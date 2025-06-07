Vista International Inc, elusive owner Shapko, violates multiple city and state tenancy and landlord laws

Who is the worst, most repugnant, low-down dirty dog tenancy violating property management and property ownership company operating in San Diego County? Vista International Inc., that’s who. A shadowy company owned by Dominick Veliko-Shapko, an Odessa, Ukraine native currently living at Badung, Bali, Indonesia.

This investigation details company violations of laws, ethics and morality as Shapko and company attempts to line its greedy pockets at the expense of the poor, unfortunate tenants who wash up on its property doors seeking affordable housing in the second most expensive housing market in the nation

We are focusing on the Bella Vista property, 17065 W. Bernardo Dr., San Diego 92127, a former Holiday Inn Express with about 190 rooms turned into long-term rentals.

Vista International owns and manages 14 identifiable — Shapko’s apparent affinity for secrecy makes any count tentative — slumlord properties; 11 around San Diego and some around Sacramento. Prior to 2023, Shapko appeared to be working on some projects with Borba (Family) Properties, a Long Beach company apparently sharing a business model based on buying distressed properties, mainly former hospitality venues, then renting units out on a highly controversial attempted leasing loophole that is being litigated at this time.

Vista International bought the Bella Vista property in 2023, according to deed documents show by Borba management to county officials to avoid citations and fines for property-related infractions.

The problem with those Borba Properties assertions is that The San Diego County Assessor’s Office, the official registrar of land ownership records, lists Vista International as Bella Vista owners with Vista International’s home office at 3229 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA. 90806. That is the same address as Borba’s office.

The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District cited and fined Bella Vista’s Vista International for failure to file proper site plans and other transgressions. Borba was not fined immediately due to producing a deed showing they supposedly did not own Bella Vista.The San Diego County Assessors Office confirmed the deed.

The deed transferring Bella Vista to Vista International yielded, at last, the name of Vista International’s owner. Dominick Veliko-Shapko, who goes by Dominick Shapko, signed the deed transfer on behalf of an umbrella company owning Vista International..

Shapko was born in Odessa Ukraine, went to school at UC San Diego and Cornell, among other places. His Facebook page says he is single and lives at Badung, Bali, Indonesia. His Linkedin page gives his home as Kihei, Hawaii. He calls himself president and CEO of Vista Group Inc.

His story incudes presiding over Vista Group Inc. since August 2000. He said he managed a Salomon Brothers branch at Moscow. supervised oil production projects in West Siberia, and was a Proctor and Gamble finance manager around Wiesbaden, Germany. He took a BA in applied math from UC San Diego in 1984, followed by an MBA in international finance from Cornell. Shapko was contacted by phone on June 2 after a search project that took weeks due to the many layers — like a Russian matryoshka doll or an onion — shielding his name from documents. Shapko said he was in Australia where reception was poor. When texted, he said, “I know who you are and will let my legal team resolve this situation. I will not be responding to your further messages.”

Shapko’s Linkedin says he heads a foundation called Yayasan Vista Bali Charities. The group on Instagram says, “𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐤𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲,𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐤𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐞𝐰.” and lists its location as Dalung, Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia 8036. His Facebook page specializes in images of him with his young charges. The latest Shapko youth project posted June 2: Massage training for blind youth.

Meanwhile, back on Shapko’s trail

Some self-identified Vista Inc. employees, like Adriana Valencia, who gives her title as “collections analyst,” use email accounts at vistainternational.org. However, vistainternational.org is identified by Go Daddy as “parked free” and for sale.

Furthermore, the county assessor lists 11 fictitious business names registered from 2019-2023 for properties owned by a Vista International Inc. in San Diego County. While each fictitious name has “Vista” in it, none of them are for Bella Vista. No home office or other identifying information is included in the filings.

County officials on May 29 said they were continuing to look into the question of Borba’s connection to Vista and its non-compliance liability.

Leaving the ultimate question finally answered, who owns this particular incarnation Vista International Inc. and what the heck is going on there.

Ambiguity and deception, that’s the Borba and Vista International playbook

Vista International (oink, ink?) has a single permit being used for “remodeling” work at up to 180 units at its Bella Vista property obtained via deceptive practices buffered with attempts to work through loopholes tattooed all over it, according to government sources.

San Diego code enforcement and building officials, who have investigated the property several times this year, said Vista Inc. was doing its work under a single 2023 plumbing permit — #3220997, also listed under Case# CE-0534088 –that was technically valid for the entire property, but used in a way circumventing the intentions of the code.

Officials did not know of any other times this permit has been used in this peculiar Vista Inc. state of “mind.”

