchartrain — I have so many presumed arson cases it’s funny and
pathetic. All in the family type business–burning down your
house or the neighbor’s,
“Wild stuff. No wonder the insurance companies are paying us
good money to investigate.”
Hum-baby, this narrator seems cooked. A final message from
Joe Fine about sports–he likes soccer, not football an
cooking–Louisiana food is too hot and
spicy; Edwin Fucking
Edwards–everyone knows that guy is a crook. Hopefully, he won’t
return in the next election ala’ Richard Nixon’s ghost.
All this is expressed in tightly metered word bite clips. “That’s
precisely what I mean,” he notes, adding, “How do you spell that
boat. You know the Cajun canoe that they have on the bayous?”
“You mean a pirogue?”
“That’s it. How do you spell that?” “Pirogue: p-i-r-o-g-u-e,
I think,” “Yeah. Yeah, that’s the ticket. I never could figure
that one out.”
Downtown canoodles stage left alongside the expressionless way as the
dynamic duo careens towards old man river going West Bank proud.
“Actually it is a beautiful skyline and all, the riverfront,
here at Yatville,” Joe Fine observes.
For some reason, a large blimp hangs suspended limply near
the Superdome. “I like watching the barges roll along,” Joe adds.
There crosses the Greater New Orleans Bridge, pre-toll days,
single span with the companion Crescent City Connection, socalled
hahaha, rising as a hallucinating parallelogram companion.
Over and under, winding around the declining exit ramp,
Tyger takes the serpentine asphalt road to the West Bank overpass
by the continuing Joe Fine tale. They emerge at Marrero. The
yellow brick road leads to Dorothy’s house.
Cut to interior, living area in front divided into a family
room and kitchen with large dining table. The small poodle dog
with pink ribbon around her head is barking in excitement.
Is that well manicured mutt called Spunky, Sparky, Barky?
“What the hell is the dog’s name again?” Joe Fine finally asks.
“l always forget.” Maybe it’s Blinky.
“Get going girl,” Dorothy says, leading away the noisy
creature with nary a care. “That darn pooch, Poopsie.”
Dorothy exits stage left, returning with a baby seat for a
car. She places it gingerly on the kitchen table.
Joe Fine watches his
pride with joy.
“There it is, our little beauty,” Joe Fine comments. “What
do you think it is Tyger? How do you like it? ”
“Ahh,” Tyger takes a wild stab in the living room heart. “A
baby seat, I guess. What do you mean?”
“Yes, that’s the beauty of the system. It
looks just like a baby seat.” Joe notes while
Dorothy smiles by the sink.
“O.K., here is how it works.”
Joe Fine demonstrates as if making a training video. You
take the automobile battery and put it on the car floor. Then,
take the jumper cable electrical switches and plug in the video
recorder and camera.
A small board disguised with cloth supports the VHS camera.
A motor control unit
investigator can move
touching the unit.
also is plugged in, and using that the
the camera into position without actually
The picture is centered through a monitor on the floor. The
camera proper, draped with a
innocent to the naked eye.
blue bag cover, appears quite
Everything else is covered by towels, old clothes, and
newspapers so that the intricate wiring remains invisible. The
tinted windows in Tyger·s car will provide an extra modicum of
security.
“They can look right at that sucker as close as you are to
me now,” Joe remarks to Tyger sitting about an arm’s length
across the table, “and not suspect a thing. In fact, I have taken
some very nice in your subject’s face shots.”
The objective is to arrive at the subject’s home around
dawn, then set up a shot covering the areas at the residence
providing most opportunity for activity. Preferably, this
includes the front door and any garage areas.
Tyger is to run a six hour VHS videotape on the system in
his parked car and make himself scarce, usually leaving the area
although circumstances might dictate hanging around the abandoned
vehicle.
“And oh by the way,” Joe Fine adds, “if you think Andy
Warhol made weird movies, you should get a hold of some of our
subject tapes.”
No shit again, Sherlock.
Dorothy and Joe Fine issue the gear then, making special
note of each object–camera, recorder, monitor, remote control,
tapes, battery. Oh yes, don’t forget the Sears Almighty battery
recharger. Check.
And don’t forget this–the ultimate in car baby seats.
No sub rosa surveillence system would be complete without it.
Final instructions and plans for next week ‘s cases are laid
lovingly on the kitchen table for all to appreciate. “There
should be some good hunting these next few weeks,” Joe Fine
concludes. “Damn fine missions.”
Joe ends the research and development meeting with a few
rapid fire miscellaneous requests of the new recruit. He wants to
make an instructional video about the system and market it to
other agents. He wants to draw up brochures, maybe branch out
into other areas. Tyger might be able to help with all this.
“Getting cases is not that hard
but it takes a lot of
bullshit, schmoozing with attorneys and insurance adjusters to
get that business,” according to the gospel by Joe Fine.
“And then, they never understand how tough it is to carry
out assignments. They think everything is Starsky and Hutch or
whatever is the current popular detective show.”
(Joe Fine acknowledges that he doesn’t really know for he
doesn’t watch television. Or so he says.)
“This is a results business,” Joe continues. “Clients
are very impressed when I tell them about the system and show
some good results. Lately, I’ve been getting more work than I can
handle.”
