From the Escondido X-Files…

“he-it tried but i fought, with all my might. i was able to break what he-it was doing, because when i came to his shadow disappeared. ( i saw exactly what you looked like.) tall 8ft-skinny-define in nature.-muscular tone-black eyes.- the hands, three long fingers thumb index,middle. short pinky and other. big hands. beak like mouth.- giant alien head that we know about – no smell.- and the oddest thing is his-it’s color. he-it was amber in color. red. so here i am now. 28, in it for the win. i am ready to ask for some help…” — ESCONDIDO MUFON INVESTIGATOR; SATURDAY, DEC. 17, 2016. The truth is out there. As the world’s oldest and largest UFO phenomenon investigative body the Mutual UFO Network, or MUFON, aims to be the inquisitive minds’ refuge seeking answers to that most ancient question, “Are we alone in the universe?” Trained MUFON investigators report from across the globe in places far and near. Investigators are not identified by name due to the sensitive nature of the project. An Escondido MUFON investigator left a rather descriptive accounting of a 2-minute incident on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. The report has not been altered in any way. It’s raw and it’s — real? Make of it as you will. And be careful out there.

i have been going through this for along time.

i am 28, frustrated, lost in so many ways and ready to die.

i have finally come to terms with my self that this is not a joke. i guess it finally took seeing this person-entity to realize i’m as sane as they come.

be careful what u believe in. you may be surprised to find out what you only read as a child is actual-reality. these entities to your supprise are all around, 24-7. you see them sometimes with out even realizing. only because you have no idea what it is you actually saw. most of the time they pass by like a flicker of light, and when i say a flicker of light i mean it.

you know when there because they glimmer. easiest way to describe it is getting light headed and seeing so called stars as they say, you know the little sparks when you hold your breath to long or get hit really hard, yeah that’s it. —— there intelligence on how they perceive us is there mistake.

it all started when i was a child. i was the one to always ask questions, always wanting to understand how everything worked. i new things that no child should know. i didn’t always understand i was the most intelligent in the room for my age, but the adults knew.

i’m only saying this because remember it. it’s the key to everything. if you think this world goes on just by every action there is a reaction, your wrong. they control everything. (everything). they are the reaction to your actions. it’s sad to say but the earth-is just one big playing field, and we’re smack in the middle of all of it.

deamons-demons-ghost-fairies-trolls-nephilims-ext..They are all real. and i absolutely uhh, i still hate to say it out of all of it, but aliens. for some of us we have seen more than are fare share. give me a lie detector and you will know i’m as serious as they come.

so here it is straight forward. when i was 8 i got my first mark. a circle on my stomach on the left side. didn’t think anything of it at the time remind you how old i was. but it’s what came after a couple of months later. i was capable of knowing when things were going to go wrong before they happened. almost like a sixth sense, i always had the interpretation of something around me going wrong, but being so confused with anger.

it usually starts with an emotion of full anxiety and despare. (the only way u can really understand how it feels is. it’s the emotion as if you going to be caught for something horrible.- being in trouble.) as a child you can only imagine how terrible that would feel. that’s not all, at the age of 9 i started to realize i could feel other people’s emotions. and not just human beings, but animals alike.

i was so young, and i was so lost. there was no one to talk to about any of it,and my mother is very religious. so i locked it away, left it alone. a couple of months later i saw them. shadows at the end of my bed moving and shifting like humming thunder and static mass of energy. shifting back and forth always two to four of them like a pack of animals with an intention to harm,they make me lay still with paralysis, stuck and struck with fear unable to move my breathing dampening with fear, my voice completely stricken and cut off from there forceful doing while my parents lie in the next room unaware.

when i awoke i had a brand on my right hand. (lambda symbol ^ triangle type.) raised skin but not a scar, and it’s was red in color, fresh. days later it turned skin color and i still have it to this day. age 13- one night i was compelled to sleep out in the living room for reasons i have know idea why. i just had to. i kept looking out the window as if i was trying to catch anything out of the ordinary but nothing happened.

i fell asleep on the couch and woke up about 6 actually tripping out because i am the type of person who remembers all of there dreams and recalls them vividly but i had no memories of dreaming or falling asleep. sounds normal for a kid my age but not for me. when i awoke i had no shirt on, that’s when i noticed the marks.

i was branded again but this time it was different. to this day i still remember what it was. like i said in the beginning about the first mark was a circle, well this one was a circle with three marks around the rim in a uniform triangle, followed by a letters jhki-jhkl.

