Kindergarten-quality OAN cowers in public

(Story in progress, being updated even as you see it…) With Saturday protests forming outside San Diego-based Trump wannabe and Russian influenced One America News Network (OAN), the kindergarten-quality station showed its bravery by hiring armed guards.

Then, it got even worse for the nation’s least influential media supporter of the Trump embarrassment. Station owner Robbert Herring brought out his own kindergarten-quality sign, tried to affix it to the closed station gate, and –what else — failed magnificently.

The sign said: “Thank you. You handled well.” Herring initially thanked the protestors for being peaceful, then devolved into the scene shown by these videos.

“There will be an increased security presence onsite,” news director Chris Schickedanz wrote in a staff memo Friday obtained by a local news source. “The police are aware of the situation and are monitoring,” the memo added. “The gate will be locked and employee badges will be required for entry. There will be no entry or exit between the hours of 11a & 4p.”

In posting information about the protest on Facebook, organizers said the protest was scheduled to take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the station’s home, 4757 Morena Blvd., San Diego 92117.

Late Friday, OAN CEO and founder Robert Herring Sr. confirmed via email: “We do have armed guards, but I don’t think telling everyone who, when and where would be very smart.”

Earlier this week, Rep. Scott Peters (D-SD) called on OANN to issue a public apology and retraction of a story about the injury of a 75-year-old man by police in Buffalo, New York.

John Brunelle of La Mesa is one of the organizers of Saturday’s protest. He said he was made aware of the staff email earlier Friday.

“I’m honestly not too concerned with it,” he said. “Our plan is to have a peaceful protest that draws attention to the fact that OANN is based out of San Diego and does not represent the values of our community. We have absolutely no intention of causing and disturbances or problems for anybody present at the facility on Saturday.”

A 40-year-old stagehand and video specialist with IATSE Local 122, Brunelle said he wasn’t certain how many people would turn out for the protest – – one of several planned in San Diego on various issues.