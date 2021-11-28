Surveillance Pelicana Chapter Seven: ‘Super Sleuth’s Eye of the Tyger’

SURVEILLANCE PELICANA BY DAN WEISMAN

(The entire book appears at this link with chapters added after appearing online: https://www.escondidograpevine.com/surveillance-pelicana-full-book-chapters-added-as-they-appear-online/.)

CHAPTER SEVEN

“Super Sleuth’s Eye of the Tyger”

Joe Fine, the Super Sleuth, former Israeli

agent and president of IRS Inc., arrives at New Orleans

International Airport. Tyger meets and greets him. They go to

Dorothy’s house where Joe Fine demonstrates the secret video

surveillance system that is constructed in a car baby seat with

remote controls etc. Operation of the system is explained along

with some of Joe’s other plans for the company.

CHAPTER SEVEN

“Super Sleuth’s Eye of the Tyger”

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

103

Imagination fancy free take flight. Dawn stalks beyond the

wild blue yonder and behind the green door . •Who cares what’s

wrong and who’s right. Another day has landed squarely on Tyger ‘s

shoulders.

In this case, zut and ehe’. Time passes along points unknown

motor control guided this fabled way. There alights the Super

Sleuth by himself so-called.

This, comrades, is Joe Fine who is totally into the

detective motif. His business card is emblazoned with a classic

picture of detective Sherlock Holmes blowing on

a curved wooden pipe.

You’re in somewhat good hands with Joe Fine, a mensch

formerly of the

Israeli Defense Force code breaking department, currently plowing

the Gulf Coast for fraudulent insurance claimants and

whatever unsolved mysteries vageries of fate devises.

Tyger walks through the terminal at

New Orleans International Airport that is festooned

with Mardi Gras

commercialism crass and pseudo-Louisiana shopping opportunities-selling

the likes of crawfish mugs, Superdome ashtrays and city

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

104

skyline postcards.

A couple of airport cops languidly patrol. From time to time

an airplane ascends or descends depending on the tower’s

instructions or pilot whim.

The coffee shop charges a million dollars for a cup of java.

Amusing Mardi Gras Indian exhibit at one end of the terminal and

at the other a salute to the Saints. Don’t they know how both

seasons ended poorly?

Tyger arrives at the welcoming area. Joe Fine is a tough act

to miss. Description: White male, 40 years old, married,

two children, 6’2″ tall, 190 pounds, shaved bald head.

Stop. 0. K. He approaches the sacred detective meeting

ground.

“Joe Fine. Hey,” and communications, or “commos” as they say

in military parlance, is established.

Joe carries two heavy black suitcases. “These got in them

atomic bombs or something?” Tyger jokes.

“What do you mean by that?” Joe Fine opines. “Joking, sir.”

“Me too.”

Joe Fine pops open one of the suitcases as they stop in the

terminal for a moment before trekking to Tyger’s sorry vehicle.

“Holy cow, is that what I think it is?” Tyger asks.

“Yeah, you right,” Joe replies, “it. s a television

transmitter . My man in Mobile made it from components. I think

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

105

it’s now illegal to build these.” “Guess so.”

“This sucker was messing up but we can set up ·a remote unit

and operate it from a safe location using this control

mechanism.” He waves at a neat corner of the black box. Sure

enough, it is a made in Mars looking , remote unit.

“Still working the bugs out.

These suckers are finicky.”

A magic carpet guides the newly former alliance past

baggage carousel and black porters

then across the airport

cross-street. A tow-truck from the welcome your screwed

wagon society hauls an unsuspecting tourist’s car towards oblivion.

Welcome to the Big Easy, folks.

Joe Fine has the gig down. He tells Tyger about his

experiences cracking codes in the Army of the Galilee coming over

the good ole’ USA t make some equally good gelt. And thusly, he had become

Florida Man, a creature of the Redneck Riviera at the inappropriately named

Niceville.

Embarking on shop talk, Joe Fine tells a funny story about

setting up one guy to go deep sea fishing. Everyone else on the

boat was an operative. Got the guy on great home video hooking a

.

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

106

giant tuna despite an incapacitating back injury. He guffaws

at the makeshift memory.

Then, there is the one about the phony softball game that

stung a guy who claimed to be blind. “He hit a home run and then

we hit a home run,” Joe Fine notes in passing.

