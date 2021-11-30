Surveillance Pelicana Chapter Eight: ‘Dis Side of Da Bayou Blue’

SURVEILLANCE PELICANA BY DAN WEISMAN

CHAPTER EIGHT

“Dis Side of Da Bayou Blue”

Tyger leaves early in the day for an

assignment deep in Cajun country at Cocodrie, Terrebonne Parish.

Numerous observations are made concerning the bayou country and

strange ways of the people. After some confusion, Tyger sets up

the baby seat system and speaks with the Subject who turns out to be a nice guy,

but fraudulent claimant.

Let us not throw out the baby with the bath water in this

case. Baby seat here, and baby too in this case a Panasonic

VHS color video camera rest in standby mode on the car

upholstery. Video recorder and battery, as per instructions,

cradle the floor.

The strangely wired motor control idles by the

emergency break. Tyger covers up the evidence with a

combination of old towels, shirts, newspaper and for good

measure

Ticky tacky Tyger person folds in four a yellow piece of

legal pad paper, stuffing that in a left shirt pocket. Then the

burly lad grabs an important condiment for an all-day surveillance,

ye trusty ole Altoids box.

(Finally finished off those damn peppermints so the small

metal container can be used for its primary

mission–transporting marijuana cigarettes.)

Gets two mutah reeferoos, compadres, and goes off to break a

few dozen golden rules before greeting lovely dawn.

Brrr, still fairly cold. Tyger wears a heavy wool jacket.

Car windows, per usual, impenetrably fogged.

No matter, nary another- vehicle hogs the road hogging

this early morning sunrise.

Car heater and defogger- mysteriously flip on. Who did that?

Early bed head grogginess continues to predominate.

Car radio back on and the mighty tool has a new host. It

might be. It could be. It is! Mr. Milty, Tyger’s old friend from

the self-immolating New Neanderthals.

“Yes my kiddies, that was Robyn Hitchcock following Patsy

Cline. Crazy. And now a pubic, er, public, ser-vice announcement.

“Have you got herpes? Do you know someone who does? Well, it

can be cured. Stop by the student health service and they will

teach you a lesson if you know what I mean.

“And don’t forget. Just say yes to drugs. Hee’s some Roy

Orbison …

“Oh yeah. I am Mr. Milty and a top of the morning to you.

I’ve been up for hours and it looks pretty ugly out there, but

we’re looking at temperatures rising to the 6O’s by ‘All My

Children’ time.”

Thanks for the up-fake Mr. Milty. Tyger wishes he could make

a psychic request. Mr. Milty always knows best.

“By the way, this goes out there for my home boy Tyger on

assignment somewhere down the line, or so he claims. Good luck,

insurance loser.”

Did the dear Uncle actually say that? “Pretty woman walking

down the street. Pretty woman … ” Not.

Windows melting, the car heats up comfortably. Driving

diving Tyger deciding which way to approach the Huey Long Bridge.

The dirty detective drifts along South Claiborne Avenue that

becomes Jefferson Highway in Metairie. He floats past Ochsner

Clinic, small shopping centers, slow slower slowest (fast) food

restaurants, and typical inconvenience stores.

Magic carpet ride clanks over potholes and typically rough

roading to the extremely

magnificent rusty bridge,

easily squeamishly alarmed.

narrow lanes of the

a known horror hazard

creakily

for the

In the ghostly madcap darkness, in the deep black preamble

to a surveying assignment,

Milty’s idea of a joke song,

brightly. Clunka-clunk-clunk,

in-a-god-da-di-vida which is Mr.

morning, Tyger Tyger is burning

giant truck after truck comes from

hunger, cranking towards the West Bank. They pass the intrepid

investigator in blessed excess of whatever the speed limit is

these days.

·No one can stop them. The bridgescape shakes, rattles, and

rolls each time a huge transport passes. Our hero exhales a quick

breath as he tight grip clenches the steering compartment.

Tyger is in no hurry. Good for him because a threeminute

trip westward ho over the Huey Long Bridge seems like

from here to eternity.

Finally, Tyger is spewed out like the awful truck fumes into

the Bridge City traffic circle environment. West Bank ho, ever

onward through Bridge City and metropolitan Avondale, lovely

little traffic light and fast food haven.

Crackle crackle radio; alligator pie, boudin, crawfish

party … Mr. Milty slips into the depleting ozone layer again.

