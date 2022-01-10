Surveillance Pelicana Chapter Twenty-Seven: ‘Savior of Suriname’

SURVEILLANCE PELICANA
BY
DAN WEISMAN
The entire book appears at this link with chapters added after appearing online:
Chapters 1-10: https://www.escondidograpevine.com/surveillance-pelicana-full-book-chapters-added-as-they-appear-online/.)
Chapters 11-20: https://www.escondidograpevine.com/surveillance-pelicana-part-ii-chapters-11-to-20-chapters-added-as-they-appear-online/)
Chapters 21-30: https://www.escondidograpevine.com/surveillance-pelicana-part-iii-chapters-21-to-30-chapters-added-as-they-appear-online/
CHAPTER TWENTY-SEVEN
Mac discusses his visit to the beach.
Tyger and Armor’s talk about environmentalism and abortion
rights. Tyger investigates a topless club owner and others in
Morgan City. Then, the most amazing revelations concerning the
Mildred Baker case become public knowledge thereby solving many
of the riddles in the case and creating additional puzzles. Tyger
is acknowledged as the savior of Suriname. Upon revelation of the
fate of Armor’s cats, Sandy Alexander organizes a final
disposition of their fate.
CHAPTER 27
“Savior of Suriname “
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
CHAPTER TWENTY-SEVEN
Weisman
544
“Fun fun in the summer time. Fun fun in the summer time.
Ooh-Ahh-Ooh-Doh-Ooh-Ooh-Aahhhh … ”
“And those are the Beachy Balls, all you summer bummers out
there. This is the Mighty Tool. WTUL-FM N’awlins and I am not
telling you who I am.”
Tyger, sitting at Mac’s house on Tuesday July 19, 1988;
turns the radio heat up a notch. “I know who yo·u are asshole,”
Tyger informs the black boom box. “And I know where you live.”
“Oh what the hey line. You have reached the fun zone. I
am Mr. Milty to those uninitiated coming right at you babies.
You remember Captain Lockheed and the Starfighters album, I am
sure.
“Here goes Robert Calvert again with something more
appropriate to the heat wave that never ends. Viking aryans on
surfboards doing their worst Beach Boys imitation. It is noon and
I am out-a-here.”
So that is where Milty has been. He was hiding out in
plain sight at the least likely of places, ye olde public
airwaves.
“I have some good news and some bad news about our trip to
Pensacola Beach,” Mac tells Tyger.
“Good news first,” Tyger says.
“I simply live for the good news.”
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
545
“The good news is Sarah and I went to the Dainty Del
Restaurant and had the best Oysters Rockefeller in the free world.
Then, we went to the beach all day and had an incredible amount
of fun.
“We swam to the sand bar for a starfish and rum. We danced
to the B-52’s. We barbecued on the beach. Everyone was jealous
that two people could have so much fun. It was great.”
“Ah, and the bad news?” “We decided to sleep on the beach
and had a bottle of liquid acid, maybe 60 hits worth. But we got
so loaded on rum drinks that we forgot all about it and swallowed
nearly the whole bottle.”
“That’s the bad news?” “That is bad news. We wasted
so much good clean ‘L’, but that is not the worst news.”
“The wind that was blowing in from the Gulf all day suddenly
died about midnight. We were attacked by swarms of killer
mosquitoes, biggest damn mosquitoes I ever has seen. We had to
run for dear life away from the beach to the car hitting
ourselves with towels.
“I must have been stung a million times. And it was just
when we were coming on to the megadose. Oooh. Hurts still to
think about.”
“Maybe you ought to file an insurance claim, haha,” Tyger
notes. “You probably had too much fun. What goes up must come
down. Primary principle of ars fortuna.”
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
546
“Remind me not to hang around there when the wind dies,” Mac says.
“Put a damper on the evening. Oh well, we are going back to the beach next weekend.
Good to see Mac taking full advantage of the summer.
Armor’s, however, has been acting a bit stranger than usual
following the departure of Igor for the Big Apple.
Perhaps Armor’s feels the shallowness of the Big Easy’s cultural shores and has become a little antsy.
Maybe the heat is getting to him. Armor’s, like Tyger, takes a macho approach to the summer inferno.
Neither uses air conditioning at home.
Both have large fans set up in their respective spaces.
They sneer at the weaklings who must chill out constantly
in artificial cool-down mode; or as Henry Miller noted on a trip to New Orleans,
the air conditioned nightmare.
