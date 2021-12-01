SURVEILLANCE PELICANA
CHAPTER TEN
"Busted Flat at Baton Rouge"
Observations about New Orleans precede Tyger’s
meeting at the Hyatt Hotel with Joe Fine.
They go over upcoming cases. Joe gives Tyger
Mildred Baker’s deposition to read in what will
become a celebrated encounter. Later, Dorothy calls
Tyger, tells him to meet Joe in Baton Rouge under
surprising circumstances, Tyger, Joe and the mysterious
Lana work some Baton Rouge area cases.
CHAPTER TEN
“Busted Flat at Baton Rouge”
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
CHAPTER TEN
Weisman
157
No reefer this morning for Tyger Williams about to breakfast
with the boss man. Just as well as he clears his mind of all that
before has passed.
The Tyger front moves right along to Claiborne Avenue on the
way to meeting Joe Fine at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. African-
American kids play, game of football along the neutral ground
in-between Claiborne Avenue.
The future Saints are looking good. Too bad Tyger is past
his prime or he might consider running a few pass routes.
Unfortunately too, the innocent looking youths are
surrounded in all directions by poverty’s residue public housing
projects stand testament to man’s inhumanity to man to the right
of them. Decrepit shacks passing for family homes nod to the
left.
Strange unknown to white folk black music establishments,
sort of hotels, and various exotic eating and commercial
establishments specializing in such items as chicken gizzards and
African-American hair products loom also along the mysterious
Claiborne Avenue traffic pattern.
A sea of black faces floats all around. This day Tyger
Williams is merely a small vessel passing by the blackbird
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
158
projects on his personal quest for substance and meaning as well
as an acceptable paycheck.
Tyger flies by the exotic black heartland that abuts
Downtown, sidestepping the well populated space underneath the
Claiborne overpass. A mini-community of black elders sits on lawn
chairs passing time by playing dice and cards, judiciously
settling pertinent disputes as well.
Loop de-loop Earhart Expressway around and to the ocean of
monoliths that form a silly skyline. Lee Circle stands dl
attention stage right. The general on horseback r-eviews his
troops circling in modern monster mash machines awash with
modern horsepower.
Past the main post office and Poydras Street, Tyger looking
looking looking for a parking place–no small task. The fearsome
race of meter maids lurk a 11 about. Those amazing Amazon
Philistines have as their sole purpose in life the bedevilment of
motorists with tickets, some valid, most not, given as rudely
as imaginable.
Thr-ee strikes and yeeeer out, a victim of the dreaded orange
boot that is affixed to those with as many tickets as strikes.
Native and tourist alike fear these evil ticket writing maniacs
who know no civilized bounds.
Ahh, a parking ,place suddenly materializes saving Tyger the
expense of a parking garage. He tries to plug a quarter in the
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
159
slot, but alas, as is often the case, the meter is broken.
Oh well, another ticket to contest, no doubt. Nothing ever
works around here except corruption.
Such a splendid hotel among all the rising edifices battling
the sky for space. Monuments to what has become New Orleans·
leading industry besides corruption, tourism.
The Big Easy has built upon its natural and historical charm
with the development of a Disneyland for adults mentality. Civic
leaders try to take credit for the natural order ot job
creation and development.
Goodbye high paying jobs related to the oil and gas
industry. Other real industries that used to dot the riverfront
have also died one by one due
part of city leadership.
to a lack of imagination on the
Hello nowhere minimum wage jobs sucking up to tourists in
partial replacement. Thanks for the grand vision, civic movers
and shakers. Why don’t you move and shake this–a stiff
middle finger upraised.
Yet, a certain wonderful feeling strikes an investigator
out among the ruins to come. Filling the sky to the east the giant
— and yes, rather beautiful — Superdome, home of the Saints and
coming National Republican Convention. The big muddy
Mississippi River flows to the west.
Northward ho, looms the historic Vieux Carre, otherwise
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
160
known as the French Quarter, where New Orleans was settled
originally. It houses historic
structures, restaurants, t-shirt
shops, strip shows; and a
few residents who are derelicts,
Southward stands the familiar- sights and sounds of
residential Uptown, and the great beyond. And of course that is
the location of Tygertown as well.
Dostoyevsky might have lived in 80 residences in St.
Petersburg. But he has nothing on wandering Tygerlust who already
has squatted in seven or eight different locations during a 10
year stuck in the New Or-leans below sea level mud experience.
