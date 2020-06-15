Mrs. Walker Texas Ranger comes to town

Starting in a few weeks, The Grapevine will be rolling out several methods by which you can support the truest form of community journalism in San Diego County. Actual on-the-ground running, non-corporate, non regurgitated and press-release journalism, the Grapevine aims to connect on a personal basis with community interests, concerns and aspirations.
To that end, one of the features for enthusiastic sponsors will be membership at Bheau View Ranch, a lovely exclusive horse ranch and health hangout centrally located at the original corner of Twin Oaks and San Marcos, one of the few remaining private luxury open spaces remaining in North County.
Nia Peeples, Mariel Hemingway, Ashley Hayashi visit Bheau View Ranch
Kicking off the spring season at Bheau View Ranch along with the great new age of Grapevine membership, Hollywood celebs got into the scene.
Mariel Hemingway spent several days discussing the efficacy of wearable waterceutical pouches as being evaluated in a group test by the MI Hope Foundation, led by Dr. John Martin. For more information about participating in the trials, visit http://mihope.org.
Coming on over from her Malibu abode, Hemingway sent several lovely days decompressing and discusing her health concerns, including her desire to work wit people to prevent suicide, an unfortunate part of her family history including her grandfather Ernest Hemingway. As part of the health thing, she dipped in the funtastic mud pond lined with beautiful native plants and ranch ife.
Academy Award-nominated actress, model and writer, Hemingway has been going around the country speaking about mental health issues.
At her recent stop before hitting Bheau View Ranch, Hemingway shared the secret of how her life “was saved” from traveling down the same generational path of alcoholism, drug abuse and suicide that claimed many in her family.
“They were plagued by some pretty tremendous, big demons in their lives,” she said, also revealing her struggles with depression and an addiction to dieting and fitness.
Growing up in Idaho, Hemingway said as a young child, she would often find empty bottles of alcohol thrown about the house and blood on the wall.
“I would clean it up and think that if I clean it up, we’ll wake up the next day and it will all be gone, I’ll make it better,” Hemingway told the audience. “That is when I realized that my role in life was to make things better. I was going to fix everybody. Even at 7, I was going to fix my entire family.”
Nia Peeples really, really got into the mud pond at Bheau View Ranch. We all know her, we all love her as star of so many iconic movies and television shows.
We’re talking Nicole Chapman on the TV hit series “Fame.” The mother of Emily Fields on hit TV drama Pretty Little Liars. As Karen Taylor Winters on The Young and the Restless, and, of course, as Sydney Cooke, who put the Mrs. in “Walker, Texas Ranger” to the Mr. in Chuck Norris.
Peeples caught the mud bath bug from her good buddy, famed Native American author, musician and celebrity chef Jamie Sams known for her lifelong affiliation and collaboration with prominent Austin sound musicians, including Joe Ely, Gary P. Nunn, Towns Van Zandt and Robert Earl Keene.
The indomitable Ms. Peeples met with Dr. Martin and Bheau View proprietress, and Grapevine fellow traveler Shera Sandwell about the waterceutical research and enhancement project. It’s a natural fit as she operates an internet based organization called Elements of Life, which promotes fitness, inspiration, healthy lifestyle changes and emotional well-being. She worked with business coach Amy Applebaum on its development.
Peeples came down to the ranch from her unique double-wide trailer along the bech at Malibu. Have no fear about her current state, that mobile home is safely sequestered at Paradise Cove. It’s often referred to as one of America’s most expensive trailer parks.
Alhough mobile homes aren’t often associated with high price tags, in this park, it’s not uncommon for them to cost millions of dollars. Paradise Cove has been called home by big-name celebrities including actors Minnie Driver, Pamela Anderson, and Matthew McConaughey.
In fact, fashion designer Betsey Johnson just listed her pink mobile home, which is located in the park, for $1.95 million.
Initially, the “Pretty Little Liars” actress didn’t like the idea of living in a trailer, after having lived in a house her entire life, according to Amo Mama, a multimedia platform striving to magnify the voice of women across the world.
However, she ended up falling in love with a double-wide trailer in Malibu that has easy access to nature any time she wants.
Peeples recently authored a children’s book called “The Little Apple Tree,” after reflecting on her life and asking what she desired on a deep level.
Several people have read the book and connected with the life lessons it taught, including a teacher who added it in the school’s curriculum and an Italian who wanted to animate it.
