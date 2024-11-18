Going Postal: Dat A. Nguyen named new postmaster

Dat A. Nguyen will be installed this week as the new Postmaster of the Escondido Post Office.

In that position, Nguyen manages 175 employees and oversees retail services at the Escondido Post Officeand the daily distribution of mail to more than 5,700 PO Boxes and on 90 delivery routes in Escondido and Orange Glen.

He replaces former Escondido Postmaster Todd McArthur, who moved on to a higher-level USPS position.

Nguyen is a 29-year postal employee who began his career as a mail carrier at the Encinitas Post Office and most recently served as the postmaster of the Carlsbad Post Office.

“I’m honored and excited to have been selected for this position,” said Nguyen. “I hope to further the Postal Service’s legacy of outstanding customer service and to contribute to the overall success of the organization.

“As outlined in USPS’s Delivering for America plan, we are modernizing and continually adapting to the changing needs of our customers. Our customers are priority one, whether they’re located in rural America, major metropolitan areas or mid-sized cities like Escondido .

“I want to express my gratitude to my parents and my wife for their support and encouragement, to my postal mentors for their guidance, and to the leadership team at the USPS San Diego district office for giving me this opportunity.”

Nguyen was born in Vietnam, graduated from Kearny High School and currently resides in Bonsall. His hobbies include spending time with his wife Anh Thu V. Truong and children Jonathan, Jaden and Crystal Nguyen, and playing tennis and pickleball.