Enough of this descriptive prosaic morning musing for Tyger
must enter the Hyatt lobby and take an escalator up two stories
to the glitzy hotel restaurant area. Joe Fine, briefcase by his
side, flirts with a hotel maid.
“Nice lady,” he says to Tyger arriving. “Let’s get some
breakfast. What do you say. It’s on the house. A business
deduction tax write-off.”
They sit down in an open air restaurant by the side of the
Hyatt trademark see-through elevators climbing and descending
like a race of super- spiders flying along a web of wires.
Joe is his usual gregarious self. He slips off the shades
and orders a modest breakfast of
orange juice. Tyger follows suit.
eggs and toast, coffee and
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
161
A variety of topics are covered including
the meter maid
scandals previously cited. “This city is ridiculous,” concludes
Joe Fine. “And they wonder- why no one wants to do business her-e.”
Finally, Joe pulls a large document
from his leather briefcase. He thumbs through
it, leading the paper chase to
Tyger. “Know what this is?” Joe .Fine asks. “No.”
“A deposition. Take a look at your leisure. We are
probably going out on that case in a couple of weeks.
“It’s a doozy. This broad Mildred Baker will blow your mind.
She’s a former carnival trapeze artist who is absolutely loony
tunes. That is one elevator that doesn·t r-each the top floor.
“Claims she slipped and fell while working as a cook on a
Gulf rig. Supposedly completely paralyzed from the hips down .”
Joe pauses. “Not. She is about as legitimate as a Bourbon Street
barker .
“Big bucks in this case. She wants a couple of million
dollars. I know this broad is full of shit. We’re going to work
her good. This could mean big bucks for us.
“Anyway, look over her deposition and gather what
information you can from it. Depositions are funny. You can tell
a lot about someone by the way they answer the
questions.
“You know what I mean?
If someone is an asshole they’ll
answer questions like an asshole.
If they are honest, you can
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
162
tell fairly easily.
“Read through Baker and see what you think. I think that
broad is crazy.
“She has been a tough act to catch. That’s why they want
experts like us to get the job done. The thing will probably
end up in federal court.”
They discuss other cases. Satherly is fried, might go back
on him in a few months. Mazel Tov on the wedding party.
Bet that made the social pages. The insurance company
is well satisfied.
Joe Fine mentions that he is giving a presentation for
the All-State adjusters over in Harvey the next day. He hopes to
grab a few new cases oft that performance.
And Joe still wants to make that promotional tape sometime.
“See what you can come up with on that,” he says.
On the lighter side, Joe’s little “snot faces,” as he
affectionately refers to his kids, are going great guns down at
the beach. He will have to leave New Orleans after the All-State
show, drive home to Florida, and make sure they don’t set fire to
the house or something worse. You know how kids are and wink wink.
A couple of probable cases, therefore, for Tyger burns. Joe
might have something good coming up in Baton Rouge, too. Dorothy
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
163
will be in touch.
Joe pays the check and
engages in some final flirting with the very attractive blonde
waitress shamelessly flirting back.
Tyger flips through Mildred Baker’s deposition at home. He
begins to catch Joe’s drift. She is a total fruity gone tutti,
using baby-like language to describe her accident and subsequent
extreme pain and anguish. She also has the odd habit of
describing herself in the third person, like Bo Jackson used to and
Donald Trump.
So, it’s “Mildred can’t move her little bitty feet. Mildred
was a very active girl and now she can’t do anything for herself.
God will see to justice.” And so forth. Weird shit this.
The basic outline of this case can be gleaned from the thick
court document. Pretty much like Joe said, she claims to have
been working as a cook on a Gulf rig, slip-slid on a wet deck and
became discombobulated, not to mention torn asunder. She has been living at
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
164
New Orleans East on Morrison Road since then. She claims her
teen-age son must assist her constantly in every activity. The
she-subject is apparently divorced, about 40 years old, and
according to the deposition, loves cats and potted plants.
Nice work if you can get it. She is the Babe Ruth of
insurance claimants going for the rip-off grand slam world
series.
Mumbling, bumbling, grumbling, rumbling, stumbling, and
basically this woman doesn’t have a clue. Or does she? Maybe God
is on her side, after all, because she is causing lots of grief
for many heavy hitting insurance company upper echelon
executives.
“Just the facts ma am, the defense attorney exclaims in
exasperation on Page 122 of the three-inch thick document. “We
have been here for hours.”
(A prudent insurance investigator must perforce deduce that
there 1s some method to Mildred Baker’s madness.)
