Dog Whisperer of San Marcos is now open for business

Tucked inside Vallecitos Town Center at 1254 E. Mission Road in San Marcos, stands a small storefront with a big reputation. San Marcos Grooming, owned and operated by Maria Motta, has quickly become a favorite among local pet owners—not just because of its grooming services, but because of Maria herself.

Maria is more than a certified dog groomer. Clients describe her as a “dog whisperer,” someone with a rare ability to understand, comfort, and communicate with animals in ways most people can’t.

One customer recalls walking in with Athena, a Siberian Husky struggling with depression. Despite trips to the vet, new toys, and treats, Athena remained withdrawn. That changed the day she met Maria.

“Since then, Athena has been calmer, happier, and playful again. She looks forward to seeing Maria every time. Maria truly treats her as if she’s special—and she is.”

Lifelong Bond with Animals

Maria’s extraordinary gift didn’t appear overnight. She grew up on a cattle ranch in Michoacán, Mexico, where her childhood was filled with cows, horses, and farm animals.

While other children played games, Maria found joy in caring for the animals. She recalls sliding down a steep embankment holding onto her cows’ tails—something that might seem risky to others, but felt natural to her. Even the family’s horses would kneel so she could climb onto their backs.

“From the very beginning, connecting with animals was just part of who I was,” Maria said.

Overcoming Challenges

For those who have seen the transformation in their pets, there’s no question: Maria Motta isn’t just a groomer. She’s the heart of San Marcos Grooming—and the true Dog Whisperer of San Marcos.

Maria built a new life with the help of a close friend who cared for her Chihuahuas. She found work in a warehouse, where she met her husband, Juan Motta. Together they built a new home and began searching for dogs to raise as part of their new life together.

As it turned out, two Maltipoo puppies were left out of a breeder’s Los Angeles litter. One leapt into Maria’s lap with excitement, while the other was shy and hesitant. Both came home to roost. Later, when Juan’s sister visited, the shy puppy instantly bonded with her—choosing its person as naturally as Maria always had. The energetic puppy, Pina, became Maria’s loyal companion.

Turning a Gift Into a Business

Maria was working at Lake Wolford in 2021, when an acquaintance recognizing Maria’s gift of the groom, encouraged her to pursue grooming professionally. Maria’s ability to connect with dogs was undeniable, and with Juan’s unwavering support, she enrolled at a dog grooming axademy at Temecula.

Juan, proud of her dedication, secretly contacted a realtor and began looking for a grooming shop that could one day be Maria’s. Juan surprised her by handing her the keys to a shop at 1254 E. Mission Road in San Marcos when Maria graduated with her certificate of completion.

That’s how San Marcos Grooming was born.

Soon after opening, fate brought another companion into Maria’s life. A man walked into the shop carrying a frail Maltipoo puppy he could no longer keep. Maria’s heart went out to the pup, and with the same care she had shown all her animals, she nursed her back to health.

That puppy, Lolita, has joined Pina as one of the shop’s beloved greeters—two fluffy ambassadors who take pride in welcoming every visitor.

A Local Treasure

Today, San Marcos Grooming is more than a business—it’s a sanctuary. Every pet who walks through the door is treated with patience, understanding, and compassion. Maria believes grooming is not just about appearance but about trust, comfort, and emotional well-being.

Owners notice the difference. Dogs leave her shop calmer, happier, and more connected to their families. Whether it’s a playful puppy needing its first trim, a senior dog requiring gentle care, or a nervous rescue learning to trust again, Maria’s approach remains the same: kindness, respect, and genuine love.

San Marcos Grooming isn’t just about scissors, shampoos, and tidy coats—it’s about trust, comfort, and care. Conveniently located at 1254 E. Mission Road in San Marcos, the shop has quickly built a loyal following of pet owners who appreciate the personal touch.

That personal touch is especially meaningful in San Diego County, where an estimated 60% of households own at least one pet—well above the national average. County officials have noted that the pet services sector, from grooming to daycare, is one of the fastest-growing micro-industries in the region. In North County specifically, pet ownership is a way of life, with families often treating their dogs like full-fledged members of the household.

Statewide, California continues to lead the country in pet ownership, with more than 8.5 million dogs across the state. That translates into a thriving grooming and pet services market valued at over $2 billion annually. Industry analysts say that number is still climbing, as younger generations in particular spend more per pet than any group before them.

Nationally, the American Pet Products Association reports that pet owners spent $144 billion in 2023, with grooming and boarding services representing one of the most robust growth categories. For small businesses like San Marcos Grooming, this national boom connects directly to the local community: every shampoo, trim, or nail clip is part of a much larger story about how Americans are investing in the health and happiness of their pets.

A few highlights:

🐶 400,000+ dog-owning households in San Diego County.

💈 $250,000–$300,000: Average revenue per U.S. grooming shop each year.

📊 68% of U.S. households own at least one pet—an all-time high.

With rising demand and a reputation for compassion, San Marcos Grooming has become more than a neighborhood business—it’s a community hub where pets are treated like family.

