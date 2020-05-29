Look who’s local playing college, pro sports

Maybe it’s the weather allowing people to play a variety of sports full-time year-round. Maybe it’s the local San Diego County sports clubs and programs.
Fact is, this county has been one of the nation’s leading producers of college and professional athletes. Local sportswriter David Willauer has compiled a list of local athletes playing baseball and football at the collegiate and pro level this year, that is to say if sports returns to the public stage this year.
The Willauer list includes the following:
Baseball
Kingston Liniak, Mission Hills
Tony Wolters, Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar College, Colorado Rockies, C
Trevor Cahill, Vista High School, San Francisco Giants P
Mike Leake, Fallbrook High School, Arizona Diamondbacks, P
Nick Vincent, Palomar, Philadelphia Phillies, RP
James Hoyt, Palomar, Cleveland Indians/Columbus Clippers
Mickey Moniak, LaCosta Canyon,Reading Fightin Phils Team of the Philadelphia Phillies
Phil Evans, Lacosta Canyon, Iowa and Chicago Cubs
Brandon Sandoval, Fallbrook High School, Mobile Bay Bears, AA affiliate of the Anaheim Angels. INF
Reese Berberet, Fallbrook High School, Grand Junction Rockies, Farm Team of Co Rockies
Kris Bryant, USD Toreros, Chicago Cubs
Korey Lee, Vista, Cal, Tri City Valley Cats
Football
Rocky Katoanga, Fr El Camino, Washington State
Chris Brown, jr, El Camino, California
Diego Preciato, so, Classical Academy, Stanford
Kyle Phillips, fr San Marcos, UCLA
Washington
Asa Turner, so, Carlsbad
Ohio State
Chris Olave, jr, Mission Hills
San Diego State
Matt Ariza, so Rancho Bernardo
Jess Matthews, jr Christian
Joah Robinette,sr San Marcos
Cameron Thomas, sr Carlsbad and Troy Cassidy, sr
Utah State
Justus Te i sr. Mission Hills
Wyoming
Azizi Hearn, jr , Oceanside
Idaho State
Nemiah McFarland sr Mission Hills
Montana
Vika Fa’Atuiese,sr Vista
BYU
Sam Lee jr San Pasqual
Troy Warner,sr Mission Hills
Former San Diego Athletes playing college baseball
Oregon Ducks Keaton Chase Helix,Anthony Hall, Point Loma,
Washington State Cougars Brad Polinsky Cathedral Catholic, Ethan Ross, Southwest SD, Bryson Hashamoto, Santa Fe Christian
Stanford Cardinals Austin Kretzschmer, Helix, Vin Martinez, San Marcos, John Worley, High Tech SM, Carson Green, The Taft School, Garrett Nielsen, Carlsbad
Cal Bears Sam Wesnick, Sage Creek, Grant Holman, Eastlake
USC Trojans Ben Ramirez, Eastlake, Trevor Hulsima, Madison, Kyle Hunt and Taylor Johnson, Torrey Pines
UCLA Bruins Nick Mastrini, Cathedral Catholic, Nick Scheidler, LaCosta Canyon
Arizona Wildcats Jacob Blas,Carlsbad, Blake Peyton, El Capitan, Dayton Dooney, Poway Randy Abishar, Otay Ranch, Mac Bigham, Torrey Pines, Zach Sherman, Ramona, Preston Price, Cathedral Catholic
Utah Utes Matt Richardson, Helix, Jake Connelly, Torrey Pines,
Arizona State Alika Williams, Rancho Bernardo,
Oregon State Kevin Abel, Madison,
San Diego State Aztecs Julian Escobedo, Eastlake, Ryan Orr LaCosta Canyon, Casey Schmidt, Eastlake, Matt Rudnick, Scripps Ranch, Casey O Sullivan Valhalla, Mike Parades, San Diego Brian Leonhart, Eastake, Noah Kozozon, Rancho Bernardo Brad Wegman, Deron Johnson, Poway, Tre Brown Eastlake, Drew Sommers, Carlsbad, Tre Brown, Eastlake
San Diego Toreros Tora Oksuka, Rancho Bernardo, Jack Hyde and Adam Lopez, Grossmont, Jack Dolack, St Augustine, Brycen Mautz, Westview, Nathan Walker Carlsbad, Mike Yourg, Francis Parker
Quinn Hoffman, Cathedral Catholic, Harvard, Josh Sydney, Torrey Pines, Penn
Brandon Bay, LaCosta Canyon, Tufts, Keaton Carattini, LaCosta Canyon, Michigan
Dartmouth Oliver Campbell, Tatnall, DE Austin Mowrey, LaJolla Country Day School, Columbia
Baylor- Chase Wehsener, Christian High School, Kyle Nevin, Poway,
Princeton Jake Boone, Torrey Pines
US Military Academy, Brendan Siriani, Carlsbad
Vanderbilt-Sterling Hayes, Francis Parker
Fordham-Brandon Nance, LaJolla Country Day School
Oklahoma-Connor McKenna, Carlsbad
UCSB-Kevin Lyons, Westview, Cole Mueller, Cathedral Catholic, Jack Dashwood, St. A’s
Fresno State-Ivan Luna, Vista and Jamison Hill, Rancho Bernardo
