Carpetbagging Issa refers to coronavirus, wildfires as ‘moronic doomsday scenarios’

Got to hand it to the carpetbagging, shameless Darrell Issa, who self-quarantined himself from his 49th Congressional District home in 2018 due to voter revulsion. He says coronavirus is the result of a left-wing conspiracy.

Actual fact, this is what Issa said in a fundraising letter district voters received this week: “I won’t ignore the true threats to our national security because of moronic doomsday scenarios. Make no mistake, the left is manufaturing crisis after crisis, in an attempt to whip the American people into a frenzy. From wild fires (sic), to sea level rise and even the outbreak of viruses, we’ve lived through all of these disasters before.”

Issa, by the way, underlined “make no mistake” for emphasis as he seemed to discredit the affects of climate change on sea level rise and wildfires, too, while appearing to mock these serious challenges to our children’s future.

But calling the coronavirus a left-wing hoax in an attempt to sloppy-seconds-carpetbag the 50th seat after running away from his home’s 49th District appears over the top to most.

Let’s highlight this for emphasis: Issa believes the coronavirus is not real, but a left-wing conspiracy, just like wildfires and sea level rise, all of which are “moronic doomsday scenarios.”

The letter was a litany of delusional, and false, statements best befitting the congressional fraud Issa seeks to grift after, the infamous political criminal, former 50th District Rep. Duncan Hunter, who, along with his wife Margaret, pled guilty to over $250,000 in campaign finance fraud violations and is awaiting sentencing that legal experts say could be a minimum of 14 months in prison.

There’s more gaslighting in the Issa letter than an Alfred Hitchcock thriller.

The Mueller Report findings that the Russian government “interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion” and “violated U.S. criminal law” along with identification of over a dozen instances of the Trump campaign attempting to obstruct the investigation, according to Issa, showed “The Russian Witch-Hunt failed,” with “failed” underlined for bad effect.

Issa said “they” were so determined to get rid of Trump, “they’re manufacturing the very end of the world,” followed by “They’ve officially lost their minds. They’re unhinged and insane…Trump Derangement Syndrome,” underlined, of course, “still not contained.”

Not through with his insanity defense, Issa added: “I need to return to Congress to fight these anti-American left wing nut jobs.”

As Jim Carey would say, “alrightyyyyy then.” Looking at that crazy nonsense; one might ask, who truly is insane here, for projection isn’t just a river in Egypt.

Not Issa’s first mud rodeo

Of course, actual moronic doomsday scenarios like the Fast and Furious non-event, fake IRS oversight investigations and the infamous waste of Benghazi energy and time resulting in lots of money spent for no outcomes were Issa’s specialty as faux chairman of several congressional committees before he chickened out of running for re-election.

Nor are ridiculous, deceptive, and lying fundraiser letters with Issa’s name on them, one-off events.

In November 2013, the nonprofit Armed Forces Foundation sent out a letter purported to be “from Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.,” titled “It’s sickening” that the group later said was not issued with Issa’s knowledge. Providing, as they say in the political and I-Spy world, plausible deniability for the Issa campaign.

The letter “From the Desk of Congressman Darrell Issa, Chairman, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee,” said, “I’ve uncovered shocking information you’re going to be sickened to learn.” before seeking funds for the group.

In a more direct fashion, Issa received lots of scrutiny in 2014 for using his chairmanship of the House Government Oversight and Reform Committee and House Benghazi Select Committee to raise swampy campaign funds.

Issa “has stealthily used his official position as chairman of the House Government Oversight and Reform Committee to build one of the most successful and impressive direct mail operations in the House of Representatives,” Ari Rabin-Havt of The New Republic said.

“Ultimately Issa’s small-dollar fundraising creates an incentive for him to make the wildest accusations possible and to continue investigations after their shelf lives have expired,” Rabin-Havt continued. “The longer these inquisitions last, the more questions remain up in the air, the more time the media spend covering the alleged scandal, the more TV time Issa receives on Fox and the more money flows into his campaign coffers.”

More recently, The Los Angeles Times ran an editorial on Jan. 29, titled “Darrell Issa’s shameful gay-baiting attack ads are the worst kind of time warp.”

Times opinion writers said: “It’s possible, we suppose, that former Rep. Darrell Issa didn’t realize his TV ad attacking a GOP rival, Carl DeMaio, in the 50th Congressional District primary race could be seen as gay-baiting. The ad, ostensibly about DeMaio’s stance on immigration and President Trump, includes two gratuitous references to the fact that DeMaio is gay.”

San Diego Republican Party Chair Tony Krvaric described the ad as highly inappropriate. “We encourage all candidates to stick to the issues,” he said.

The race as is

Longtime Vista-resident Issa barely beat fellow Republican carpetbagging freak, longtime Rancho Bernardo-resident, Carl Demaio in the March 3 open primary, setting up a 50th Congressional District clash with East County’s favorite son, Ammar-Campa Najjar in the November general election.

Campa-Najjar, by the way, trounced Issa by a count of 67,936 votes to Issa’s 43,491 votes on March 3.

Issa was the wealthiest member of Congress before self-immolating himself in 2018 after barely squeaking by in in the 2016 election. He tried to ride the Trump train in 2017. Tsk, tsk, he eventually was denied even a vote out of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee for confirmation as Trump’s Director of the United States Trade and Development Agency by a bipartisan coalition of members after an FBI background check was revealed behind closed doors.

“There’s information in his FBI background investigation that concerns me greatly, and that I believe members may find problematic, and potentially disqualifying for Senate confirmation,” said ranking member Bob Menendez (D-NJ) before Chairman Jim Risch (R-ID), at the urging of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), shelved the nomination permanently. Issa’s disqualifying FBI check has not been revealed publicly.

Out of the Washington D.C. swamp, then, and back to desperately carpetbagging the 50th Congressional District for the indefatigable purveyor of chaos, that is the irrepressibly gaslighting Issa.

District voters this week complained about being hassled at home by Issa robocalls, and we all know how much people just love abusive political robocalls disturbing their peaceful home life at, say, dinner, or before bed.

A Facebook poster, who will remain anonymous, said, ” I keep getting Issa robocalls. I’ve never been a Republican and I don’t even think I was registered to vote in California until I moved back after the last election.”

Robocalls to cell phones are illegal.

“Political robocalls are exempt from the United States National Do Not Call Registry.[19][20] The Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991 (TCPA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations prohibit anyone (including charities, politicians and political parties) from making robocalls to cell phone numbers without the recipients’ prior consent,” according to Wikipedia.

Meanwhile, Campa-Najjar, is hoping to build off his near-miss in 2018. He previously worked as a deputy regional field director for former President Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012 and later secured a position in the Labor Department leading the Office of Public Affairs for the Employment and Training Administration.