i had a neighbor close by who i trusted and would go to for advise or when i was board i would here one of his crazy stories to cheer me up. the point is i trusted him, so i put on a shirt and ran over to his house at 7 in the morning and had him look at it. he was as stunned as i was, he new i wasn’t lying by the look in my eyes. he said don’t dwell on it, maybe u laid on something in the night and it stuck to you.

i proceeded to explain if that were so then the letters would be backwards. that’s when i stunned the crap out of him. i went to school that day went straight to the nurses office showed her and she laughed and said i did it and it was a good prank. she didn’t even bother to listen, i showed one more person who i trusted at school and that was it. never spoke of it again.- age 16- same thing as the other, shadows came in the night. froze me. woke up and had a brand on my chest on the right breast plate above my heart.

three marks forming a triangle followed by a fourth right under it. uhh that mark stayed with me untill i was 18. it was terrible, i pray every night for them to go away so i could be normal and go to the pool or beach with out anyone noticing it.-age 20- the gift as i call it started getting worse.

i couldn’t go anywhere with out having an anxiety attack from the over whelming emotions that would consume me. everywhere i went was he’ll imagine the movie bruce almighty when he can hear everyone’s thoughts and prayers to the point where it’s so over whelming he pops.

yeah it’s just like that but with all of your problems thrown at me in a huge wheeping pile of an emotional mess. sucks,puts me in a position where life is hell. but i manage and try to move on.-age 22 this is were it gets interesting. i had a voice talk to me.- deep beautiful and soothing.

This is all it said..(search for the golden compass using a golden sceal.) i’m telling you right now i am not creative enough to even think of something like that. and i’m telling u now i’ve never heard voices, so that was a first for me. i’ve done all the research i can at this point on the quote or line and have come up with nothing.——————age23- the touch of death as i call it.

july 10th was the night my life changed for ever. the gift as i call came to a horrible realization that everything i had gone through was all real. the night before.- july 9th 10:00 pm it hit. a terrible feeling that something horrible was going to happened. normally i try to justify what is happening like i normally do.

no, this time i couldn’t shake the feeling, the more time started to pass it was comeing to 1:30am i was still up listening to music drawing doing anything i could to shake the emotion. then it happened. i got cold, very cold.The intence emotion i was feeling at the time jumped and sky rocketed to this day i will never forget the cold touch of something grab my shoulder. ice cold to the touch i froze with fear. couldn’t move, couldn’t breath. stuck. that feeling stayed with me all day, and all night.

My girlfriend came in to my work to see me because at the time i was working nights at a bar and grill. she knew something was wrong but i would say, i ignored her the whole night stuck in my stupid emotional mood i couldnt shake that i just knew deep down in my heart something was wrong, and about to happen it was a feeling i was all to familiar with. she finally got to the point were she was done and just wanted to go home.

i’ll never forget the way she walked out the door, stoped, did a double take and just wanted me to say something to keep her there. an excuse even, any reason to stay. But i didn’t i just let her go with someone i didn’t even know.

30 minutes go by i’m walking back and forth from inside to outside cleaning and dumping trash like i normally do at the end of the night when i stepped outside to throw away some trash when i collapsed and fell to my knees. a friend was next to me asked my if i was ok, i was choking and she saw it.

i couldn’t breath at all,i felt like i was drowning. when i was able to catch my breath and stand people started to ask if i was ok. all i was able to tell anyone was i felt like i was drowning, as soon as i said it, it was like a weight was lifted off my shoulders no more anxiety or bad feelings, the night went on normal after that. started to drink finally, i was feeling better about everything. the only way to describe it.( is telling the truth and lifting that terrible weight on your shoulders.)

i was finally at the point of relief… so i thought…. 5 in the morning i was given the worst news anyone can have. my fiance is dead. the person driving her home lost control on a rollercoaster road spun out flipped down a hill into a pool upside down and she drowned stuck upside down.

i’ll never forgive my self. since then, it’s been different. i’m not the same anymore. now when they come at night they hate me. they try to paralyze me. but i won’t let them. i’ll never let it happened again.. that being said. is why i’m here now. just before my 28th birthday one came back.

he-it tried but i fought, with all my might. i was able to break what he-it was doing, because when i came to his shadow disappeared. ( i saw exactly what you looked like.) tall 8ft-skinny-define in nature.-muscular tone-black eyes.- the hands, three long fingers thumb index,middle. short pinky and other. big hands. beak like mouth.- giant alien head that we know about – no smell.- and the oddest thing is his-it’s color. he-it was amber in color. red. so here i am now. 28, in it for the win. i am ready to ask for some help…

witch brings me back to my original point about people like me and it being the key. they do not like innovators. anyone who can change the world. they have there plan, and we’re just the pawns on the board. we just need to figure out what side were on.