Topics include: Fire investigations, the state of world

affairs — Joe is conservative but in

strongly believes in civil liberties and where to find the

best bathrooms while on a stake-out.

(Motels usually are the best places to go.)

Joe Fine touches on a variety of interesting and essential

concepts. He is kind of like a detective guru which is good for a

Tyger getting his feet wet in the business.

“That Super Sleuth thing is pretty good,” Tyger comments.

“You would be surprised how many people remember me for that,”

remarks Joe Fine.

Joe provides additional information about various near death

experiences hanging out with the Army of the Galilee on the

Golan Heights during the Yorn Kippur War. He mentions hobbies of

sky and deep sea diving. He likes the Grand Cayman Islands for

both. Maybe, he will make it to northern Australia some fine day.

(Meantime, Interstate-10 is the usual near death experience.

Tyger weaves the vehicle between traffic crazed Yat

ladies and steamed million-wheeler long-haulers. Hopefully, Joe

Fine isn’t noticing.

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

107

Then past the Metairie cemeteries where the dead are

buried above ground. Beware them voodoo ya-ya witches.

Wouldn’t you prefer eternity down under in a casket?)

“Nice work if you can get it,” Joe Fine concludes.

“Did Dorothy mention that I’m going to have you use the

system?” “She had kind of sort of I guess maybe might have

mentioned it.” “Good. You’ll enjoy this.”

Continuing along Interstate 10 towards Downtown and the West

Bank, Joe is, well , fine. He continues to regale his newly

recruited junior associate with picaresque and picturesque verbal

daguerreotypes.

“That’s what I hate about this place–the people. don’t

know. Some of them are idiots like anywhere, but some of them

venture beyond idiocy into lunacy. They don·t care much for

serious business,” Joe Fine says.

“I get lots of cases around here. I guess it’s the easy

money party mentality. At least people know what they’re doing is

whacked out in Florida. This is the city that care forgot.”

No shit, Sherlock.

“It’s hard to get stuff done sometimes, because everyone’s in your

face with Mardi Gras or sumthin,” Tyger says. “Adult Dsneyland.”

“Slackers slackville,” Joe Fine notes. “But we do get a lot

“And then, they never understand how tough it is to carry

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

108

of cases out of here. All these guys figure they can get away

with anything.

“Tangipahoa, St. Tammany parishes, and north of Lake

Ponchartrain — I have so many presumed arson cases it’s funny and

pathetic. All in the family type business–burning down your

house or the neighbor’s,

“Wild stuff. No wonder the insurance companies are paying us

good money to investigate.”

Hum-baby, this narrator seems cooked. A final message from

Joe Fine about sports–he likes soccer, not football an

cooking–Louisiana food is too hot and

spicy; Edwin Fucking

Edwards–everyone knows that guy is a crook. Hopefully, he won’t

return in the next election ala’ Richard Nixon’s ghost.

All this is expressed in tightly metered word bite clips. “That’s

precisely what I mean,” he notes, adding, “How do you spell that

boat. You know the Cajun canoe that they have on the bayous?”

“You mean a pirogue?”

“That’s it. How do you spell that?” “Pirogue: p-i-r-o-g-u-e,

I think,” “Yeah. Yeah, that’s the ticket. I never could figure

that one out.”

Downtown canoodles stage left alongside the expressionless way as the

dynamic duo careens towards old man river going West Bank proud.

“Actually it is a beautiful skyline and all, the riverfront,

here at Yatville,” Joe Fine observes.

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

109

For some reason, a large blimp hangs suspended limply near

the Superdome. “I like watching the barges roll along,” Joe adds.

There crosses the Greater New Orleans Bridge, pre-toll days,

single span with the companion Crescent City Connection, socalled

hahaha, rising as a hallucinating parallelogram companion.

Over and under, winding around the declining exit ramp,

Tyger takes the serpentine asphalt road to the West Bank overpass

by the continuing Joe Fine tale. They emerge at Marrero. The

yellow brick road leads to Dorothy’s house.

Cut to interior, living area in front divided into a family

room and kitchen with large dining table. The small poodle dog

with pink ribbon around her head is barking in excitement.

Is that well manicured mutt called Spunky, Sparky, Barky?

“What the hell is the dog’s name again?” Joe Fine finally asks.

“l always forget.” Maybe it’s Blinky.

