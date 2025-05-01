San Diego Civic Theatre getting $7.5 million facelift

As part of the yearlong celebration marking the San Diego Civic Theatre’s 60th Diamond Anniversary, San Diego Theatres is excited to announce $7.5 million in theatre upgrades designed to elevate the patron experience. All work on the theatre is expected to be completed by late September and will occur in between ongoing performances.

“Enhancing the guest experience for those attending events at the Civic Theatre is a top priority,” said Carol Wallace, president and CEO of San Diego Theatres which manages and operates the Civic Theatre and the historic Balboa Theatre. “These upgrades will transform the Civic Theatre for a new era and helping ensure it remains a vibrant, contemporary cornerstone of San Diego’s arts and cultural community.”

The Civic Theatre will see significant interior upgrades transforming front of house spaces into a spectrum of new color tones across lobby walls, columns and flooring inspired by San Diego’s trademark coast. Design services for the project are being provided by Tucker Sadler Architects and IGroup Design. Project management services are being provided by Civic Communities.

“We are committed to investing the necessary resources to upgrade this cultural icon,” said Joseph Martinez, San Diego Theatres’ Board Chair. Funds for the project come from a ticket fee for events at the Civic Theatre. “We are polishing the diamond so to speak, bringing it into a new era, and ensuring the theatre is something all San Diegans can be proud to have represent our city.”

Upon entering the venue’s ground floor level, patrons will be greeted by a completely new terrazzo floor where the blues in the sea and sky meet the sandy beaches along a variated coastline. New, custom designed carpeting will be installed on all floors, stairs and lobby spaces, and its colors and features mirror coastal tidal pools using shades of teal, blue, sand, brown and black with gold threads running throughout.

Work began in March with new paint in the theatre’s upper balcony lobby spaces and is scheduled to progress to lower floors before taking a brief ‘intermission’ on performance days when audiences are in the building. Work resumes in June through mid-September when the improvements are set to be completed.

Added Amenities

Improvements also extend into more modern amenities including the installation of European-style privacy stalls in all lobby restrooms, paint and wall coverings. Back-of-house upgrades include updated dressing rooms designed to meet the needs of today’s dynamic artists.

Enhancements to Surrounding Civic Plaza

Last summer, San Diego Theatres made landscaping improvements in areas surrounding the exterior of Civic Theatre and created a more inviting and versatile open-air gathering space for ticketed patrons to enjoy a treat or drink from a mobile concession station with an extensive menu. The updates ‘set the stage’ for future outdoor pre-show entertainment and events in the plaza and additional improvements are planned (to be announced soon) aimed at enhancing the patron experience before even stepping into the theatre.

A Milestone Celebration for All

The public will have the opportunity to experience the new refreshed Civic Theatre upgrades first-hand during a 60th Anniversary Open House celebration at the end of September. Open to all San Diegans, guests will enjoy live musical performances, fun activities and free tours of the newly upgraded Civic Theatre. The open house celebration will conclude with a ticketed event that will be announced soon, that is sure to have audiences singing in their seats!

Looking Toward the Future

San Diego Theatres will continue creating moments that matter for its community, artists, and patrons. The revitalization of this San Diego cultural landmark will help usher in a new era for upcoming performances