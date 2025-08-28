San Diego’s war on waste gets a homeless human touch

The bureaucrats of San Diego, in a moment of fevered clarity, decided to unleash a savage little social experiment: take the lost and the damned—the people clawing their way out of homelessness—and drop them knee-deep into the city’s green-bin garbage.

Yes, comrades, the “Follow the Compost Pile” pilot program, a two-week stint at the Miramar Greenery, where the new laborers were tasked with pawing through mountains of rotting vegetable guts, coffee grounds, chicken bones, and the endless plague of plastic bags that infest modern civilization like ticks on a hound dog.

The mission: strip contaminants from the sacred organic waste stream before it gets churned into compost. Scrap metal, broken glass, greasy food wrappers—all to be plucked by hand from the steaming entrails of San Diego’s waste.

The idea was simple, brutal, and strangely noble: if this worked, the compost would be cleaner, the system more efficient, the product something the city could actually fling back at the community without embarrassment.



Assistant deputy director Jennifer Winfrey—straight-faced and blinking in the sun like some overworked civil servant in a Kafka novel—said it all: fewer contaminants, better compost, smoother operations. Translation: keep the machine running and the methane demons at bay. Because make no mistake, dear reader, this isn’t just about garbage.

Left to rot in landfills, that organic waste turns into methane—a greenhouse gas 84 times more potent than CO₂, a climate super-pollutant belching into the stratosphere while we argue about what kind of bags are “compostable.”

Since the green bins appeared in 2023, over 200,000 residents have dutifully shoveled their food scraps and yard clippings into the maw of the program. The tonnage climbed fast: from 142,297 tons in 2023 to a whopping 194,310 tons in 2024. That’s a mountain of rot, ladies and gentlemen, and the city has no choice but to wrestle with it.

Before this pilot, Miramar relied on heavy grinding machines and screening to sift out trash from treasure. But machines, as always, lack the insane precision of desperate human hands.

Enter the East County Transitional Living Center, corralling its people-in-transition into this bizarre civic duty: sort through the city’s filth, record the contaminants, weigh them, and yank them from the stream. A grim, greasy job, but a real job nonetheless.

No word yet on how much the workers were paid, or even how many of them braved the heaps. NBC asked, but City Hall shrugged, filing the answers away in the bureaucratic void. Data is still “being analyzed,” they say—always a few weeks away, like the cavalry that never comes.

Meanwhile, another campaign is brewing: an educational blitz to remind the good citizens of San Diego what belongs in the bins and what doesn’t. Rule number one: keep your goddamn plastic bags out. Compostable, biodegradable, labeled or not—they shred into a thousand wicked little shards and poison the whole batch.

The war against waste marches on. Eggshells, coffee grounds, grass clippings, bones—all welcomed. Electronics, couches, refrigerators? No dice. For those, you’ll have to trek to WasteFreeSD.org and pray to the gods of recycling.

And so, in this desert city by the sea, the experiment continues: the homeless hired to guard the compost pile, methane fumes whispering from the landfill, bureaucrats fumbling data sheets, and the rest of us left to wonder whether we’re saving the planet—or just rearranging the trash.