Our “Fame” alum also penned her second book called “Confessions of a Serial Monogamist,” which discussed relationships.
The Malibu crowd gave way a bit later to the new generation of health advcates in artists, in this case Ashley Hayashi, an 18 year-old, self taught visual artist, along with having other talents and hobbies.
Precocious and talented, Hayashi graduated from high school this year and is taking a gap year to explore her possibilities and the world, according to her dad, well-known martial arts teacher, celebrity chef and former owner of San Marcos’ very own original Bubble Tea shop at Rancho San Marcos Village by San Marcos High School.
In her spare time, the younger Hyashi loves to cook and teach her younger brother karate. Hayashi happens to be a Black Belt, 2 Time World Rated Karate Champion, and Master Chorale Championship singer at the Disney Concert Hall.
As a novelist, Hayashi is a “Top 10 Amazon Best Selling Author”. You may become her fan and follow her. Or please support this young artist her by purchasing your copy of her work, available at Amazon: “Ken Hayashi and the Magic Academy: Book 1 The Boy and the Witch.”
Equally as exciting for Grapevine fans, Hayashi is a tremendous grahic artist and will be contributing her drawings and efforts to your favorite community media resource on a regular basis.
City of San Diego Film Office re-opens
In a positive step toward safely reopening the economy and bringing back jobs, the City of San Diego will start processing permits for filming and photography in the public right-of-way under updated public health guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Permit applications are being accepted now and will be effective starting Friday, June 12. All productions must complete the County of San Diego’s Safe Reopening Plan which requires facial coverings, physical distancing measures and sanitation stations for all cast and crew. Film permits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
Established in 2016, the San Diego Film Office offers a comprehensive suite of services including a filming production guide, location gallery and interactive map. California’s film industry represents more than 890,000 film and entertainment employees.
“San Diego’s Film Office was established to support and grow the local film industry and to promote the San Diego region as a competitive film-friendly destination,” said Natasha Collura, Executive Director of the Special Events and Filming Department. “That mission is true now, more than ever, as we understand the need for studios, production companies, crew, support services and creative agencies to return to work safely.”
With beautiful scenery and ideal weather conditions, San Diego is a popular location for production companies and photographers. In fiscal year 2019, the City received 554 applications for film and still photography productions, representing more than 1,300 days of filming.
Guidelines for issuing film permits in San Diego will continue to be examined based on available resources and updated based on state and county guidance. To learn more about the status of City services during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit sandiego.gov/coronavirus.
Cable TV news ratings soar during pandemic
In what comes as no surprise, cable news networks experienced a huge ratings boom during April — a month dominated by coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Mercury News.
Fox News, CNN and MSNBC all posted substantial increases over the same time a year ago. Fox News and MSNBC each set all-time records, and CNN had its highest-rated month in more than a decade as anxious viewers sought the latest news and information about the coronavirus outbreak
According to Nielsen, the 24-hour news networks owned the top spots across all of cable for the month both in primetime and the overall day: Fox News ranked first in both measures, averaging 3.68 million viewers in primetime — its best month ever — and 2.24 million for the entire day.
MSNBC (2.04 million) ranked second in primetime, just ahead of CNN’s 1.95 million. CNN and MSNBC swapped spots places in total-day rankings, with CNN at 1.36 million and MSNBC at 1.28 million.
It was the first time in three years that CNN surpassed MSNBC in total-day ratings.
Among individual shows, “Special Report With Bret Baier” on Fox News was the overall cable news leader, averaging 5.26 million viewers for the month. It was the first time Baier led the cable news ratings and the show’s success was largely due due to the fact that his show often coincided with President Trump’s daily briefing. “The Five” (4.69 million), also on Fox News, finished second.
Also of note: During a period when he was largely confined to his basement with COVID-19, CNN’s Chris Cuomo beat MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow among younger viewers for the first time ever.
CNN more than doubled its audience versus April 2019, rising by 150 percent in total viewers in both primetime and total day. CNN experienced its best prime-time numbers among total viewers in 12 years, and has its most-watch month in 15 years among adults 25-54 (since September 2005, Hurricane Katrina).
Fox News grew its total audience by 54 percent compared to April 2019 in primetime and by 66 percent in total day.
Still, the cable networks trailed broadcast news in overall ratings. ABC’s “World News Tonight” topped the evening newscasts with an average of 10.2 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 9.6 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 6.7 million.