“Sweet Jane. Sweet Jane. Hahaha. Just joking my little

friends. Let·s spin another platter,” Mr. Milty defines the end

of the metropolitan area, sacred signal fading.

Just past Paradis, aptly named, huh. A couple of shotgun

houses, a school criss-crossing orange dawn tossing to

black turning yellow and blue.

“This is the end.· My beautiful friend. The end.” Paradis

passes as it must. Rise and shine, Des Allemands.

Over from St. Charles to Lafourche Parish, through the heart

of the cancer belt where everyone coincidentally dies from cancer

before they reach 50 years old. Could it be, Church Lady says:

Monsanto, Dow, Corning, River Industries, Billy Bob Moffitt–

Freeport McMoran, Marine Shale Processing. Could it be … Satan.

No more radio. Light breaking like a two-year-old colt,

rearing, show jumping across the back windshield as it

obliterates the past like so many poles with wings.

A very poignant drive through this slice of the Louisiana

pie. Swamp things and vegetation green almost up to Highway 90.

Tyger·s mother the car runs the bayou waters and pristine

swamp with no competing traffic . Car heater so effective that now

Tyger lowers the window to smell the crisp January bayou air.

Quite a therapeutic drive by as Tyger smiles. He slides past

the slow green waters into an alluvial plane and the even sweeter

smell of sugar growing just past Raceland all the way to Houma.

Living in the New Orleans hustle, easy to forget the

beautiful solitude to the west and south in this bayou

country. Very Nicely-Nicely Johnson. Now for the big show, guys and

dolls.

Around 6 a.m. central standard time, Tyger steams through Houma, a

small coterie of about 35,000 lost and lonely souls. He drives along

Highway 90 around the Intercoastal Waterway.

Then, Tyger veers deep into Terrebonne Parish. Assignment

Cocodrie lies at the end of the world, the bottom of the barrel

where the Gulf of Mexico confronts Terrebonne Bay and land’s end

is final, especially given coastal erosion.

Enough with the sightseeing comrades as just past Houma’s city limits

Tyger desists his quest momentarily at the neighborhood Stop-and-Rob.

There, Tyger person purchases Mountain Dew for the caffeine

value mainly and politely inquires about the road to Cocodrie,

last bastion of — shall we say — civilization lrking beyond

even far-out Chauvin.

But we digress.

Tyger grapples with Cajun directions as well as can be

expected. “Well, ya hang da right at da stop sign, past da light

and ovah 56 on dis side of da Bayou Blue.”

Da guy goes on and on about don’t take Highway 55 or 57; if

you see this gas station you are going the wrong direction; so

forth and so on on on. Yeah, right. Or left. Who knows.

Finally, Tyger curtails conversation and glides down the

beautiful two-lane asphalt super low-way all the way to Cocodrie

which smells of the sea. It consists of a mixture of small

middle-class houses, trailers and some dilapidated shacks, as

well as a few civic institutions–bank, civic center, school and

the usual convenience marts.

Now about 6:45 a.m., Tyger sets out to locate the subject

perchance to leave the baby seat surveillance system stalking

canes while he smartly walks away. It seems like a sweet game

plan.

All does not start · so well this day however. Firstly,

Tyger has difficulty locating the Subject’s residence.

All the agent has to go on is Billy Joe Bob Bubby Bubba

Thibodaux, or something like that. The problem is everybody

After driving around in a square route for about

around there has Thibodaux as a last name.

And the telephone directory? One might as well be in the

other evil empire, the Soviet Union, for all the sense it makes.

There is Little Buddy, Big Buddy, Medium Buddy, Skip, Sip,

Rip, and about a million Thibodaux·s to boot. What a hoot.

A few street signs stand sentry, but this source is fairly

useless too. The signs merely give the innocent traveler an

impression of a First Street through Sixth Street, and a bayou

side crossing a gulf side. Numbers do not compute.

After driving around in a square root for aboutfive

minutes, Tyger realizes that not only are there unnamed streets,

but the street signs are not

terribly accurate. In fact, Third

Street comes between Fifth

and Sixth Streets for

inexplicable reasons.

Terrible function of Pi. Maybe someone moved the sign. Then

again, maybe three comes between five and six in exotic Cajun

numerology.

Seriously now, the subject’s name is Bubby Thibodaux and

deduction stemming from the usual sources narrows the number of

potential residences to one likely suspect. Tyger parks the car

at a diagonal across the narrow street from the potential

subject’s Occam’s razor of a house.

