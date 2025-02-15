Encinitas Musk Tesla sweatshop hit by massive protest Saturday…Breaking news will be updated as needed

1302 Encinitas Blvd. just west of El Camino Real was hit by a massive anti-Elon Musk protest all day Saturday where hundreds of patriots lined the pavement outside the criminal Musk Tesla ripoff facility.

Meanwhile, many motorists at the busy intersection honked horns in support as protestors waved placards calling Musk a traitor and calling for his removal from federal government and the criminal trump regime. A few motorists also swerved to hit protestors but were not detained.

Over 100 protestors were consistently outside the Musk — who looks like David Lynch’s Eraserhead — ripoff facility at any given time as huge numbers of protestors came and went on the lines throughout the day.

Protestors also swamped the Tesla facility at 4545 La Jolla Village Dr. #C17 as North County San Diego patriots joined a nationwide action telling the criminal Musk-Trump Administration that the people will not accept their dismantling of federal government and traitorous support of Putin’s Russia illegal invasion of Ukraine.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies hung out just out of view of the protest and Tesla ripoff facility but took no action.

Tesla Protests are happening on Saturday February 15 2025 throughout the United States.

Why Are Tesla Protests Happening?

Protestors do not want private citizen Elon Musk to have the influence and power that he currently has in the United States Government.

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world who controls social media, has government contracts and has been given access to Government Agencies under DOGE.

The legality of Musk’s actions are currently being determined in the Courts.

Some American Citizens want to push back by protesting Elon Musk.

Where Can I Find Information About The Protests?

The Action Network has information about protesting Elon Musk.

Social Media has called this a #TeslaTakeDown #TeslaTakeOver.

The Action Network is encouraging protestors to sell their Teslas, dump their Tesla Stock and to join picket lines on Saturday February 15 2025.

Common Cause Recommends To Take Action

Calling and Writing Your Senators

Calling and Writing Your Congressperson

Calling and Writing The White House

Tesla Protests Locations Can Be Found At Action Network

Newport Beach : Tesla at Fashion Island at 12:00pm

Fashion Island Is located at 367 Newport Center Drive in Newport Beach California

Between Macys and Nike.

Parking at Macys.

May have to stand at nearest entrance on Newport Center Drive if they kick protesters out of the shopping center.

Encinitas at 12:00pm

1302 Encinitas Blvd

San Diego at 12:00pm

4545 La Jolla Village Drive #C17 in San Diego

West Covina at 1:00pm

Tesla West Covina located at 1932 E Garvey Ave S

Upland at 11:00am

Tesla Upland located at 1018 E 20th Street

Los Angeles at 11:00am

5840 W Centinela Avenue

Pasadena at 12:00pm

117 West Colorado Blvd

Camarillo at 1:00pm

Tesla Dealership located at 311 E Daily Drive

San Jose at 11:00am

Tesla Showroom located at 333 Santana Row Suite 1015

Sunnyvale at 2:00pm

750 E El Camino Real

San Francisco at 11:00am

Tesla Showroom located at 999 Van Ness Avenue

Berkeley at 12:00pm

Tesla in Berkeley located at 1731 Fourth Street

Corte Madera at 11:00am

Corte Madera Tesla Dealership 201 Casa Buena Drive

Walnut Creek at 12:00pm

Tesla Walnut Creek-Broadway Plaza located at 1246 Broadway Plz Suite 1094

Dublin at 11:00am

Tesla Showroom located at 6701 Amador Plaza Road

Sacramento at 11:00am

Tesla Dealership located at 2535 Arden Way

Protestors Should Be Prepared

Walk on Sidewalks and Stay off the Streets

Carpooling is Recommended

Demonstrators are encouraged to bring signs (no picket signs)/water/snacks/sunblock/hats

ACLU Rights and Responsibilities of Protestors is Online

If you take part in a protest You may:

Distribute leaflets, flyers or other literature on your own property or on public sidewalks, parks and plazas

Picket or protest on public sidewalks, parks and plazas so long as sidewalks and building entrances are no blocked

Chant or sing protest songs on public sidewalks, parks and plazas

If you Take Part in A Protest You may not

Block access to sidewalks or buildings

March in the streets without a permit

Disrupt counter-protests

Engage in speech that is obscene, makes knowingly false statements of fact, or that is likely to incite an immediate disruptive or dangerous disturbance

*Note: By choosing to attend this event, you are acknowledging the risks involved, and you are committing to participate nonviolently and in accordance with the law, and to work to de-escalate confrontations with opposing persons or others. You agree (i) not to engage in any act of violence or violation of any applicable law and (ii) to obey the orders of authorized event marshals and law enforcement authorities.

Social Media is promoting Protests as Peaceful Protests.

If you are not participating in the Protests, you may want to avoid the Protest Areas.

Times and Dates are subject to change.

Please contact the event organizer for the most up to date information.

