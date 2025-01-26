Stefon San Diego hookahing it up at Nat City cannabis

Escondido Grapevine, this place has everything… National City’s hottest new spot is Sessions by the Bay.

Picture it: Seven years after pot became legal, the cannabis community finally has a place to chill—and let me tell you, getting here wasn’t easy. It took years of hard work, planning, and convincing skeptical politicians. (whispers) Which, honestly, is the hardest part.

But now, this lounge has it all. Imagine walking in and seeing tables of people vaping exotic strains, waiters swirling around with bongs like they’re sommeliers, and mocktails that will make you question why you ever drank regular water.

And Grapevine, you know they’re looking for people to run the show, right? They want genuinely friendly, good-natured cannabis enthusiasts. Basically, if you’ve ever called your dealer “bro,” this is it.

Grapevine, this place has everything. A cannabis lounge, interactive art spaces, and a French toast stuffed with peanut butter and jelly that will make you say, “What year is it?”

Say What

It’s called Sessions by the Bay, and it’s National City’s hottest new spot. Picture this: dim lighting, chill vibes, and waiters walking around with mystical devices helping you load up your cannabis. I’m talking mocktails, munchies, and a vibe so good, you’ll forget you still have rent to pay.

But EG, this isn’t just any cannabis lounge. No, no, no. They’ve got jobs. Dozens of them. They’re looking for people with “a genuine passion for cannabis.” You know, the kind of people who say things like, “This strain pairs really well with a sunset.”

And the food, EG—oh, the food! Forget basic snacks, we’re talking next-level munchies like PB&J stuffed French toast. That’s right, it’s breakfast, it’s dessert, it’s a lifestyle.

And if that’s not enough, they’ve got immersive art spaces. Twelve different rooms designed to transport you to other dimensions—like a house party in 1976, a neon jungle, or that weird dream you had after eating too many edibles.

Now, while they haven’t announced an official opening date, the owners say they’re hoping to open by February 2025. So start planning your outfits now. Might I suggest something… whimsical?

700 Bay Marina Drive, National City, CA 91950 Opening February 2025 (619) 935-7374 (SESH)