Most camera angles are blocked by boats or trucks so Tyger

maneuvers the surveillance vehicle while looking down at the

monitor . He hits the remote control lever as a mechanical

whirring sound precedes the slight movement of the baby seat

apparatus.

Tyger slams a second remote control lever and the camera

tilts back ever so slightly. (Velcro fasteners looping around

the camera secure it to the wooden stand.)

Everything appears properly adjusted after what seems like

hours but lasts only a few minutes. The camera focuses on a

narrow field between the subject’s front door and side driveway.

Picture–Check. Recorder on–Check. Date-timer function on–

Check. All wires and units camouflaged by towel-old-clothesnewspaper-

astronomical atlas–Check. (Astronomical atlas? Don’t

ask. Tyger considers it a classy touch.)

All systems go. T-minus a lot and counting. Anyone looking?

No. Anyone walking around? Don’t seem like. Check.

O.K. then, abandon vehicle. Ah-oog-ah, as Armor’s says diving

yellow submarine of dawn oh, ah-oog-ah. Abandoning vehicle–Check.

Synchronize watch. Time is 7:23 a.m. Check. Ready. Aim.

Blast off into the Cocodrie morning, humid, warm temps

hotly rising. Cruising by foot, our man Tyger walks down to the

long blue bayou and waits. And waits. And…hesitates.

Pirogues and larger fishing type boats are moored along both

sides of the canal . All sorts of boids, strange and wonderful

flock in formation overhead. ‘Tis a very restful site.

Cocodrie’s two main streets on either side of the bayou fill

up with a few vehicles crossing the small bridges and wandering

on to Louisiana State Road 56. Tyger throws into the still water

those dreaded dredged sea shells that are used hereabouts for

gravel and whose controversial removal messes with Lake

Ponchartrain. Thanks for nothing Marine Shale Processor junkies.

Passing time, oh how nice, as the sun rises a bright yellow

in the east moving along to 8 a.m, Tyger locates a pay

telephone down a piece by a small market fronting the bayou. He

reverses charges, checking in with Dorothy to see how she wants

this vexing Thibodaux matter handled.

Ring ring ring; ding-a-ling cha-ching ba-da-bing.

Dorothy answers and they discuss the case.

“Hmmm, maybe you should verify that this is the right place.

I would hate for us to sit on an empty house or something,”

Dorothy says.

“Give a neighbor some story or other about looking for a

friend and see if they can identify Bubby. Give me another call

after you have done that. I’m supposed to get with the client and

maybe he’ 11 have some better information on Thibodaux.”

“Yes ma’am. Will-do.” Roger will-co, 10-4 and out good

poopsie-o. Tyger is on the prowl again. Whoop-de-doo.

The detective retraces his steps by the civic center over to

Third, Fourth, or Fifth street — whatever, who cares at this

point — hightailing it back to home base vehicle. This takes

about five minutes.

A nay-bore of the possible subject two house down putzes around

outside his truck. Tyger saunters over for some not so innocent

conversation.

“Hey there mojombo, I’m looking for my old army pal Bubby

Thibodaux. He gave me directions down here but I’m lost. Does

he live over there?”

“Old army pal?” the middle-aged Cajun fellow quizzically

replies. “I don’t think you mean this Bubby Thibodaux. He’s an

old retired guy like me.

“Dere is another Bubby Thibodaux I know. He across da ba-ou

in a trailer- park. Guy about your age. You might be looking for

him.”

“Yeah. Yeah. That’s the guy. You know him?” “Not really.

Dere a lot of Thibodauxs around here dese parts.”

“Yeah, tell me about it. Together, voyager and ancient mariner guffaw.

“Yeah, you right,” he says. “Dere a lot of Thibodauxs around

here. Yeah, you right.”

Da fellow keeps talking about how he is retired oil field

trash, and proud of it. How he is going fishing all day today

loves it. (His truck has a bumper sticker noting a bad day

fishing is better than a good day working, or sentiments to that

effect.)

On and on Tyger’s new best buddy rambles, but as

fascinating as this fellow is, the intrepid search party must gambol.

“Hey man, I got to like a banana split. Got to get over to

Bubby’s. Thanks for your help.” “Sure sure, Anytime.”

“Thanks again man. You’ve been a lifesaver and I mean that

literally.” “Yeah, be seeing you some time.” “Later.”

Farewells finally end as Tyger reclaims his personal

surveillance vehicle. Driving off, he waves his hand and heads to

the sacred pay-phone. He calls Dorothy again from there. Her line

is busy.