Vista International does not appear to have any online presence except for countless, and sometimes misleading, apartment rental ads on many leading rental portals like Zillow, Redfin and Apartments.com. Online ads refer to properties individually, but give no corporate home information.

Borba Properties wasn’t the only entity seeking to distance itself from Vista International Inc., which has an amorphous ownership, managerial and physical structure.

“People have been confusing us for years and this entity has Nothing (sic) to do with owning any property anywhere. We are sorry people are having issues with their rental, or whatever it is. Please stop harassing us for we have NO association with the company you are looking for.” — Vista International Inc., a legit Temecula 30-year green energy company predating Vista International what, disclaimer, highlighted in red, at top of its website .

Heil, Bella Vista master plan for “the final solution”

The master plan seems to be taking whatever financial advantages come from providing affordable housing, then kicking out residents, “remodeling” rooms and charging 25 percent, or more, for room rentals with 1-year leases.

“Remodeling” consists of gutting the rooms, then re-renting the same formerly furnished units as empty rooms for up to 50 percent more money.

Bella Vista, the subject of this unfortunately sad-but-true report, has done this faux renovation to approximately 100 out of 190 rooms with the final batch of around 75 units due to begin “remodeling” just after June 1. As per their business model, they issued tenants 30 day quit notices. They did not, as required by city and state tenancy laws, offer appropriate, or any, relocation compensation.

Vista International draws up leasing agreements that appear to provide limited stays so they can skirt city and state tenancy ordinances providing tenant rights. Limited stays allow them to no-fault evict tenants with one-month notices so they can “renovate” units without adhering to city and state tenancy protections.

Deceptive 3-month agreements imply residents are at a transient housing location, not covered by last year’s new tenancy protections. Belying this is the fact 90 percent of Bella Vista residents have been there longer than three months, and some for years. Vista International children please, you can run from complying with legal tenant protections, but you can’t hide.

Not Vista International’s first rodeo

While Shapko generally has used front people to ply his schemes, he ran into opposition at the actual Vista, city of, in 2022, according to Voice of San Diego and other sources. Vista, the inc., not the city, narrowly winning a 3-2 city council vote to do what he dos in that city.

“A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county,” Voice of San Diego said.

“But the 75 units in the new single-room occupancy (SRO) hotel would be just 375 square feet, leading some residents and elected officials in the city to criticize the project for not being cheap enough.

The Vista City Council last week approved the conversion of the Motel 6 near Highway 78 over the objections. As an SRO hotel, the rooms would become more like apartments with six-month lease requirements for tenants. ”

Vista Councilwoman Corinna Contreras and Councilwoman Katie Melendez voted against the project, saying residents would pay too much for the small rooms they’re getting, and arguing that the project should have a rent cap, which is not possible since it is a market-rate project, not one with rooms reserved for low-income residents relying on public subsidies.

The city also does not have an inclusionary housing requirement, meaning the developer is not required to include a certain percentage of low-income units in the project, they said.

By 2022, Vista International had opened 14 similar apartment buildings statewide. In San Diego County, the company has opened three SROs in El Cajon and planned to open more in El Cajon, Oceanside, Escondido, Chula Vista and Rancho Bernardo.

Tenancy laws subverted, then ignored

No kidding, California SB 567 went into effect on April 1, 2024. It provided new tenant protections from the precise pernicious and vicious abuse of tenants that seems to be part of Borba and Vista International’s business model.

Landlords are required to take several steps when no-fault evicting tenants to “renovate” properties.

Vista International and all their indentured slumlord worker bees violated the following rules and protections, including:

o Posting at the residential rental property the application for necessary permits within three days of submitting the application for the permits. o Obtaining the permits necessary for the demolition or substantial remodel of the property. o Serving tenants a copy of the necessary permits with a written termination notice, certified under penalty of perjury. The notice must state the reason for ending the tenancy, the type and scope of work to be performed at the property, why the work cannot be completed safely with the tenant in the unit, and why the work requires the tenant to leave the unit for at least 30 days. — Also, notification must be made that if the substantial remodel or demolition is not commenced or completed, the tenant must be offered the opportunity to re-rent the unit at the same rent and lease terms as when the tenant left. (Civil Code § 1946.2(b)(2)(D).)

Furthermore, at a minimum, city and state tenant protections state:

Relocation Assistance – No-Fault Just Cause Evictions ‒

Direct Payment required:

Equal to two months of actual rent under the Tenant’s lease in effect at the time of the notice of the no-fault just cause eviction.

For senior or disabled Tenants, the direct payment to the Tenant shall be equal to three months of actual rent under the Tenant’s lease in effect at the time of the notice of the no-fault just cause eviction

The bill provides remedies for tenants when a landlord violates the Tenant Protection Act, including the ability to recover damages up to three times the amount of any excessive rent payments.

