Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! A $7M lotto ticket was sold Christmas Eve 2015 at Nordahl Liquor

It was all over but the shouting at Nordahl Liquor, 740 Nordahl Road as one of its own customers sat at home holding a winning $7 million SuperLotto Plus ticket, according to Greg Parashak, a California Lottery spokesman. The owner had not initiated the big reveal, and, in fact, may remain anonymous if so wished. Or may never show a face.

The San Marcos liquor store sold the ticket on Christmas Eve that matched the Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015 drawing according to state lottery officials on Jan. 1, 2016. Store manager Steve Kaspolis said to news sources that this was his first time — Ya’ think? — selling such a huge winning ticket, adding, “I’m excited and happy.”

Kaspolis ought to be excited and happy. The store gets $35,000 for selling the ticket. Not only that, the store reportedly had long lines of people on New Year’s Eve, after word got out about the $7 million winner, buying tickets for Saturday’s big lottery.

Or maybe the ticket sits somewhere unappreciated through all these merry Christmas Eves past If you bought a ticket at the store, you should have checked by now for the winning numbers: 3,4,6,25,26; mega number 32.

Come out, come out whoever you are. Or was the lucky ticket and hefty reward lost forever to the wide, wide world of losers.

