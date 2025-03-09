Controversial Deer Park Monastery leader has died

The official Facebook page of Deer Park Monastery’s Wat Sunyataram at Escondido, California, posted photos and a message on Sunday afternoon, March 9, 2025, confirming the death of Phra Yantra, the President of the temple.

The temple’s message read: “With deepest sympathy, we send our respects as we guide Phra Ajarn Yantra Amaro, President and spiritual leader of Wat Sunyataram, to Nirvana. Phra Yantra passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Wat Sunyataram, Escondido, at the age of 73, after 51 years of ordination.”

Disgraced, expelled from the monkhood for sexual misconduct and forced to flee overseas, eventually re-surfacing at Escondido, Yantra, born Winai La-ongsuwan on October 14, 1951, was ordained at Wat Rattanaram in Pak Phanang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, in 1974 and adopted the name Yantra, meaning “one who is distant from desires.”

According to Thai Rath newspaper, people from all over the country flocked to Sanam Luang in Bangkok “to listen to a sermon given by a handsome monk with a beautiful voice”, Phra Yantra.

Yantra became widely known for spreading Buddhist teachings and attracting a large following, particularly at Wat Pa Sunyataram in Kanchanaburi, where he earned the respect of both local and international devotees. Yantra often returned to Thailand in October to celebrate his birthday since the criminal defamation case against him expired in 2014.

However, his reputation later faced serious allegations, including luring women and engaging in sexual relationships with several. One woman even came forward with a young girl, claiming the child was Phra Yantra’s. Evidence, including photos of them living together as husband and wife, was revealed, and a DNA test was proposed.

In 1994, he faced a series of accusations, including defaming the Supreme Patriarch, a criminal charge under the Sangha Act, and having sex, a violation of monkhood, with his nocturnal visits being captured on video.

Further investigation uncovered credit card receipts showing that donations from followers were used at sex establishments in Australia and New Zealand, leading to multiple legal cases against him in 1994.

In response, the Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand found him guilty of conduct unbecoming a monk and decided to disrobe Phra Yantra. However, he refused to accept this decision, declaring that he remained a monk. He changed his robe to green.

Later, it was reported that he allegedly obtained a fake passport and fled to the United State, where he was granted asylum and continued to perform as a monk.

Deer Park Monastery, 2499 Melru Lane, Escondido, California, 92026, bills itself as a mindfulness practice center and monastic training center founded by the Vietnamese Buddhist monk, author, and peace activist, Thich Nhat Hanh (Thay).

“This a place to quiet the mind, look deeply, and enjoy the wonders of life within and around us through the practices of sitting meditation, walking meditation, mindful eating, deep relaxation meditation, and sharing togetherness,” Deer Park Monastery says on its website. “We invite all who wish to cultivate peace and happiness in their lives to plan a visit — for a day or for a retreat.”

The 400-acre sanctuary rests peacefully in the chaparral mountains of southern California, surrounded and protected by oaks and the natural landscape. It was established in July 2000 by the Plum Village four-fold Sangha. Now, it is a safe and serene refuge for many practitioners to come and learn the art of mindful living and to practice with a community, a Sangha, according to monastery materials.

“At Deer Park, the residential monastic community and lay community practice together year round under the guidance of our teacher, Thich Nhat Hanh (Thây), in the tradition of engaged Buddhism, practicing mindfulness throughout our everyday life. There are two hamlets: Solidity Hamlet (for monks and laymen) and Clarity Hamlet (for nuns and laywomen). The two hamlets come together several times a week to practice.”

“Deer Park is part of a larger family of monasteries, including our root monastery, Plum Village, France, where our teacher, Thay, resides. All of the monastic members of our community are direct disciples of Thay Nhat Hanh, and are trained under his close direction.”