Tyger drops by Armor’s on Wednesday July 20 during visiting hours.
He engages the dear lad in friendly discourse over a couple of cups of blended espresso.
They definitely strike the sweet spot.
Number one point made during the ensuing conversation:
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
547
Those assholes are destroying the ozone layer for future
generations just so they can feel temporarily comfortable.
Mention that to them. They pretend you are crazy.
Number two point: They use
hardly any electricity, but the surrounding pigs use so much in
their artificial cool-house environment that the horrible NOPSI
Nazi system constantly overloads causing frequent brown and black
outs.
(One little piggy with a Ray-Gun/Shrub bumper sticker on her
Japanese minivan said between puffs on a “You’ve come a long way
baby” Virginia Slims cancer death-shtick “Why don’t you run your
air conditioner? You are only hateful because you’re overheated.
That stuff about the ozone layer is a bunch of lies from
liberals.”
Armor’s had only one reply to make. “Liberal this bitch,”
flipping her a bird as she flew away horrified at his “rude”
behavior.)
Yeah, and it isn’t too rude to ruin everything for future
generations. Like the Louis Armstrong song relates, “I’ll be glad
when you’re dead you rascal you.”
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
548
Unfortunately, it is not soon enough to save the planetary
environment. All we can do is our best for as long as possible to
keep from losing it completely.
Number three point: In a related topic of discussion, the
subject of the recent sit-in by anti-abortion hotheads at the
Delta Women’s Clinic on St. Charles Avenue.
Those pigs won’t let women go in for abortions and have to
be dragged away from the clinic entrance by the storm troopers,
for once on the side of natural law as well as order.
Armor’s makes the salient point that they give a shit until
the unwanted baby pops out and then their attitude is “I am out
of here. Yeah. They care about the unborn, but the born are
another matter.”
(“That damn crime and those shiftless negroes,” an antiabortion
fruit-and-nut-cake states in another persona on
Eyewitless News-Fake playing at Armor’s. “They are the reason
everything is disgusting here.”)
Armor’s fiddles around the shotgun apartment, producing
interesting items for Tyger’s approval. One is a detailed hand
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
549
drawn map of the Pinnacles National Monument where he wants to go
for a while.
Another is a flyer from the Earth First! “environmental
freedom fighters.”
Armor’s wants to join an Oregon sit-in to stop the pig
commercial Ray-Gun commercial bulldozer buddies from destroying
trees harboring the wise and wonderful endangered Northern
Spotted Owl population.
The rape of the Spotted Owl is repeated throughout America
during the waning ye”rs of the Ray-Gun rip-off scam. It is the
same in the Sportsman’s Paradise, hahaha, of Lousyana where the
beautiful and ancient sea turtle is threatened by the wide nets
of brain dead commercial redneck fish exploiters.
Which would you prefer in your face — owls, turtles and
natural wonders; or assholes, losers and a scorched earth for
eternity? Tough choice.
Tell the fishermen to get a real job that does not harm
innocent wildlife to feed their fat consumptive lofe-style. They
are not after a decent living but an easy living.
Tyger walks into the kitchen area to grab a little skim milk
for his black chicory coffee that the boys have graduated to from
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
550
the first espresso course.
He innocently opens the freezer compartment.
Two unusual brown paper objects sit in the back of the freezer.
Tyger looks with the eyes of a child not thinking too much of them.
He returns to the main room.
“Hey Armor’s,” Tyger mentions, oh by the way.
“You eating gourmet now? What are those wrapped objects in the back of the freezer?
They look like Cornish hen wannabees or something.
Planning a special super supper.”
“Ahhh,” Armor’s sudden eloquence concerning the environment
dissipates with this line of questioning.
“What do you mean?”
“You know, the things that are wrapped and look like cornish hens,” Tyer says.
Taste like chicken, eh?”
“Oh those,” Armor”s hesitates a one-two-three spell,
then blurts out missing information.
“Those are the kittens.”
Tyger does not quite grasp the moment.
“The kittens? What kittens?”
“The kittens from MacLand.” (Tyger spit take.)
What? Tyger had completely forgotten about the cute little kitties
Armor’s took under his wings all those months previously
for what turned out be some kind of keeping.
“You have the kittens wrapped up in the freezer?” Tyger asks at long pointed last.
“Ahh yeah,” Armor’s replies. “I had to. Remember that real cold spell in February?”
“Yeah.”
