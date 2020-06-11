Safari Park re-opening to people June 20

Not that the animals minded at all, but officials announced Wednesday that the San Diego Zoo Safari Park at San Pasqual Valley near Escondido and the zoo’s main campus in San Diego will reopen on June 20, ending the longest closure in the organization’s 103-year history.

Both parks were shuttered in mid-March to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Before the official reopenings, the Zoo and Safari Park will host a series of “Preview Days” for the membership base and committed donors, according to San Diego Zoo Global. Those invitation-only preview events will begin on Sunday.

Both parks will reopen with reduced capacity, limited dining and shopping options, more hand washing and sanitizing locations and one-way path modifications and barriers. Guests will be encouraged to wear face coverings and observe physical distancing at all times.

“During our initial reopening phase, there will be limited shows, shopping, dining, and transportation experiences available at both parks—and the Zoo and the Safari Park will host fewer guests, operating at less than 50 percent capacity,” officials said on the Safari Park website. “Although your next visit might feel a bit different from your past treks through the Zoo and Safari Park, you’ll discover there is still plenty to see and do.

“As we reopen, the safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and wildlife is our top priority. Both the Zoo and the Safari Park are introducing new measures designed to ensure a safe and healthy guest experience. These measures are based on guidance from health authorities, including the CDC, along with requirements of the state of California and San Diego County.”

No people, no problem for San Diego Zoo and Safari Park

Something odd happened after March 16 at the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park. Where did all the visitors go?

The monkeys, orangutans and gorillas noticed, according to KCET.

“They definitely recognized there were no people there,” Animal Ambassador Rick Schwartz said. “They are accustomed to 9 o’clock hits. They like to see what people are doing.”

Zoo officials shut down the 100-acre site in Balboa Park and their Safari Park in Escondido to visitors in March when California stay-at-home orders were instituted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, views on the zoo and park’s webcams have grown significantly as animal lovers keep track of their favorite hippos, penguins and baboons at home.

Not long after the shutdown, the zoo welcomed the hatching of a Lappet Faced Vulture at the Safari Park, and the recent birth of a pygmy hippo — the first one in decades.

For zoo workers deemed essential — the zookeepers, hospital workers and others who care for and feed the animals — life has gone on as usual during the break. It was just a bit quieter without the public around and with social distancing, masks, gloves and different work schedules required.

Nothing much changed in the primate areas where workers always have routinely worn protective gear because common colds and viruses can affect the animals, Schwartz said. None have come down with COVID-19.

Those zoo employees deemed non-essential — food servers and those working in gift shops, for example — were sent home. They stayed on the payroll for several weeks until some furloughs began, Schwartz said.

Meanwhile, zoo officials are working on plans to reopen. The answers could come in days.

In normal times, nearly 4 million people visit the San Diego Zoo each year, according to the zoo’s financial documents. About 1 million more attend the Safari Park. The zoo is home to more than 3,700 rare and endangered animals representing 660 species and subspecies, and a botanical collection with more than 700,000 plants.

The Safari Park is home to more than 2,600 animals representing more than 300 species, the zoo’s website said.

A lack of visitors means a lack of revenue. According to the zoo’s 2018 tax return, the Zoological Society of San Diego grossed $162 million from admissions and merchandise sold, and $100 million in grants, contributions and membership fees. According to the zoo’s 2019 financial statement, animal care and zoological habitat expenses were reported at nearly $235 million. Its total assets were listed at about $500 million.

Back to Opening Day

All shows, tours and Safari experiences will be temporarily unavailable and numerous attractions will be closed during the initial reopening phase, including the Zoo’s Guided Bus Tour, Kangaroo Bus and Skyfari Aerial Tram.

“We’re thrilled to once again welcome guests back to San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park for the first time in three months,” Paul Baribault, president/CEO of San Diego Zoo Global, said Tuesday. “There’s no better way to celebrate the occasion than to invite our faithful members and donors, who have been steadfast allies helping us by continuing to support our mission to save wildlife worldwide.”

