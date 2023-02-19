Dr. Robert Breedlove returns to Escondido

We are certainly NOT in Kansas anymore, Toto!
I really wasn’t talking with that Wizard of Oz character recently, but rather my bride, Debbie, while we were stopped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-15, northbound in our rental car. We were once again visiting huge San Diego County, near Escondido, California, a city we have regularly enjoyed since we permanently relocated from San Diego to Our Town (Stillwater, Oklahoma) in the fall, 1981.
Wow, what a cultural shock we experience each time we travel to the West Coast city of San Diego, long ago nicknamed “America’s Finest City”.
The impact begins as soon as our commercial jet aircraft touches down on SD’s historic Lindbergh Field Airport runway. On our recent trip, it took 45 minutes to taxi from the runway to our unloading gate. Once we deplaned our aircraft, it took another 45 minutes for our checked luggage to arrive in the baggage claim area.
Neither of those types of long delays have ever been part of our local experience, flying in and out of our Stillwater Regional Airport (SWO). We have used SWO a dozen times since scheduled service began here with American Airlines, August, 2016. It certainly has been great for Our Town to have secured this major air carrier.
Next in SD, we are off to get our rental car, and more time was consumed, riding in the large shuttle bus to the central car rental structure. This was followed by waiting in a long line before the rental agency’s clerk rented us their vehicle. Now, we’re off to our traditional airport arrival eating venue, iconic (1940’s origin) “El Indio”, a small Mexican food restaurant, located just northeast of the airport.
Once again, the food was simply delicious, and the patrons were lined up about a dozen deep to taste their favorite menu items.
Dr. Breedlove, a native of Mineral Wells, TX, moved to Stillwater, OK, in the summer of 1953. His entire pre-professional education was obtained in Stillwater Public Schools and at Oklahoma State University, obtaining a B.S degree in news-editorial journalism in May, 1969. At OSU he had a sports column in the Daily O’Collegian, and also did a radio sports show in the evening.
He earned his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, in June, 1974. He has been on the College of Medicine Admissions Board since 2000, an activity he enjoys a great deal in helping select Oklahoma’s future doctors.
His internship was served at Baptist Medical Center of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, 1974-75, a rotating-type program to give him a broad-based experience in general medicine.
Dr. Breedlove did his dermatology training for two years at the Lloyd Noland Foundation, Inc., Fairfield, AL, and his final year at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, Memphis, completing all necessary training, July, 1978.
In the fall of 1978, he successfully passed the qualifying examination for board certification, and has been a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, Inc., since then.
His initial solo private practice location was Chula Vista, CA, 1978-81. Chula Vista is south of San Diego and only a few miles from the border with Mexico. While in San Diego, Dr. Breedlove met and married spouse, Debbie, a San Diego native.
The couple along with daughter, Michelle, and son, Allan, moved to Stillwater, Dr. Breedlove’s hometown, establishing Stillwater Skin & Cancer Medical Clinic, Inc., October, 1981. In 1983, a second son, Robbie, was born in Stillwater.
Dr. Breedlove holds active memberships in the American Medical Association, Oklahoma Medical Association, Skin Cancer Foundation Fellow, Payne/Pawnee/Noble County Medical Association, American Academy of Dermatology Association, Heifer International, Sigma Phi Epsilon national Greek fraternity, lifetime American Legion and Boys State Co-Chairman, Greater Tulsa Officials’ Association, North Central Officials’ Association, Audubon Society, Sierra Club, Lifetime OSU Alumni Association, OU Alumni Association, lifetime Oklahoma Historical Society, lifetime Oklahoma Academy of Science, former president of the Stillwater Pioneer Athlete Memorial Committee, Nature Conservancy and Greenpeace.
In addition to his family, and his occupation, his “loves” are officiating and traveling. He has been an athletic official in various sports since 1967, and in 1987 was featured on the cover of the national publication, “Referee” magazine. He has worked hundreds of important athletic contests, including the All-State football game, Oil Bowl, and several state championship games. His travel adventures have taken him to many countries around the world, and he hopes to make the famous Century Club (100 different places) in his lifetime.
Part of his community service involvement is giving an annual sportsmanship award at Stillwater High School, his alma mater. He has awarded a deserving male and female athlete a trophy every May since 1990. Since 1997, he has sponsored a high school junior student-to-be medical externship through the Stillwater Medical Foundation for six summer weeks, an incredibly competitive and prestigious award. This award also pays a generous stipend.
In 1997, he was named Stillwater Community Health Center Volunteer Physician of the year, and has been a regular monthly volunteer with that organization since its inception in 1993. When volunteering at this clinic, Dr. Breedlove treats all medical problems, not just dermatology ones. He donates at least one night per month at the clinic. If his patients need more that this clinic is able to offer, he refers them to his private practice, and they are treated pro bono (without charges).
Dr. Breedlove has maintained a Ponca City, OK, office since 1982.