“They caught a horrible fever, cat pneumonia or something,
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
551
died suddenly. I put them in the freezer,
so they would keep until I could bury them properly.”
“Why don’t you bury them right now? We’ll go out in the yard.”
“No, Can’t bury them.”
“Why not?”
Pregnant pause by Sir Armor’s Tungsten, performance artist,
before delivering the ultimate punch line.
“Don’t have a shovel.”
Ka-boom! Knock out.
Tyger takes under advisement this bizarre turn of events finally disclosed.
Strange behavior by Armor’s true, but dead kittens
will keep a bit longer lying in frozen state. They’re not going anywhere.
The investigative merry-go round is a different matter entirely.
Tyger goes to Lockport in Lafourche Parish on Thursday, July 22.
He sets up the system in a very nice location
about 30 yards away from the Albert Indelicato
green with white stripe house trailer.
Thank goodness. The trailer is set aside in a large dirt and gravel area,
no inconvenient nay-bores. What’s more,
a small pleasant cafe sits about 50 yards away from the trailer.
It has a large glass window fronting the big picture.
Looks like Tyger can spend much of the surveillance
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
552
pelicana experience inside the cafe drinking coffee, yet
keep a close eye on subby-poo.
The frozen kittens in the freezer inspire Tyger
to order up the luncheon special,
a very tasty barbecued chicken entree. What
is with that Armor’s anyway, Tyger considers while munching
lunch, watching the wonderful wide world of Indelicato.
Subject, white male, 30 years old, 5’11”, 190 pounds —
dimensions similar to the investigator — tinkers around the
trailer proper for a while, exhibiting no particular signs of the
debilitating right knee injury he claims. Tyger runs the system
for three hours as authorized before calling it a day.
Two days later on Saturday July 23, Tyger visits Morgan City
in the oil patch where he conducts a background investigation of
one James Nelson Norton; lately of the Honeymooners, right?
Wrong, Jackie Gleason breath.
Turns out the good Norton is a well known local “club”
owner. The clubs, in his case, are exotic dancer lounges at the
edge of town on Highway 90. Check, please, maitre-d’.
Norton’s most recent entrepreneurial venture is named,
appropriately, the “Hot Stuff Lounge.” Like the other four strip
joints at Morgan City’s red light district, Hot Stuff is a small
nondescript one-room shack hosted by an Oriental babe
looks Filipino — in short slit dress.
Tyger tells her the truth in this instance.
He is a poor old investigator gu
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
553
just doing his routine job, conducting a background check of the owner.
He can’t say why because he doesn’t know himself.
No one knows anything about anything, of course. Tyger goes
about the vicinity performing his duties in a perfunctory
fashion. This isn’t really his cup of java.
Besides, not to belabor the all too obvious, the very name
“Hot Stuff Lounge,” more or less says it all.
In a nutshell, Tyger determines Norton had two similar clubs
that both mysteriously burned to the ground. He has been telling
associates he plans to open a new improved version of the Hot
Stuff in the near future, receiving the money.
but won’t say from where it comes from.
The only clues Norton has furnished associates is that the
money is coming from unnamed silent investors. Yeah right,
probably by the name of Mutual Insurance Corporation’s fire
protection fund.
Norton also has told a nearby car repair shop owner that the
Hot Stuff has been losing money which does not matter because he
is living on a tidy, but vague “allowance.”
Tyger concludes his investigation. He files a report to that
effect through the U.S. mail to Dorothy. He hope it gets there by
the end of the World Series.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
554
Ensues the usual weekend frolicking, baseball viewing and lifestyle functions.
No more sleazy strip show clubs, thank you very not
Then on a day like any other day except
for it being officially designated for our purposes as Tuesday, July 26, 1988,
Tyger continues in the usual way.
First stop after morning dress rehearsal,
an out of business real estate office down the street
where for some bizarre and inexplicable the reason
the Slimes-Picayune delivery person continues to leave a newspaper.
Tyger, good boy, retrieves it, then hikes around Audubon Park.
He returns home abut 10:40 a.m.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
555
At 11:15 a.m. “subject” pours a cup of coffee,
sits down at his table watching aa Saturday Night Live re-run.
Hmm, it is from one of the good SNL’s.
Jesse Jackson hosts. Hahaha.
At 11:19 a.m. Tyger unwraps the newspaper rubber band,
removes the front section which he then unfolds.