The zoo encouraged visitors to check out some of the park’s newest residents, including a koala joey named Omeo, an Andean bear cub named Agapito, an unnamed one-month-old pigmy hippo calf and a three-month-old giraffe calf named Zahara.

Animal enthusiasts can also experience the zoo online using the 13 available wildlife cams, including the newly added hippo cam and platypus cam.

RE-OPENING FAQ INFORMATION

When will you reopen the Zoo and Safari Park?

Both parks will reopen on June 20, 2020, at 9 a.m. Entrance is subject to temporary reduced daily attendance limits.

Do I need a reservation for a specific day to visit the Zoo or Safari Park?

No reservations are needed! Starting June 20, 2020, to comply with social distancing guidelines outlined by San Diego County authorities, we will limit the number of members and guests who can be on grounds at once to less than half of our usual capacity. To manage this limited attendance, a marked queue at a single entry gate will direct arriving guests to our welcome/check-in area, where they will be admitted one by one, and counted. Team members and signage will remind visitors of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter. Once a park reaches its daily attendance limit, guests will be admitted inside on a “one-out, one-in” basis.

HOURS OF OPERATION

What are the operating hours of the Zoo and Safari Park?

Check here for current Zoo hours and current Safari Park hours. Entrance is subject to temporary daily on-grounds attendance capacity limits.

PARKING

Will parking be restricted?

During our initial reopening, Zoo parking will be limited. At the Safari Park, the $15 general parking fee will be waived initially, and paid parking will resume later.

TICKETS AND MEMBERSHIP

Can I purchase admission at the ticket windows when I arrive?

We highly recommend that guests purchase tickets in advance, online. Click here to purchase tickets for the Zoo or Safari Park. Limited staff will be available at the Zoo and Safari Park to assist guests, with exceptions. Entrance is subject to temporary daily on-grounds attendance capacity limits.

Can I renew my membership at the ticket window?

We recommend you renew online, or by calling 619-231-0251. Limited staff will be available to assist members with membership transactions.

How can I check my membership expiration date?

Please visit our website at zoomember.org/verify to confirm the current expiration date of your membership.

Am I eligible for a membership extension?

If you had a valid membership as of March 16, 2020, we will extend your membership the length of time that we’ve been closed, to ensure that you are able to visit the Zoo and Safari Park once we can reopen. Your membership will be extended automatically once we reopen, and there isn’t any action required on your part to complete this process.

Will my unused guest admission benefits be extended?

Anyone with a valid membership as of March 16, 2020, is eligible for an extension equal to the length of time that we’ve been closed, to ensure that you are able to visit the Zoo and Safari Park once we can reopen. Any unused member entrance coupons will be extended as well. Your membership will be extended automatically once we reopen to accommodate our time closed, and there isn’t any action required on your part to complete this process.

With my valid membership card or valid admission ticket in hand, can I go directly to the turnstile queue?

Yes! Members with valid membership cards and guests with valid admission tickets can proceed to the turnstile queue, subject to temporary daily attendance capacity limits. At the Zoo, all guests will visit a Welcome Tent to answer a few brief health screening questions before they enter the turnstiles. At the Safari Park, guests will answer health screening questions upon arrival in the parking lot.

I have an admission ticket from last year; is it still valid?

Tickets purchased online or through our call center are valid for one year from purchase. Please check your ticket for validity before arriving.

How can I use my discount for a ticket purchase?

Guests using valid discount coupons or military, senior, student, and AAA discounts can show their valid ID at any ticket window to purchase discount tickets. We are unable to apply retroactive discounts to previously issued tickets.

Can I purchase Zoo tours or Safari Park Safaris on grounds?

Until further notice, and in compliance with local social distancing guidelines, select Zoo tours and Safari Park Safaris are available through advance reservations only. Please call 619-718-3000. A limited number of tours will be available on grounds for day of purchase, subject to availability.

Do you accept cash payments?

Yes! Currently, both parks accept cash, although this is subject to change, based on new regulations or changes in protocols.

WHAT’S DIFFERENT AT THE ZOO AND SAFARI PARK?

Do I need to wear a facial covering to visit?

