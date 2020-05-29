Look who’s local playing college, pro sports

Maybe it’s the weather allowing people to play a variety of sports full-time year-round. Maybe it’s the local San Diego County sports clubs and programs.

Fact is, this county has been one of the nation’s leading producers of college and professional athletes. Local sportswriter David Willauer has compiled a list of local athletes playing baseball and football at the collegiate and pro level this year, that is to say if sports returns to the public stage this year.

The Willauer list includes the following:

Baseball

Kingston Liniak, Mission Hills

Tony Wolters, Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar College, Colorado Rockies, C

Trevor Cahill, Vista High School, San Francisco Giants P

Mike Leake, Fallbrook High School, Arizona Diamondbacks, P

Nick Vincent, Palomar, Philadelphia Phillies, RP

James Hoyt, Palomar, Cleveland Indians/Columbus Clippers

Mickey Moniak, LaCosta Canyon,Reading Fightin Phils Team of the Philadelphia Phillies

Phil Evans, Lacosta Canyon, Iowa and Chicago Cubs

Brandon Sandoval, Fallbrook High School, Mobile Bay Bears, AA affiliate of the Anaheim Angels. INF

Reese Berberet, Fallbrook High School, Grand Junction Rockies, Farm Team of Co Rockies

Kris Bryant, USD Toreros, Chicago Cubs

Korey Lee, Vista, Cal, Tri City Valley Cats

Football

Rocky Katoanga, Fr El Camino, Washington State

Chris Brown, jr, El Camino, California

Diego Preciato, so, Classical Academy, Stanford

Kyle Phillips, fr San Marcos, UCLA

Washington

Asa Turner, so, Carlsbad

Ohio State

Chris Olave, jr, Mission Hills

San Diego State

Matt Ariza, so Rancho Bernardo

Jess Matthews, jr Christian

Joah Robinette,sr San Marcos

Cameron Thomas, sr Carlsbad and Troy Cassidy, sr

Utah State

Justus Te i sr. Mission Hills

Wyoming

Azizi Hearn, jr , Oceanside

Idaho State

Nemiah McFarland sr Mission Hills

Montana

Vika Fa’Atuiese,sr Vista

BYU

Sam Lee jr San Pasqual

Troy Warner,sr Mission Hills

Former San Diego Athletes playing college baseball

Oregon Ducks Keaton Chase Helix,Anthony Hall, Point Loma,

Washington State Cougars Brad Polinsky Cathedral Catholic, Ethan Ross, Southwest SD, Bryson Hashamoto, Santa Fe Christian

Stanford Cardinals Austin Kretzschmer, Helix, Vin Martinez, San Marcos, John Worley, High Tech SM, Carson Green, The Taft School, Garrett Nielsen, Carlsbad

Cal Bears Sam Wesnick, Sage Creek, Grant Holman, Eastlake

USC Trojans Ben Ramirez, Eastlake, Trevor Hulsima, Madison, Kyle Hunt and Taylor Johnson, Torrey Pines

UCLA Bruins Nick Mastrini, Cathedral Catholic, Nick Scheidler, LaCosta Canyon

Arizona Wildcats Jacob Blas,Carlsbad, Blake Peyton, El Capitan, Dayton Dooney, Poway Randy Abishar, Otay Ranch, Mac Bigham, Torrey Pines, Zach Sherman, Ramona, Preston Price, Cathedral Catholic

Utah Utes Matt Richardson, Helix, Jake Connelly, Torrey Pines,

Arizona State Alika Williams, Rancho Bernardo,

Oregon State Kevin Abel, Madison,

San Diego State Aztecs Julian Escobedo, Eastlake, Ryan Orr LaCosta Canyon, Casey Schmidt, Eastlake, Matt Rudnick, Scripps Ranch, Casey O Sullivan Valhalla, Mike Parades, San Diego Brian Leonhart, Eastake, Noah Kozozon, Rancho Bernardo Brad Wegman, Deron Johnson, Poway, Tre Brown Eastlake, Drew Sommers, Carlsbad, Tre Brown, Eastlake

San Diego Toreros Tora Oksuka, Rancho Bernardo, Jack Hyde and Adam Lopez, Grossmont, Jack Dolack, St Augustine, Brycen Mautz, Westview, Nathan Walker Carlsbad, Mike Yourg, Francis Parker

Quinn Hoffman, Cathedral Catholic, Harvard, Josh Sydney, Torrey Pines, Penn

Brandon Bay, LaCosta Canyon, Tufts, Keaton Carattini, LaCosta Canyon, Michigan

Dartmouth Oliver Campbell, Tatnall, DE Austin Mowrey, LaJolla Country Day School, Columbia

Baylor- Chase Wehsener, Christian High School, Kyle Nevin, Poway,

Princeton Jake Boone, Torrey Pines

US Military Academy, Brendan Siriani, Carlsbad

Vanderbilt-Sterling Hayes, Francis Parker

Fordham-Brandon Nance, LaJolla Country Day School

Oklahoma-Connor McKenna, Carlsbad

UCSB-Kevin Lyons, Westview, Cole Mueller, Cathedral Catholic, Jack Dashwood, St. A’s

Fresno State-Ivan Luna, Vista and Jamison Hill, Rancho Bernardo