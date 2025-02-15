Encinitas Musk Tesla sweatshop hit by massive protest Saturday…Breaking news will be updated as needed

1302 Encinitas Blvd. just west of El Camino Real was hit by a massive anti-Elon Musk protest all day Saturday where hundreds of patriots lined the pavement outside the criminal Musk Tesla ripoff facility.
Meanwhile, many motorists at the busy intersection honked horns in support as protestors waved placards calling Musk a traitor and calling for his removal from federal government and the criminal trump regime. A few motorists also swerved to hit protestors but were not detained.
Over 100 protestors were consistently outside the Musk — who looks like David Lynch’s Eraserhead — ripoff facility at any given time as huge numbers of protestors came and went on the lines throughout the day.
Protestors also swamped the Tesla facility at 4545 La Jolla Village Dr. #C17 as North County San Diego patriots joined a nationwide action telling the criminal Musk-Trump Administration that the people will not accept their dismantling of federal government and traitorous support of Putin’s Russia illegal invasion of Ukraine.
San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies hung out just out of view of the protest and Tesla ripoff facility but took no action.
Tesla Protests are happening on Saturday February 15 2025 throughout the United States.
Why Are Tesla Protests Happening?
Protestors do not want private citizen Elon Musk to have the influence and power that he currently has in the United States Government.
Elon Musk is the richest man in the world who controls social media, has government contracts and has been given access to Government Agencies under DOGE.
The legality of Musk’s actions are currently being determined in the Courts.
Some American Citizens want to push back by protesting Elon Musk.
Where Can I Find Information About The Protests?
The Action Network has information about protesting Elon Musk.
Social Media has called this a #TeslaTakeDown #TeslaTakeOver.
The Action Network is encouraging protestors to sell their Teslas, dump their Tesla Stock and to join picket lines on Saturday February 15 2025.
Common Cause Recommends To Take Action
Calling and Writing Your Senators
Calling and Writing Your Congressperson
Calling and Writing The White House
Tesla Protests Locations Can Be Found At Action Network
Newport Beach : Tesla at Fashion Island at 12:00pm
Fashion Island Is located at 367 Newport Center Drive in Newport Beach California
Between Macys and Nike.
Parking at Macys.
May have to stand at nearest entrance on Newport Center Drive if they kick protesters out of the shopping center.
Encinitas at 12:00pm
1302 Encinitas Blvd
San Diego at 12:00pm
4545 La Jolla Village Drive #C17 in San Diego
West Covina at 1:00pm
Tesla West Covina located at 1932 E Garvey Ave S
Upland at 11:00am
Tesla Upland located at 1018 E 20th Street
Los Angeles at 11:00am
5840 W Centinela Avenue
Pasadena at 12:00pm
117 West Colorado Blvd
Camarillo at 1:00pm
Tesla Dealership located at 311 E Daily Drive
San Jose at 11:00am
Tesla Showroom located at 333 Santana Row Suite 1015
Sunnyvale at 2:00pm
750 E El Camino Real
San Francisco at 11:00am
Tesla Showroom located at 999 Van Ness Avenue
Berkeley at 12:00pm
Tesla in Berkeley located at 1731 Fourth Street
Corte Madera at 11:00am
Corte Madera Tesla Dealership 201 Casa Buena Drive
Walnut Creek at 12:00pm
Tesla Walnut Creek-Broadway Plaza located at 1246 Broadway Plz Suite 1094
Dublin at 11:00am
Tesla Showroom located at 6701 Amador Plaza Road
Sacramento at 11:00am
Tesla Dealership located at 2535 Arden Way
Protestors Should Be Prepared
Walk on Sidewalks and Stay off the Streets
Carpooling is Recommended
Demonstrators are encouraged to bring signs (no picket signs)/water/snacks/sunblock/hats
ACLU Rights and Responsibilities of Protestors is Online
If you take part in a protest You may:
Distribute leaflets, flyers or other literature on your own property or on public sidewalks, parks and plazas
Picket or protest on public sidewalks, parks and plazas so long as sidewalks and building entrances are no blocked
Chant or sing protest songs on public sidewalks, parks and plazas
If you Take Part in A Protest You may not
Block access to sidewalks or buildings
March in the streets without a permit
Disrupt counter-protests
Engage in speech that is obscene, makes knowingly false statements of fact, or that is likely to incite an immediate disruptive or dangerous disturbance
*Note: By choosing to attend this event, you are acknowledging the risks involved, and you are committing to participate nonviolently and in accordance with the law, and to work to de-escalate confrontations with opposing persons or others. You agree (i) not to engage in any act of violence or violation of any applicable law and (ii) to obey the orders of authorized event marshals and law enforcement authorities.
Social Media is promoting Protests as Peaceful Protests.
If you are not participating in the Protests, you may want to avoid the Protest Areas.
Times and Dates are subject to change.
Please contact the event organizer for the most up to date information.
South OC Beaches is providing this information for informational purposes only.
You may use this information to support this issue or to avoid the area.
I participated in this protest, and I want to make it clear that Musk and his influence on Trump represents a threat to our democracy and that is what we were protesting. As far as I know Tesla is not a sweatshop as you described it and the people who work there are our fellow Americans and deserve our respect. We went out of our way to avoid interfering with their workday. The protest today was not focused on Tesla or its employees but on their evil owner who is destroying our nation.
Point taken, but anything involving Musk is by definition a sweatshop; he and his exploit workers.Boycott anything to do with Musk including his crummy company’s crummy vehicles.
I just wish that someone would ask those clowns some good questions. Like shouldn’t it be a good thing to be made in America? And shouldn’t it be a good thing to be born in America?
The executive order on citizenship needs to be challenged not just on 14th Amendment grounds but also on separation of powers grounds. Only dictatorships and monarchies rule by executive orders. We are neither. An executive should not be allowed to legislate via executive decree. That should be the rule (and the responsibility) of the legislature (i.e., the Congress).
The executive orders MUST be challenged on separation of powers grounds (especially the one attempting to strip citizenship from newborn babies).