Yes. ALL Zoo team members and guests ages two and older will be required to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth for the duration of their visits (except while dining). Entrance is subject to temporary daily on-grounds attendance limits.

Are there limits to the numbers of visitors allowed into the Zoo and Safari Park each day?

Yes. For the safety of our guests and team members, and to comply with mandated social distancing requirements, we must limit the number of guests to less than half of our normal daily on-grounds capacity. Entry to our parks will be on a first-come, first-served basis until we reach our daily reduced on-grounds attendance limit. Once the on-grounds attendance limit is reached, as guests exit the parks, the same number of waiting guests will be admitted.

How will guests be admitted each day?

All guests must show valid tickets or valid membership cards, along with a picture ID, to be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis until the daily on-grounds attendance limit is reached. Then, as guests exit the parks, the same number of waiting guests will be admitted.

Are special Donor entrances available?

Not at this time. Donor entrances are temporarily unavailable at the Zoo or Safari Park during the first phase of our reopening, to comply with safety screening measures in place. There will be only one entrance into the Zoo and into the Safari Park—the main entry—for all guests and members; and only one exit.

I don’t want to arrive at the gate only to be denied entrance. How can I know in advance if you have reached the maximum on-grounds attendance limit?

We will utilize digital signage boards along the roadway to each park, to inform guests if the Zoo and Safari Park have reached their maximum attendance limit. Additionally, you can check our website for the best times to visit, and estimated wait times.

Can I call to find out if you have reached your reduced on-grounds attendance limit?

Because these numbers will constantly change, the only way to be sure is upon arrival. We anticipate that guests who visit during the week will find fewer people on grounds. Weekends will likely be more crowded, and wait times to enter may be longer.

Can I purchase tickets on grounds when I arrive?

To maximize safety, minimize contact, and maintain social distancing, guests are strongly advised to obtain tickets or membership prior to their visit. Purchases at our ticket windows will be limited. Tickets can be purchased upon arrival by using a mobile device.

Can I leave and return on the same day?

Until further notice, members and guests are not permitted to exit and re-enter on the same day.

Will parts of the Zoo and Safari Park remain closed?

Yes. Some pathways may be closed, and some plant and wildlife habitats may not be available. Signs on grounds will announce any closures.

Will the Skyfari, Guided Bus Tour and Kangaroo Bus be operating at the Zoo?

No, not during our initial reopening phase. Please refer to our website for updates and signs when you arrive.

Will the Africa Tram and Cheetah Run be operating at the Safari Park?

No, not during our initial reopening phase. Please refer to our website for updates and signs when you arrive.

Will stores be open?

Yes! A limited number of stores and carts at the Zoo and Safari Park will be open, with guidelines for social distancing. Store hours may be limited.

Will restaurants be open?

Yes! Open restaurants at the Zoo and Safari Park will offer carry-out service. Socially distanced outdoor seating may be available. Restaurant and food service options and hours may be limited.

Can I bring and use my refillable animal-theme beverage cup at the Zoo and Safari Park?

Yes. However, at this time, we will provide refills in disposable cups, which you can use to fill your reusable container.

Are water fountains available at the Zoo and Safari Park?

Yes, water fountains are available at locations in both parks. Although all water fountains are cleaned frequently, please take care in using them, as these are heavy-traffic and high-touch areas.

Can I rent strollers, wheelchairs, and ECVs?

Yes! Normal stroller, wheelchair, and ECV rentals will be available, in limited numbers. Guests are also welcome to bring their own stroller or wheelchair.

Will lockers be available at the Zoo and Safari Park?

Outdoor lockers will be available at the Safari Park. Lockers at the Zoo are temporarily unavailable, as they are located in an enclosed area. Guests may carry small backpacks and bags into our parks.

Do you accept cash payments?

Yes! Currently, both parks accept cash, although this is subject to change, based on new regulations or changes in protocols.

What experiences are not available at the Zoo and Safari Park?

Some experiences, shops, restaurants, and transportation options may be temporarily unavailable at both parks.

At the Zoo , until further notice, all scheduled shows, Guided Bus Tour, Skyfari Aerial Tram, Kangaroo Bus, 4D Theater, and Balboa Park Miniature Train are temporarily suspended due to county health and safety precautions. Additionally, children’s play areas and statues may be cordoned off or closed.