At 11:20 a.m., glancing down Page One,
Te usual pack of lies beginning with
smiley yellow sun forecasting sunny skies,
temps in the mid-90s.
Considering fake is real, that can only mean
torrential rains. Forewarned
Today’s top story, man bites dog,
“Hansen’s Sno-Bliz great for summer.”
At 11:22 a.m., Tyger army half-notices a photograph.
It is the tattooed man from Mildred Bakers apartment.
Tyger sips some coffee.
‘Wait, what!!!
Stop the presses!
THE TATTOOED MAN FROM MILDRED BAKER’S APARTMENT. Ugh.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
556
Forget about the how for now.
This is the who, what, where, when, and why of all time.
Larry Bob Henley, 45, of Senatobia, Mississippi,
is identified as the tattooed man as revealed by the Slimes-Picayune.
Is this some kind of sick joke?
Tyger motor controls his full attention span
to the inside story of insane explication now introduced for your consideration:
The picture hows Henley along with “James Michael Baker, 17, of New Orleans East”
being taken from a Ford minivan with Mississippi plates
at the Bogue Falaya Commercial Airfield near Hammond, Louisiana.
Two burly U.S. federal marshals escort our good buddies
An additional notation is appended: see story, Metro B-1.
D’uh. Seen.
Henley and Cook are among 14 persons charged in an alleged plot
to overthrow the government of Suriname.
Suriname? What the hell is that? Pancake syrup?
“Suriname is on the northeast coast of South America.
It gained independence from the Netherlands in 1975,
and is governed by Lt. Col. Desi Bouterse
who came to power in a 1980 coup.
He has been the target of four overthrow attempts.”
Fair enough. But what the hey-line.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
557
“All but one of the 14 were arrested July 25 on their way to
the Hammond airport where they were to board a plane for Suriname
to overthrow the military government, according to an indictment
filed by the U.S. Attorney at New Orleans.
Five men along with alleged ring leader Henley were charged
with conspiracy to violate the U.S. Neutrality Act which bars
United States citizens from invading countries with which the
U.S. is at peace.
They are also charged with conspiracy to carry a concealed
and deadly weapon onto an airplane, a misdemeanor that carries a
maximum of one year in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Evidence against the group consists of videotape recordings
and wiretaps of recorded conversations, as well as statements by
undercover agents and some of the defendants themselves upon
their arrest.”
Videotape recordings? Videotape recordings? Videotape
recordings? Yeah, right.
A lot of what Tyger witnessed during those three weeks in
June suddenly make a whole lot more sense. Like the meetings.
Like the weird redneck guys. Like the insane comings and going.
But one part of the story doesn’t yet jibe.
Mildred Baker’s connection?
And now, comrades, as Paul Harvey says, for the rest of the
story.
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
558
The Marx Brothers, Three Stooges, aided
and abetted by Laurel and Hardy; Lewis and Martin,
Bozo the Clown, W.C. Fields and Buster Keaton
attempt to invade a bizarre Third World kleptocracy.
Tat-Man to Baker’s Rob-in, came up naturally enough
with a no-brainer. He intended to launch an all-out
night assault using mercenaries recruited through
Soldier of Fortune Magazine.
What could possible go right?
Henley’s Dutch oil executive overlords
planned to arrange a meeting with
— pease refrain from snickering —
the Surinamese Minister of Finance
to discuss instituting a Swiss-style
banking system with super-secret
confidential numbered accounts.
Henley’s mercenaries would pose as
— stop us if you heard of this before —
financiers.
They then would bring Bouterse into the meeting
Take him hostage or liquidate him
and voila’ Suriname at your pleasure, sir.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
559
Not one to rest on his dubious laurels,
Henley signed contracts with other private
individuals and foundations, including the Ansus Foundation of
the Netherlands, that would pay him a large amount of money if
the plan were successful. Or maybe it was the Anus Foundation
which would have been more appropriate to this mission.)
Henley also planned to bring in-country a large yacht filled
with Miskito Indians from Nicaragua who would act as support
troops. Those are the same Miskitos that fought alongside the
Contras.
The coup leader promised $500 a week for those Americans who
helped him in the operation with a $1 million bonus for any who
stayed to see it through. Maybe he had watched one too many reruns
of the movie “Walker,” or something.
Tyger had seen “Walker” plus the as yet not released version
of the Larry Henley show, live on tape from Morrison Road. One
might even consider the Tygermeister to be the world’s leading
expert on that particular score.