“Get going girl,” Dorothy says, leading away the noisy

creature with nary a care. “That darn pooch, Poopsie.”

Dorothy exits stage left, returning with a baby seat for a

car. She places it gingerly on the kitchen table.

Joe Fine watches his

pride with joy.

“There it is, our little beauty,” Joe Fine comments. “What

do you think it is Tyger? How do you like it? ”

“Ahh,” Tyger takes a wild stab in the living room heart. “A

baby seat, I guess. What do you mean?”

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

110

“Yes, that’s the beauty of the system. It

looks just like a baby seat.” Joe notes while

Dorothy smiles by the sink.

“O.K., here is how it works.”

Joe Fine demonstrates as if making a training video. You

take the automobile battery and put it on the car floor. Then,

take the jumper cable electrical switches and plug in the video

recorder and camera.

A small board disguised with cloth supports the VHS camera.

A motor control unit

investigator can move

touching the unit.

also is plugged in, and using that the

the camera into position without actually

The picture is centered through a monitor on the floor. The

camera proper, draped with a

innocent to the naked eye.

blue bag cover, appears quite

Everything else is covered by towels, old clothes, and

newspapers so that the intricate wiring remains invisible. The

tinted windows in Tyger·s car will provide an extra modicum of

security.

“They can look right at that sucker as close as you are to

me now,” Joe remarks to Tyger sitting about an arm’s length

across the table, “and not suspect a thing. In fact, I have taken

some very nice in your subject’s face shots.”

The objective is to arrive at the subject’s home around

dawn, then set up a shot covering the areas at the residence

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

111

providing most opportunity for activity. Preferably, this

includes the front door and any garage areas.

Tyger is to run a six hour VHS videotape on the system in

his parked car and make himself scarce, usually leaving the area

although circumstances might dictate hanging around the abandoned

vehicle.

“And oh by the way,” Joe Fine adds, “if you think Andy

Warhol made weird movies, you should get a hold of some of our

subject tapes.”

No shit again, Sherlock.

Dorothy and Joe Fine issue the gear then, making special

note of each object–camera, recorder, monitor, remote control,

tapes, battery. Oh yes, don’t forget the Sears Almighty battery

recharger. Check.

And don’t forget this–the ultimate in car baby seats.

No sub rosa surveillence system would be complete without it.

Final instructions and plans for next week ‘s cases are laid

lovingly on the kitchen table for all to appreciate. “There

should be some good hunting these next few weeks,” Joe Fine

concludes. “Damn fine missions.”

Joe ends the research and development meeting with a few

rapid fire miscellaneous requests of the new recruit. He wants to

make an instructional video about the system and market it to

other agents. He wants to draw up brochures, maybe branch out

into other areas. Tyger might be able to help with all this.

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

112

“Getting cases is not that hard

but it takes a lot of

bullshit, schmoozing with attorneys and insurance adjusters to

get that business,” according to the gospel by Joe Fine.

“And then, they never understand how tough it is to carry

out assignments. They think everything is Starsky and Hutch or

whatever is the current popular detective show.”

(Joe Fine acknowledges that he doesn’t really know for he

doesn’t watch television. Or so he says.)

“This is a results business,” Joe continues. “Clients

are very impressed when I tell them about the system and show

some good results. Lately, I’ve been getting more work than I can

handle.”

“People go neighborhood watch crazy if they see a guy in a

parked car,” Dorothy adds. “But if no one is inside and all you

can see is an innocent baby seat, if that, we’re home free.”

Joe and Dorothy have been using the system for about eight

months. They know Tyger can do a great job with it. “No problem,”

Tyger replies. “This looks like fun.”

Indeed. Everyone smiles. Successful secret surveillance

business meeting. Tyger loads up his vehicle, hands shaking

all around, and blasts off for points Uptown.

“See you when I see you,” Joe Fine says. “Be thinking about

that instructional video.”

Yeah, right; as if.. If Tyger hurries home he can catch the

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

113

opening credits of “All My Children.”

Retracing the usual steps — time, and ass backwards in this

case Tyger drives into the future. He has a joint in the

glove compartment–goody goody gumshoedrop.

Tyger lights up and over the bridge weaving between semiinsane

semi-truck gravel-head drivers and sporty tin cans filled

with nuclear families or brain-dead cement-head sundry

recreational vehicles with sports van turnip faced pilots.