Dorothy telephones Tyger later that day. “Joe Fine wan ts to
get with you on a case in Baton Rouge,” she notes. “It’s a white
male, 28 years old, married, no children, located at Magic
Mountain Subdivision. All they have out there are subdivisions.”
Funny thing about that name–Magic Mountain. There are about
as many magic mountains in Southeastern Louisiana as there are
ice castles or maple syrup trees. That is to say between zero and
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
165
none.
“Anyhow,” Tyger asks, “where are Joe and I going to meet?”
Dorothy pauses. “You know, Joe wouldn’t tell me,” she r-eplies.
“I asked him and he just said he would find you. You know
how Joe is. He said be there for 9 a.m.”
Fine. That Joe Fine. Tyger is going all the way to Baton
Rouge and Joe Fine will find him somehow. Yeah, right.
No use thinking about it too much or it will blow out too
many brain cells. Tyger plans on taking the easiest path
by following Dorothy’s instructions. Let the chips fall where
they may.
Up and atoms the next morning, on lnterstate-10 west across
the Bonnet Carre Spillway and the long death stretch with no
turnarounds that spans the distance between Kenner and Reserve.
The traffic fatality toll soars and astronomically crashes
whenever fog shrouds the four-lane interstate. This
meteorological phenomenon occurs with alarming frequency, but no
state official seems prepared to take action to prevent the
tragedies.
Whizzing by St. John the Baptist and Ascension Parishes
that damn cancer belt again Tyger skirts signs pointing
to Sorrento and Donaldsonville, finally reaching the outer fringes
of Baton Rouge where Interstates 10 and 12 coalesce.
Tyger can see a few miles away in the distance the largest
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
166
structure in the Red Stick City, the State Capitol Downtown that
was ordained by Huey Long to be the tallest building in town and
as such has remained. The former Governor turned U.S. Senator who
was killed by his own bodyguards in a wild shoot-out with a
disgruntled physician lies in state in a garden down a long park
from that tower.
Tyger turns off at the LSU exit, heading for the
aforementioned magic subdivision. No sign of Joe Fine.
“1 knew it,” Tyger tells the car radio switched on to KLSU,
a decent college radio station engaging in some kind of New Wave
prattle. “What am I going to do now7”
Tyger decides to buy a Mountain Dew before calling Dorothy
for additional information that might come in handy–small
details like where the subject is located, what is his name, and
claim to fame. He stops at a nearby 7-come-11.
A man in a hat reads a People magazine in the corner. Tyger
pays the clerk. “Uhh, ya got the time,” a tiny voice says.
Tyger looks over and, voila, off flies disguising
haberdashery. What do you know–Joe Fine in the flesh.
“Hey, how did you know to find me here?” Tyger asks beside
himself in disbelief. “I’m a professional. There are some thing
we just know,” Joe Fine notes, laughing off his ass.
You can look it up, friends. Joe buys a cold drink. Then, on
with the big show.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
167
Working as a team, Joe has Tyger knock on the door. A person
fitting the subject’s description answers. Tyger gives him the
old “I was lost around here can you give me some directions,” and
feigning complete ignorance — easy to do for such a fool —
lures the subject outside.
The poor sot of a subject walks around the yard pointing out
various intersections and landmarks on the way to the Magic
Mountain Subdivision. Magic Mountain, Shmagic Shmountain; they
all look the same, comrades.
Meanwhile, Joe sits off in his 1987 grey Toyota Cressida
merrily shooting video and still photographs. This takes about 30
minutes from convenience store to conclusion.
Tyger walks down to the end of the clean street. A very nice
street, indeed–sure beats Tyger’s lair.
Joe Fine picks him up by the 7-11, saying, “There is
somebody we must meet,” before driving towards Downtown Baton
Rouge.
Tyger’s mother the car is parked in semi-retirement at the
inconvenience store after Joe asks the clerk if it is alright.
The Super Sleuth travels under the cover of politeness while on
assignment.
Joe drives his nice new — if one can call 50,000 miles in
one year new — 1987 Cressida over to an innocuous looking minishopping
center parking lot, pulling up in front of a dry
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
168
cleaners. A beautiful young girl with long black hair and
devilishly delicious green eyes stands by waiting for a ride.
“Hey dummy, over here,” Joe shouts. An electric bulb lights
the blank space over her pretty little head. This, of course, is
no accidental pick-up.