, until further notice, all scheduled shows, Guided Bus Tour, Skyfari Aerial Tram, Kangaroo Bus, 4D Theater, and Balboa Park Miniature Train are temporarily suspended due to county health and safety precautions. Additionally, children’s play areas and statues may be cordoned off or closed. At the Safari Park, until further notice, all scheduled shows, Africa Tram, Cheetah Run, and parking tram are temporarily suspended due to county health and safety precautions. Additionally, children’s play areas and statues may be cordoned off or closed.

What safety measures are in place to protect the animals?

Some wildlife viewing areas may be closed, and some may be open to a limited number of guests at any one time.

Will I be able to feed or touch ambassador animals?

Until further notice, for the safety of our wildlife, no feeding or touching opportunities are available.

Can I get closer to animals by purchasing a tour or Safari?

In our initial reopening phase, tours have been modified in compliance with local social distancing guidelines to not include touching or feeding opportunities. Our trained guides will offer you an amazing personal tour, traveling in your private cart to see and learn how we care for wildlife at the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park.

Are wildlife care specialists allowed to get close to animals during this time?

All wildlife care specialists are trained in human/wildlife interaction. Daily wildlife training and enrichment, which you may observe during your visit, is essential for wildlife in our care and is conducted within the strictest of safety guidelines, including appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks for all wildlife care specialists.

STAYING SAFE

What is San Diego Zoo Global doing to protect team members, guests, and animals during the COVID-19 pandemic?

At San Diego Zoo Global, the safety of our guests, staff members, volunteers, and wildlife are, and always will be, our highest priority. Both the Zoo and Safari Park are introducing new measures designed to ensure a safe and healthy guest experience. These measures are based on guidance from health authorities, including the CDC, along with requirements of the state of California and San Diego County. As part of these requirements, guests will answer a few health questions before they enter the parks. We recognize the gravity of the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, and are working to do our part to protect the health and welfare of our community and the wildlife in our care.

Will you take my temperature before I can enter the Zoo and Safari Park?

Not at this time. Guests will be asked a series of health questions prior to their entry. For your safety, and that of our team members, other guests, and wildlife, please do not visit if you are unwell. Entrance is subject to temporary daily on-grounds attendance limits.

What is the social distancing requirement?

State and local guidelines mandate that all team members and guests must maintain the required minimum social distance of six feet between other guests, team members, and wildlife throughout their visit.

How will you ensure that guests maintain social distancing during my visit?

We have modified how guests will move throughout our parks, including posted signs, some one-way direction routes, and additional ground spacing markers to denote six feet of separation. We will have team members dispersed throughout the Zoo and Safari Park to remind guests of social distancing. Please follow their directions to help keep everyone safe, and comply all with signs and markers.

Will you have hand sanitizer available?

Yes! Both parks have extra hand sanitizer and handwashing stations placed at various locations throughout our grounds. We recommend you wash your hands frequently—with soap and warm water, for at least 20 seconds—during your visit, and avoid touching your face.

What are you doing to protect the animals in your care from coronavirus?

Based on the scientific information available about COVID-19, some mammal species are likely to be susceptible to the disease. Susceptibility does not, however, provide information about what effects COVID-19 might have on these species—including symptoms of illness, or potential mildness or severity. We are still learning about COVID-19, and further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that any animal, including pet cats or dogs or livestock, can spread COVID-19 to people.

San Diego Zoo Global has always maintained high levels of biosecurity for wildlife in our care, especially for high-risk species such as non-human primates that are likely susceptible to diseases that affect humans. Already in practice are measures that include restricting access to the species and wearing of protective gear by wildlife care specialists.

In an excess of caution, San Diego Zoo Global is adding extra biosecurity measures in working with all mammals. These heightened biosecurity measures include: maintaining social distancing (six feet) between people and susceptible species wherever possible, the wearing of facial coverings whenever wildlife care specialists are working in and around their enclosures, and the wearing of face masks during any medical procedures.