Tyger lingers a few more minutes and calls a cleared line.

Ring ring ba-da-bing and roger willco over etc. The client has

provided new information including presumed current address

i.e. where the plaintiff attorney’s checks have been heading

and complete description.

Subject Thibodaux, Bubby, white male, 30 years old, 5′ 6″,

140 pounds, married with one small child. Living at trailer park,

address 23 Lanois Lane. Mid-sized blue with white trim trailer.

Cross-referencing the other Bubby’s neighbor information and

direct personal knowledge of the immediate area yields the

subject’s presumed location.

“Look, give him an hour on the system, but stay within sight

of your car,”

Dorothy says. “If he doesn’t come out, then go up

knock on the door, and see what you can do with him.

“He claims a back injury so it would be excellent if you get

shots of him taking out the garbage or lifting something.

Otherwise, just try to get a good identifying picture of him that

we can show the client.

“Our client doesn’t think Bubby is working, but you never

know. It’s our job to find out”

No problem. About 8:45 a.m. when Tyger obtains a good spot

about 30 yards from the trailer to drop the system on Bubby.

Baby’s toys, plastic animals, and a tricycle are scattered

outside the trailer in a small dirt play area.

A 1980 Ford Fairlane Louisiana License Number 156C456 is

parked at an angle nearby. Two small unfinished wooden tables and

a stool stare into deep space beyond the trailer door.

Hanging fire, killing time, are two suspended planters

apparently filled with solid air, not much else. No sign of

subject activity.

Jockeying for the best. position, Tyger spins the

surveillance vehicle in a fairly suspicious semi-circle. “I hope

no one is looking,” he says to himself. He even sweats although

doesn’t notice, currently engrossed in the cat and mouse game of

focusing the baby seat unit.

The job is complete at long last. Tyger frames a nice

picture of the trailer door and dirt yard. Technically speaking,

he makes a mid-shot.

Dissolve. Tyger leaves the vehicle and walks a few lots down

the trailer road.

There is no particularly good spot from which to I-spy, so

the determined detective makes the best of it. A few neighbors

materialize after about 20 minutes of subject inactivity.

Fortunately, no one seems too paranoid around here. Tyger

loves their neighborhood non-watch.

Staying safe, Tyger returns to the vehicle, faux

ppening the front hood. The cover story is going to have to be

car trouble. Boring, true, but generally reliable.

Tyger piddles around the car for a few minutes. Nobody

appears from the trailer under observation, so he gives it 10

more minutes. Hey, what is a little extra time when you’re having

fun, friends.

Reaching 9:30 a.m. with no activity, Tyger figures he better

not sit on an empty house. He has determined that if the Bubbaroo

is inside, he is definitely unemployed.

Tyger checks his watch. Hmmm, just about time for the end of

the morning movie. Time, therefore, to zoom in on the Subject.

A deep breath baby, some nervousness jackola. Tyger monitors

the picture. Looking good. He tightens the shot a little

anticipating the worst which would be a brief subject-in-thedoorway

shot.

A rat-a-tat-tat, detective knocking on Bubby’s door. A

stirring sound escapes from behind draped windows. It ain’t Santa

Claus.

Voila. The Subject is in like Flint. Up up and away Dr.

Tyger balloony tune. Ride the wild beasty frame.

So it goes, thar’ he blows. A short dark complexioned Cajun

about 30 years old answers the door-.

sings. Take it away, Bubbar-oo.

Har-k, the her-ald Bubby

“Ah, hey. What·s up?” Bubby inquires. “Aw man, I just had

some car- tr-ouble and wouldn’t you know it I’m miles fr-om where I

got to go,” furnishes Tyger the big lie.

“May I use the telephone? I’m going to call a friend to tell

him I’ll be late.”

“Yeah that’s a drag, man. I guess it’s alright. Come on in,”

“Thanks man. You’re a saint.”

“Ahh, that’s O.K. I ain’t got much to do since I hurt my

back. It’s cool just seeing someone besides my wife and kid.”

“Oh, you hurt your back. That’s too bad. How did you do it?”

“I’m out on the rig in the Gulf, ya know, and they got me

carrying these heavy pipes.

“Slippped, slud, and the rest you know is history. Happened

three months ago. Mostly been sitting around the house since

then, tinkering and a 11 that. I do some woodwork.”

“Oh yeah. I saw some tables outside. You do that?” “Sure

enough. Keeps me occupied. I’m sort of semi-retired if you know

what I mean.”