Damn it. “All My Children” starts in 10 minutes. These

expressway lane blocking assholes. Tyger fears

soap’s start . Chill, boy as the world turn.

he won’t make the

(Tyger a million points of

light astral projecting. This is

what he thinks.)

Tyger’s mother the car gets off on Camp Street descending

like a Marcel Duchamp nude those strange stairs. It fruit loops

to Tchopitoulas Street somehow. It takes him on a magic carpet

ride past the Stonehenge that surround a mind’s eye.

The abandoned 1984 World’ s Fair site flies by over here. And

over there stand more wharves–Thalia Street Wharf, a bright red;

Robin Street Wharf, a burnt orange.

Mystery car cuts across abandoned debris, burnt out

vehicular wreckage, and sundry fascinating architectural relics

maybe still standing, over to lower Magazine Street. Then

slower, for derelicts fall in to the right, and damn fume monster

busses clog the front.

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

114

Magazine Street follows, as it must, the river’s bend. So

does Tyger trailing behind the noontime sun. Church bells ring.

Blackened children run down Jackson Avenue.

It’s time. It’s time. And Tyger is missing “All My

Children.” Goddamerung it.

Tyger pounds an angry beat on the car

horn, yelling

expletives deleted out the car window, throwing

paper temper towel

tantrums in the car, turning up and down the car radio volume.

All these measures fail to move the bus blocking soap opera

access in front

Said trip takes fooorrreeevvverrr.

Ahh, fuck them already

Then a few quick who dats thrown down

Nashville Avenue,

surprisingly light

traffic around the park and presto, home at last.

Tyger jumps out the car and through the door turning on the

television set in one fluid motion taking approximately on

minute real time. A minor flunky Rosencrantz of a character is dying as a major

player comments, “life must go on,” but for the commercial break.

Get ready for the future. Easy for him to say.

“Fuck you Erica Shame, you slut,” Tyger shouts his

displeasure at the blinking television

set. “No Daytime Emmy for

the 20th consecutive year.

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

115

(Typical talk back to your television generational humor. )

Tyger troubles. “Oh no, what is it this time. Another wedding7

Another amnesia victim?”

Nah. Just the usual fleeting passions. After all, ratings

sweep is not until February.

Passes the rest of the show with actors merely rehashing

details over endless cups of coffee. Tyger joins them with a

couple of styrofoam cups worth of P.J.’s coffee, black of course.

A reefer is consumed. More soap operas. A quick walk to the store.

Back tor more home life. Checking out the secret

surveillance system–quite impressive. A map to look at the roads

down in the bayou. All systems check. All Tygers go.

Cut to Tuesday January 19, 1988 at “Some day, we’ll be

together again. One of these days.

“When we ‘ re together again, 1· 11 say that I love you. Some

day. We’ll be togeth … ” Slam. Bam. Wake up man. Here we go

again.

Some crazy co-ed rides roughshod over the WTUL-FM airwaves.

“It’s 4:30, what is it, p.m.,” a thin girlish voice swings and

misses.

“No wait, that’s wrong. It’s 4:30 a.m. So hard to keep track

when you’ve been up all night.”

Wham. Slam. This time her voice registers as does Tyger’s

“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”

Chapter Seven

Weisman

116

alarm radio bash.

What time is it actually? It’s dark but the red clock time

sings out 4:30 a.m. Shit, it really is 4:30. That is early.

The cold slaps Tyger’s body flinging it like a sumo wrestler

out of the bedroom ring into the bathroom where he turns on the

heater, standing next to it in an eerie orange-red glow. Wake up.

Wake up. Time to begin the beguine .

Why bother with certain parts of the ritual? Why indeed.

After all, who is going to know if our boy stinks like a rotting

tuna or looks like a blackened redfish?

Tyger gets as far as shitting, shaving and maintenance

grooming before latching on the line. He blows off

traditional shower. All systems go, stars yet aglow, Tyger

a puff off last night’s abandoned pipe and begins a new tradition

this brave new morning.

He loads the vehicle with surveillance gear unusual.

Holy cow, time to hit a homer in the gloamin’.

Batter up. You’re next: insurance scam creep. This is your

unlucky moment. I of the Tyger have escaped to rope-a-dope you,

growls the agent he-man glowing.