Henley true to American democratic values or a desire to
max out on looting planned to hold elections shortly after
taking over and install a Surinamese puppet official who would
follow his orders.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
560
Henley had lifted a play out of the Gipper’s Grenada game plan.
How fitting in the age of Ray-Gun with the great leader
urging Americans to take private initiative.
Yep, Henley figured he had it made in the shade.
Suriname would become his personal piggy bank.
And what an opportunity.
Consider the tale of the tape:
Suriname had 480,000 residents,
63,037-square miles,
slightly larger than the state of Georgia.
Guyana, a former British colony, to the west;
Brazil to the south, Atlantic Ocean to the north,
French Guiana, former home of Devil’s Island,
due west.
Suriname’s coast is flat where dikes permit agriculture.
Inland is a rain forest built with about 75 percent of the country
consisting of unexplored areas.
About one-third of the population
live in the capital city of Paramaribo.
The small nation’s wealth consists of
offshore oil and inland bauxite
attracting considerable interest and attention.
Not aiding the political security of the indigenous CreoleEast Indian-Bush Negro populace
was the fact that Bouterse sought to keep all the wealth at home,
that is to say in his and associates’ pockets while international interests
wanted a shall we say — larger piece of the cake.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
561
Talk about a bad trade, sports fans. You thought the
Cubs made some losers. Consider the origins of Suriname.
The Netherlands acquired the property in 1667 from Britain
in exchange for that well known slice of pie from Hell’s Kitchen
drum roll please —
New Netherlands, known currently as New York City.
That’s right. Believe it or nuts. A straight-up one-for-one
transaction –Suriname for the Big Apple.
No doubt still smarting from that apparent bad bad bad deal,
20th Century Dutch descendant uncles finally succeeded in forcing
the reluctant Surinamese into independence on Tuesday November 25, 1975.
Nearly 40 percent of the colony’s nationals then fled the new nation and the rest,
as they say, is history.
Kind of makes one misty-eyed, don’t you think?
The next day’s follow-up story, rudely pushed inside by the
evil newspaper demigods to Metro Section Page B-3, provided the
final missing pieces in the Mildred Baker jigsaw puzzle.
Baker was charged with conspiracy and violation of the
Neutrality Act and arrested at her Morrison Road apartment.
She claimed no knowledge of a plot.
Root a toot hoot. Knew nothing, her fat ass.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
562
The conspirators were meeting all that time at
Baker’s apartment. She was using insurance company
money to finance the revolution. Or something like that.
After all, comrades, an infinite possibility of conspiracy
theories were available. Joe Fine was a former member of the
Israeli Defense Forces. Could they be involved? What was Joe Fine
actually, insurance investigator or spy under cover?
Maybe the FBI was somehow involved in the set-up, or the CIA
working with Dutch interests to remove a hostile foreign
government in this hemisphere? (Reports had circulated recently
that the erratic Bouterse, a non-commissioned officer before
leading the coup, might go so far as to ally with Cuba.)
Or, these persons could just be complete loons, buffoons,
and fools. Otherwise known as occam’s razor.
Best available explanation of the scenario was that Baker
first decided to fake the injury.
Tyger’s tapes were part of the evidence of a three-pronged
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
563
investigation that also used wiretaps and informants culminating
in the arrest of the Baker’s dozen cum 14. Hmmm.
That type of situation directly harked back to Joe Fine’s
explanation of the use of ghosts.
Tyger is merely happy his name has in no way been associated
publicly with any aspect of the investigation. He feels confident
the authorities want to grab all the credit, so they will never
mention his contribution.
While being the sub rosa the savior of Suriname
might be a very nice honor to enjoy,
those efforts had saved the evil Bouterse who continued
to oppress his people and steal the nation blind.
Oh well, comrades, can’t have everything. Tyger was a
mere technician hired under pretense.
He was only following orders.
In the final analysis, however, one might conclude Tyger had
performed a good deed after all. He saved the poor unwitting
citizens of Suriname from a fate possibly worse even than the
horrible Bouterse, a government of Mississippi rednecks
masterminded by the incredibly moronic Larry Bob Henley.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
564
Like these idiots ever were going to overthrow a
Third World nation. They couldn’t even tie their shoelaces, or
apparently keep Mrs. Baker in line.
(The final footnote comrades in “Dragnet”: They all pleaded
no contest to the charges. Nine of the 14 received suspended
three year sentences, three years probation, and small fines.
