In with the 3 new SD County Supervisors

Three new members of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors were sworn induring a virtual event on Monday Jan. 4.

Supervisor Nora Vargas succeeded long-time District 1 Supervisor Greg Cox, who had served on the board since 1995.

The district covers Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, National City, some communities within the City of San Diego, and unincorporated areas including Bonita, Lincoln Acres and East Otay Mesa.

Supervisor Vargas was sworn in by her goddaughters, Fatima and Farah Jimenez. Afterward, the new board member made remarks in both English and Spanish noting her status as the first woman of color, an immigrant and first Latina to serve on the board.

“I may be the first, but I will absolutely not be the last,” said Supervisor Vargas. “I stand before you committed to governing with intentionality, integrity, empathy, transparency and con muchisimo corazon.”

Supervisor Joel Anderson took over the reins for District Two Supervisor Dianne Jacob who began her stint on the board in 1992 and is the longest-serving board member in San Diego County government history.

With wife Kate at his side, Supervisor Anderson was sworn in by former State Senator Mark Wyland.

“I know that we’re facing tremendous challenges in the county whether it’s COVID, homelessness or attainable housing but we’re going to be laser-focused on these issues delivering for our community,” said Supervisor Anderson. “With that I got work to do. You’re counting on me showing up day one and I want to get going right now.”

District 2 covers a broad swath of unincorporated East County, including the communities of Lakeside, Alpine, Ramona, Julian, as well as 11 Indian reservations, La Mesa, El Cajon, Poway, and some communities in the City of San Diego.

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will take over for District Three from former Supervisor Kristin Gaspar. The district includes Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas, Escondido, San Pasqual Valley, some communities in the City of San Diego and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Judge Margaret McKeown of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and state Senator Toni Atkins gave Supervisor Lawson-Remer the oath of office.

“We face historic challenges, and we have historic ambition to match so I’m heartened by the partners I’m joining this morning to improve the lives of San Diegans,” said Supervisor Lawson-Remer. “We have a lot of work ahead and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get started.”

The three new board members will join Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Jim Desmond for an organizational meeting Tuesday, Jan. 5. The board will select a chair, vice chair and chair pro tempore for the 2021 calendar year.

Due to ongoing safety concerns about COVID-19, the meeting will be virtual, but the public can still watch the proceedings live and request to speak via teleconference or submit written eComment.

This report was produced by Tracy DeFore, a communications specialist with the County of San Diego Communications Office and used by permission.