Harmony Grove, my foot: When San Diego County officials call it ‘progress,’ keep a fire extinguisher handy

Fire doesn’t care about zoning. A bridge won’t save you when the hills already are burning. Harmony Grove? Try irony grove.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors did it again. Five officials in a bright, air-conditioned room downtown on Oct. 1, 2025 voted yes—unanimously, naturally—to build a brand-new suburban fairy tale called Harmony Grove Village South.

You’d think, from the name, they were approving a monastery—something with bells and hymns and neighbors tending gardens. Instead, it’s 453 new houses jammed onto 111 acres of kindling, the same parched hillsides that have burned again and again.

They call it progress. We call it madness.

The Fire Next Time

They say it’s safe. That’s the part that kills us. Every consultant, every developer in a clean shirt, swore it’s all under control. “Fire-hardened construction,” “fuel-modification zones,” “Genasys Protect alerts”—as if buzzwords can hold back a Santa Ana wind.

You can’t engineer your way out of arrogance. This is stupidity wrapped in binders and PowerPoint slides.

We’ve seen this show before. In New York, they called it urban renewal—a bulldozer with better stationery. Here it’s fire-mitigated growth. Different words, same winners.

“Gold standard,” the developer called it. Gold for who? For him, sure. The rest get ashes.

A History They Pretend Not to Remember

Anyone who’s lived around Escondido, San Marcos, or Elfin Forest knows the smell of a Santa Ana before sunrise. One spark and the sky turns copper.

Harmony Grove 2014. Witch Creek 2007. Cocos Fire. Each one written in smoke across the hills the supervisors never drive through after dark.

They don’t live there. They won’t sit in the driveway with dogs and kids, waiting for brake lights to move on Country Club Drive while embers fall like snow.

They’ll be on TV later, calling it “a learning experience.”

The Gold Standard in Gall

Developer David Kovach says the project’s fire plan “is the gold standard.” He probably said it without blinking.

Gold for whom? The builders, the planners, the fire district that pocketed an $850,000 “voluntary donation.”

Meanwhile, families will get the bill when insurance renewals triple. They promise 10 percent affordable housing, as if ten percent charity cancels one hundred percent greed.

The Rancho Santa Fe Fire District, still short millions from the last project, smiles for the cameras. And everyone leaves the dais thinking they’ve done the Lord’s work.

The Bridge to Nowhere

Their great innovation: a new bridge over Escondido Creek. Three lanes—two for evacuation, one for emergency vehicles.

Try stuffing 453 families, horses, and panic onto three lanes in a wildfire. That’s not a bridge; that’s a bottleneck with signage.

Eight other exits were studied and tossed as “infeasible.” Translation: too expensive. So they built a bridge and a press release.

Supervisor Jim Desmond even said, “We can’t fireproof an area, but we can mitigate it.”

Frame that line in bronze—it’s the county’s new motto.

“Mitigation” is what politicians say when they’re out of ideas but still cashing checks.

The People Who Don’t Get Heard

Residents from Harmony Grove and Elfin Forest pleaded with them. They reminded the board that a court already tossed this plan once for violating the California Environmental Quality Act.

They talked about the fire-station deficit—two million dollars a year—and how this new build was the back-door patch.

They sent letters, begged, testified. The board nodded politely and voted 5-0 anyway. That’s democracy when the lobbyists write the agenda.

The Cost of “Harmony”

Now it’s done. Signs will go up: Village South—Country Living Minutes from the City. Brochures will show golden retrievers on walking trails under Photoshop skies.

And the people who know better will keep their “go-bags” by the door. They’ve seen the sky go red before. They know the bridge will clog, the alarms will fail, the excuses will come fast.

When the wind rises again—and it will—the same officials will stand in front of microphones and say, “We did everything we could.”

Maybe they did.

But it wasn’t enough, and it never will be, not while greed keeps dressing up as growth and calling itself Harmony.