In other words, consider 100 Bella Vista units vacated without proper compensation to tenants with another 90 to go this year. That represents a minimum average of $5,000 a unit — based on 2-to-3 months rent per unit, senior and disabled compensation additions and other factors — or nearly $1 million.

One million damn US dollars is not exactly chump change that these chumps have failed to pay out in compliance of the law. Anybody who speaks out has been subjected to harassment, slander and abuse.

And oh, by the way, Vista International overlords are guilty of many other alleged landlord and tenancy crimes that will be addressed in future investigations. They even force workers for themselves and subcontractors to work on holidays, such as this Memorial Day.

We are NOT that Vista International

Vista International Inc. is so notorious for its egregious rule-breaking and harassment techniques that another company with the same name, Temecula-based Vista International Inc., a 30-year-old green energy company, felt compelled to post the following disclaimer on its website:

Searches through the California and Nevada secretary of state business records did not yield a current status for a Vista International Inc. real estate entity although county deed records showed Borba Properties transferring the Bella Vista deed to a Vista International Inc. entity in 2023.

A tenant’s contemporaneous testament

“… Moved into Belle Vista apartments, 17065 W. Bernardo Dr. San Diego 92127, on July 11, 2024. The complex is a converted Holiday Inn Express hotel with about 190 rooms.

Perhaps 90 precent of residents have been there for three months or more on month-to-month leases. Operated by Vista International and Borba Property Group located at t 3229 E Spring St. #200, Long Beach, CA. 90806.

The property is constantly undergoing renovations as the property group systematically “remodels” rooms, a batch of 30-to-50 rooms at a time. Renovations consist of removing all furnishings and basically gutting rooms. This process involves removing tenants with one-months notice. The newly “remodeled” rooms are then rented at much higher prices.

About 40 rooms at the on Floor 2, north end of “Building A” were being renovated as of late 2024. At about 8 a.m., Jan. 30, 2025, managers posted notices dated Jan. 29 saying extensive remodeling would take place at my room, and about 40 other rooms on the south and second floor.

Not court registered, these pieces of paper they printed said I had to move out Feb. 28. It said “some” units were available on a first-come, first-serve basis for transfers.

A handful of the 40, or so, unit residents were at their rooms when the notices were posted. They ran down to the office to transfer, according to accounts. However, the majority of unit residents, like myself, were at work.

I did not see the notice until 2 p.m. at which time “property manager” Jenna Dorsa and her Sancho Panza assistant Brenda Olmedo — “supervised” by Jessica Hernandez, who said she witnessed interactions from a non-visible nearby office — told me no more units were available. They laughed at me, then intently set their vision to their computer screens while ignoring all pleas for further explanation and rightful accommodation.

Bottom line: They refused to transfer me to another room, while transferring others, including some who asked for transfers several weeks later. They even showed units to prospective renters and continue advertising units for rent at the property through the present day.

After that, Hernandez banned me from going to the office. They embarked on a concerted smear campaign of harassment, slander and abuse with Vista International posting countless illegal and unenforceable eviction notices, threatening communications and even half-baked settlement offers couched in insults and threats.

They respond anonymously to any of my written contacts and refuse to say who exactly is responding, despite my numerous requests to do so.

The company then began tearing up rooms all around me creating constant noice, harassment, polluting activities and even intimidating behavior by non-English speaking workers from MK Krew (sic) and other sub-contractors including workers addressing me with Spanish curse words and threatening behavior,

This property is managed poorly without any regard to tenants, whom they call “guests.” These unfortunate victims who come and go after many months, even years, are treated as inconvenient sub-human non-persons ripe for any kind of abuse or mistreatment Bella Vista staff deem convenient.

The facility had not hot water for a week as of this writing. Cable TV and internet service, as promised in the initial “Welcome Letter,” does not work. Fire alarms sound constantly day and night making it impossible to rest or work sometimes. Washing machines and dryers frequently do not work. Room repair requests are ignored. Office personnel misrepresents interactions or flat-out lies with apparent impunity.

Water and power cutoffs are frequent, sometimes for hours or days at a time and come with and without warning. Fire sprinkler room visits are made continuously, so often it appears to be merely a management tool to intimidate poor and unfortunate tenants.

Sometimes, the fire alarms start blaring and hallway doors auto-lock. This even happened at 3 a.m. one cold February night with hours of the most ear piercing noise imaginable. San Diego Fire Department units arrived, but could find no property management workers to contact. The alarms finally ceased around 5 a.m. on a workday.”

End of statement.

As usual, Vista International Inc. representatives were not available for and did not respond with on-the-record comments.

This is merely the first of a series of investigations into Vista International Inc. activities and “properties.” The best is yet to come.