“Lana, this is Tyger. Tyger, Lana,” Joe intr-oduces with
“Hello. Pleased to meet you,” all around. “Let’s get over to the
courthouse,” Joe continues, all business.
Joe continues with a few vaguely sexist remarks, saying them
in a funny way that offends no one back then. That is simply the
Joe Fine style. Serves him well.
It becomes apparent that Tyger and Lana are both extras in
the continuing Joe Fine saga. They pass the time talking about
this and that; the weather and whether the Soviet Union really
Joe Fine says as he leaves
will break up like the Berlin Wall.
“Make yourselves comfortable,”
the two associates in the car while he wanders through the
courthouse for about 15 minutes looking up whatever. He doesn’t
say.
Joe takes Tyger- back to his car at the 7-11. “I wanted you
two to meet,” he says. “We will be using Lana on some o f our-
cases. She is an eager beaver, if you know what I mean.
“And she is a quick study. It’s always good to have an
attractive female on hand for some of our sleazier
subjects who
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
169
fancy themselves ladies men. Haha. What a hoot.”
Then, off again, this time to nearby Denham Springs. Here is
the scenario: It is early afternoon and Joe wants Tyger to hang
around a guy’s house while he and Lana go off and wait down the
block at a gas station.
Joe goes into the trunk of his car, pulling out a pair of CB
radios. Tuning them to the same frequency, the plan is for Tyger
to signal him if the sub dives into his vehicle. Joe and Lana
will follow, hopefully also telling Tyger where to go so he can
come in as backup.
“Ready to play the game?” Joe asks. “Sure, boss.” “And
remember,” — Joe does a nice “Hill Street Blues” imitation for-
someone who claims never to watch television — “be careful out
there.” “Right boss.”
They both have units and should be able to get some good
pictures if the guy moves. “By the way, what’s my handle?” Tyger
jokes.
“Do you know any code?” Joe asks. “Code?” Tyger replies
confused. “Yeah, Mose Code. You know–the dots and dashes.” “No
sir .”
“Too bad,” Joe notes. “Don’t worry about a handle for now.
We need to teach you some code so no one inter-cepts commas.”
Hurry up and wait. Hurry up and wait. Tyger sits sits sits.
Nothing in particular happens.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
170
Of course, the usual unrelated activity that distracts
attention for a few moments at a spell
breaks the boredom somewhat. Dogs
running, children running,
adults running after
dogs and children; birds, other vehicles,
wood in his yard. Was that a pit bull? Big Brother.
That guy chopping wood in his
yard!!! Tyger tries to call Joe but instead confronts miserable
static. Can’t get through.
Damn the torpedoed.
Tyger gets what pictures he can, but the distance is quite
great and try as he might he can’t get in better position. When
the guy goes inside, Tyger finally gets through and Joe calls him
into temporary base camp, in this case a nearby Chevron Station.
Alas, it turns out to be the wrong house. Joe has been on
the horn with the client and his answering service. He determines
they need to break off the case.
There is some confusion as to where the actual subject 1s
hiding so Joe needs to meet eyeball-to-eyeball with the client
to iron out the details of. investigation.
“We’ll get that sucker another day,” Joe vows. “Every dog
has its day and his day will come. Follow me back to the 7-11.”
They return to the store and swap out various equipment
while the lovely Lana purchases cigarettes. Neither Joe nor Tyger
smoke tobacco.
“You keep this. I’ll take that. Here take this too. How has
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Ten
Weisman
171
the system been working?” Additional detective small talk is
swapped, too.
“How do you like the detective biz so far?” Joe asks Lana
when she emerges radiant from the cancerous convenience purchase.
“It’s been fun,” she replies. “Don’t worry kid. You’ll learn, ”
Joe adds, winking a knowing eye in Tyger’s directional headlight.
Turning to Tyger, Joe continues: “She says she wants
an investigator. This is a good way to break her in.”
And turning back to Lana: “You’ll do great, kid. All it
takes is intelligence and persistence. And it can be fun, too.”
Day is growing a bit long in the tooth, so last farewells
are parted after a few final equipment exchanges. Joe and Lana
take off for an undisclosed location. Tyger tiptoes out of town,
retracing his steps as he departs with his back to a fading sun.
A typical case of another day, another claim to follow.
Tyger wonder-s what game Joe and Lana are up to by now.
No matter. Have another hit … of sweet air. Check to see if
anyone is following.
Traffic like Tyger’s head is surprisingly
light all the way
to N’awlins. This new job sure beats working.