Tyger acts confused and leads the subject’s subject

onward. “What do you mean? You look O.K.”

“Nah man. Hurts like hell. Since I injured myself the

insurance company won’t pay me the proper benefits. I don’t know

what their problem is. I guess they don’t believe me or sumthin.

“So I got this lawyer who sends me checks each month pending

the final settlement. I hope they come to their senses and pay

up. Fair is fair ya know.”

“Oh yeah. They are assholes.” “No shit. Hey man, you got to

use the phone? ” “Oh yeah, that’s right. Thanks.”

Tyger sails past a still bouyantly standing Christmas tree

with lights and all blinking. He bobs at the telephone floating

above a kitchen table at the far end of the trailer home sea.

Tyger dials a wrong number. Hell, he wouldn’t even know a

correct number down there at land’s end if his car had broken

down.

Surprise, surprise, no friggin answer. “Uhh, no one home.

Can I wait a few minutes and try again. I’m sure someone will

answer.”

“That’s cool. Like I said all I been doing is a little

woodwork and fishing and of course. a little smoking. You smoke

any?”

You smoke any? Yeah right. Just a little. Of course, the

early morning high has dissipated into mid-morning haze.

“Well, if that’s what I think you mean,” Tyger thinks he

means, “some.” “Yeah you right.”

Actually, Tyger would love to smoke, but it might look bad

if he testifies in court. Can’t you just hear the plaintiff

attorney intoning, “and did you smoke marijuana with my client

while you were on his premises.”

Oh shit, Joe Fine would love that. “Of course I smoked pot with

the subject, then full-blown Sam Kinison style: “Didn’t you? Didn’t you?”

Yeah, that would be great, so Tyger politely refuses,

saying, “I’ll smoke some later but I’ve get to get home first.

Ya know. worried about the car and all.”

“That’s right, mon cher. I mostly get high and watch

television when around here.”

Of course, Tyger is genetically programmed to ask the

following question: “You an ‘All My Children fan?”

“Absolutely,” Bubby replies. “I watch it all the time. And

you know what?” “What?”

“Fuck that Erica Kane. What a bitch.”

“Definitely. I agree. She is never going to win a Daytime Emmy.”

Steering this pirogue erratically, Tyger tries a few more

questions about how long Bubby worked for the oil company and

what is he really doing now. No one just sits around, do they?

(Hahaha. That is all Tyger ever did before taking on this

assignment.)

Not much more pertinent information is forthcoming. Tyger

and Bubby talk for a while about soap operas, football — the

Saints, naturally — and sundry television related topics.

Tyger tries the telephone again and surprise surprise

surprise Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C. breath, no bloody answer. Basically,

it is time to leave after tying up some loose ends like clear

pictures of the Subject.

“I better get going,” Tyger states. “Maybe my car will start

now. I’ve had this problem before. Sometimes it just works on its

own. You know what I mean?”

“Oh yeah, cher. Cars are real bitches. You need a hand:'” “No,

I can handle it. But I was curious about the tables outside. Show

me what you do with them.”

New soul mate — or is that future cell mate? — Bubby and

Tyger buddy exit the trailer for the proximate tables. Bubby

picks up one of the small unfinished wood objects, turning it

around in the air so Tyger can see the workmanship that went into

this model.

Looks great. Less filling. Tyger hope the camera 1s

recording this. Looking good.

Bubby bends over to replace the table, then leans on the

trailer outside steps railing. He waves at Tyger as the intrepid

investigator like morning dew evaporates.

“Hey man, when you got more time come on over and we 11 blow

some reefer,” Bubby calls out in parting. “Pass a good time,

cher. I don·t do that much since I retired.”

“Sounds good man,” Tyger replies before climbing in the car

and looking down at the monitor. Picture looks good too.

Bubby waves in the rear view finder as Tyger peels some dirt

leaving the trailer park. A few blocks down the blue bayou,

on the other bank, Tyger replays the last part of the video.

And upon further review, the focus is a little fuzzy and not

as tight as Tyger would like, but there is still some excellent

footage of Bubby bending and holding aloft the table, So a 11 is

not lost. Bad back–Tyger’s bad ass.

Tyger, being interested in artistic purity, might have

wished upon a star for a slightly better picture, but that’s just

show business.

Casebook on Bubby Thibodaux: Good guy but sorry, dude.

Smile, you’re on Candid Camera. Gotcha.

Case closed.