Bill Murray ‘ghostbusted’ at Kit Carson Park?

“My friends were out at 1am smoking weed at Kit Carson Park in Escondido when they saw Bill Murray walking through the woods like a phantom.” — Jibby_von_HaHa on Imgur and Reddit

Secret Pokemon Go character? Look-alike or hoax? Big Foot, abominable snowman and Hodgee the friendly Lake Hodges monster be damned, meet the latest myth to blow through Escondido town, the ghost of Bill Murray.

It might be, as famed baseball broadcaster Harry Caray and infamous Murray buddy would say, it could be, it is; all evidence pointed to it was the famed comedian-actor who appeared to have turned up around 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2016 at Kit Carson Park where he hobnobbed with local teenagers tripping the night fantastic there.

Sightings of the Ghostbusters star on the eve of the Ghostbusters remake release abounded throughout Escondido and San Diego in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday. A legitimate photo of him a few hours earlier at downtown San Diego’s Rustic Root eatery was posted to social media.

A well-known Chicago Cubs fan and bud man, Murray is a baseball fanatic and indeed attended the All-Star Game by press accounts. The game ended around 8:30 p.m. PST at Petco Park. Throw in a couple of hours for post-game celebration and traffic and the time frame makes sense although the venue and rationale might not.

Credulity took a big hit, of course, considering the Imgur and Reddit postings of photos of a group of Escondido teens hanging out with a guy who was a dead ringer for the famed comedian-actor. What the heck would Tinseltown royalty be doing hanging out at Kit Carson Park, a kind of out-of-the-way, highly non-jet setting posting due east of Westfield North County mall?

It’s a nice park. It’s a regional park. But, really? Who goes there at 1 a.m.? Really?

Doppelgänger of an exact match

Yet the photos look quite authentic, at least as authentic as anything one can gather from the Internet. The Kit Carson photos show a person pretty much similar in all ways to the authenticated shots of Murray. He’s even wearing the same clothes.

Circumstantial evidence suggests that could very well have been him, for whatever bizarre or random reason.

Uploaded around 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, about six hours after the game concluded, at http://imgur.com/a/XI2Qb#gavZZEB, with about 1,700 page views, the photos are displayed under the title of “Bill Murray encounters.”

The photos then were shared on Reddit by one Jibby_von_HaHa with the admonition that early Wednesday, “A bunch of my friends were out at our local park smoking weed at 1am, when they saw Bill Murray walking through the trees like a phantom.”

Unless someone is doing a pretty mean Murray look-alike production, this sucker looked like the real deal. Mix in common knowledge that Murray has owned homes at Pauma Valley and Valley Center and is an avid disc golf player — such a course exists just across the street from the park — and, well, the party hardy Escondido teens indeed may have hobnobbed with a celebrity at the park.

However, this begs a ton of questions too heavy to bring to mind right now, so simply enjoy the night ride.

Here’s a bit from the massive comment thread on Reddit, the last few hours:

[–]lsdadventurer 42 points 13 hours ago

Now we know Bill Murray plays Pokemon Go.

[–]dicknards 14 points 12 hours ago

He just wanted to play some night disc golf.

[–]BoringPersonAMA 3 points 8 hours ago

Should’ve gone to Morley

[–]dicknards 1 point 8 hours ago

ehhhh, I don’t recommend you goto Morley at 1am unless you’re into some weird shit.

[–]BoringPersonAMA 2 points 8 hours ago

Worth it for the great course…

of antibiotics

[–]dicknards 1 point 7 hours ago

I like to play Morley early in the morning, sometimes before they have time to clean the course up. Last week I found a beautiful cock ring on hole 11.

[–]danwroy 9 points 13 hours ago

So listen: how did he end up in Escondido

[–]Rockerouter 13 points 13 hours ago

He was definitely in town for the all star game.

[–]danwroy 2 points 12 hours ago

So listen

[–]danwroy 5 points 12 hours ago

how did he end all the way up in Escondido

[–]Radium 8 points 12 hours ago

He lives 20 minutes away

[–]galindafiedify 3 points 9 hours ago

Still? I remember him living in Valley Center about a decade ago. His kid went to pre-school with my cousin.

[–]danwroy 2 points 11 hours ago

Really?

[–]LetsStartARebelution 0 points 12 hours ago

Still odd though, I definitely don’t walk by myself in random parks 20 minutes away from my house at 1am. If it was walking distance to house, that is a bit more understandable.

[–]eeeBsSan Marcos 3 points 9 hours ago

Do you smoke weed?

[–]lajollabum 1 point 11 hours ago

pokemon dude

[–]betonthis1 2 points 9 hours ago

He golfs in Oceanside a lot

[–]WhiteyDudeOceanside 2 points 9 hours ago

Good to know. You’ve seen him on the course?

[–]betonthis1 1 point 8 hours ago

No but I guess he’s a founding member of the club according to this article. I have seen many photos of him there and its sort of common knowledge to residents in Oside.

http://www.goathillpark.com/goat-hill-golf-club/

[–]dicknards 2 points 9 hours ago

Goat Hill? That would be cool to run into him golfing one day when I’m there throwing discs.