“People go neighborhood watch crazy if they see a guy in a
parked car,” Dorothy adds. “But if no one is inside and all you
can see is an innocent baby seat, if that, we’re home free.”
Joe and Dorothy have been using the system for about eight
months. They know Tyger can do a great job with it. “No problem,”
Tyger replies. “This looks like fun.”
Indeed. Everyone smiles. Successful secret surveillance
business meeting. Tyger loads up his vehicle, hands shaking
all around, and blasts off for points Uptown.
“See you when I see you,” Joe Fine says. “Be thinking about
that instructional video.”
Yeah, right; as if.. If Tyger hurries home he can catch the
opening credits of “All My Children.”
Retracing the usual steps — time, and ass backwards in this
case Tyger drives into the future. He has a joint in the
glove compartment–goody goody gumshoedrop.
Tyger lights up and over the bridge weaving between semiinsane
semi-truck gravel-head drivers and sporty tin cans filled
with nuclear families or brain-dead cement-head sundry
recreational vehicles with sports van turnip faced pilots.
Damn it. “All My Children” starts in 10 minutes. These
expressway lane blocking assholes. Tyger fears
soap’s start . Chill, boy as the world turn.
he won’t make the
(Tyger a million points of
light astral projecting. This is
what he thinks.)
Tyger’s mother the car gets off on Camp Street descending
like a Marcel Duchamp nude those strange stairs. It fruit loops
to Tchopitoulas Street somehow. It takes him on a magic carpet
ride past the Stonehenge that surround a mind’s eye.
The abandoned 1984 World’ s Fair site flies by over here. And
over there stand more wharves–Thalia Street Wharf, a bright red;
Robin Street Wharf, a burnt orange.
Mystery car cuts across abandoned debris, burnt out
vehicular wreckage, and sundry fascinating architectural relics
maybe still standing, over to lower Magazine Street. Then
slower, for derelicts fall in to the right, and damn fume monster
busses clog the front.
Magazine Street follows, as it must, the river’s bend. So
does Tyger trailing behind the noontime sun. Church bells ring.
Blackened children run down Jackson Avenue.
It’s time. It’s time. And Tyger is missing “All My
Children.” Goddamerung it.
Tyger pounds an angry beat on the car
horn, yelling
expletives deleted out the car window, throwing
paper temper towel
tantrums in the car, turning up and down the car radio volume.
All these measures fail to move the bus blocking soap opera
access in front
Said trip takes fooorrreeevvverrr.
Ahh, fuck them already
Then a few quick who dats thrown down
Nashville Avenue,
surprisingly light
traffic around the park and presto, home at last.
Tyger jumps out the car and through the door turning on the
television set in one fluid motion taking approximately on
minute real time. A minor flunky Rosencrantz of a character is dying as a major
player comments, “life must go on,” but for the commercial break.
Get ready for the future. Easy for him to say.
“Fuck you Erica Shame, you slut,” Tyger shouts his
displeasure at the blinking television
set. “No Daytime Emmy for
the 20th consecutive year.
(Typical talk back to your television generational humor. )
Tyger troubles. “Oh no, what is it this time. Another wedding7
Another amnesia victim?”
Nah. Just the usual fleeting passions. After all, ratings
sweep is not until February.
Passes the rest of the show with actors merely rehashing
details over endless cups of coffee. Tyger joins them with a
couple of styrofoam cups worth of P.J.’s coffee, black of course.
A reefer is consumed. More soap operas. A quick walk to the store.
Back tor more home life. Checking out the secret
surveillance system–quite impressive. A map to look at the roads
down in the bayou. All systems check. All Tygers go.
Cut to Tuesday January 19, 1988 at “Some day, we’ll be
together again. One of these days.
“When we ‘ re together again, 1· 11 say that I love you. Some
day. We’ll be togeth … ” Slam. Bam. Wake up man. Here we go
again.
Some crazy co-ed rides roughshod over the WTUL-FM airwaves.
“It’s 4:30, what is it, p.m.,” a thin girlish voice swings and
misses.
“No wait, that’s wrong. It’s 4:30 a.m. So hard to keep track
when you’ve been up all night.”
Wham. Slam. This time her voice registers as does Tyger’s
alarm radio bash.
What time is it actually? It’s dark but the red clock time
sings out 4:30 a.m. Shit, it really is 4:30. That is early.
The cold slaps Tyger’s body flinging it like a sumo wrestler
out of the bedroom ring into the bathroom where he turns on the
heater, standing next to it in an eerie orange-red glow. Wake up.
Wake up. Time to begin the beguine .
Why bother with certain parts of the ritual? Why indeed.
After all, who is going to know if our boy stinks like a rotting
tuna or looks like a blackened redfish?
Tyger gets as far as shitting, shaving and maintenance
grooming before latching on the line. He blows off
traditional shower. All systems go, stars yet aglow, Tyger
a puff off last night’s abandoned pipe and begins a new tradition
this brave new morning.
He loads the vehicle with surveillance gear unusual.
Holy cow, time to hit a homer in the gloamin’.
Batter up. You’re next: insurance scam creep. This is your
unlucky moment. I of the Tyger have escaped to rope-a-dope you,
growls the agent he-man glowing.