The young Baker was placed on 30 months probation with no fine.
Henley was slapped with two concurrent 30 month prison terms
and $10,000 fine.
Mrs. Baker was sentenced to one year and one day in prison
and placed on three year probation.
U.S. District Judge Lansing Mitchell was ”particularly angry
with Baker because she involved her 17-year-old son in the plot.”
“I’ve been on the bench for 20 years,” Mitchell said,
“this is about as far out a case as I’ve heard.”)
No shit, Sherlock.
(But you know what they say about unstable Third World
military governments. The sixth coup attempt is the charm.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
565
Bouterse was toppled the next try by a
successful coup plot.
Following 11 years in a Dutch prison, he
eventually resurrected his drug smuggling and political career
returning to the presidency by election from 2010 to 2020. )
The phone rang soon after the initial discovery of the
public side of Larry Bob’s tattooed activities. Dorothy was on
the line discussing the amazing details.
“Well, what do you know?” she said. “By the way, Joe gave
your tapes to the FBI. That’s alright, isn’t it?”
“Oh yeah. No problem. At least I understand the Baker case.
I sure didn’t last month.”
“And oh by the way, Joe needs the equipment back. Said
something about fine tuning, but I have the feeling there won’t
be any jobs for a while. Joe has been acting kind of funny
again.”
“Funnier than usual?” Tyger asks innocently. “Yeah funniest
ever,” Dorothy notes. “I think we can get him back to work. He
just needs a little rest. He is having a mid-life crisis or something.”
Say no more.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
566
I’ll bring the system back tomorrow,” Tyger said.
Understandably, Tyger is excited by the current news fake items
concerning his Mildred Baker adventure.
He drives by Sandy Alexander’s house to share
the latest in eye-witless new up-fakes,
in this rare case the real fake real item.
Sandy, cat and dog front door greet.
Sandy is watching the Braves-Expos game.
“Don’t blame me,” he says. “I’m from Atlanta.”
Details, details. Mulling over the Surinamese news.
In an unrelated news item, Tyger drops a mention
of what was discovered in Armor’s freezer.
Sandy plays aghast.
“Hold that thought,” he says, walking towards a closet.
“I got a shovel right here. Let’s go.”
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
567
We got to bury those pussies.
This can’t hold. They had faces.”
Word. Sandy transports Tyger and
shovel toot sweetly to Armor’s pad. A sleepy keeper of the frozen
kitty mausoleum eventually answers the loud pounding of the grim
burial reapers on his door.
“We have come to bury those cats,” Sandy notes, bristling
with righteous outrage. “Uhhh, uhhh,” Armor’s stutters while
wiping nappy-time cobwebs from his opening eyes.
“Don’t have a shovel.”
“You do now,” Sandy says. “Where the kittens?”
Missing information.
“Uhh, in the freezer.” “Good.” Sandy followed by Tyger followed by Armor’s
second line in funereal procession march to freezer doorward.
Sandy flings open the metal door, retrieving the shrouded kittens.
“What were their names?” he asks in order to provide a brief
ceremonial eulogy.
“Didn’t have names,” Armor’s replies. “They died before I
could name them.”
“Fine.”
Sandy leads the processional outdoors to the weed overgrown
yard. He digs a three foot wide, four foot deep, hole in the
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Twenty-Seven
Weisman
568
sad black dirt.
“Why don’t we say a few words,” Sandy directs.
Armor’s watches from the nearby back porch in silence.
“For you the noble unnamed two who are about to meet your,
and our, maker,” Sandy reverentially observe. “We salute you.
Good luck and appropriate karma in all that inevitably follows.
Amen.”
Tyger and Armor’s agree with “ahem,” “ahem,”and the tall
thin lover of truth covers dead kittens with the rich Cajun Creole
soil.
“Thank God,” Sandy says as the three mourners return indoors.
“Couldn’t have slept knowing about this.”
Let us conclude this chapter, therefore, with the elevated
hope that perhaps a higher force considers our ultimate wellbeing
from cradle to grave.
Sandy took care of kitten disposal as such a higher power.
Perhaps powers higher even than Sandy Alexander, Tyger Williams,
and Armor’s Tungsten, to name but three poor wandering souls,
will take care of their earthly disposal and heavenly disposition.
At least, we can pray for as much, and let the chips fall
where they may.
Say hey.
Be the first to comment on "Surveillance Pelicana Chapter Twenty-Seven: ‘Savior of Suriname’"