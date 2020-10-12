Marie Waldron flunks ‘Courage Report Card’

Got to give it to Marie Waldron, Valley Center’s ode to abuse of mileage reimbursements in the California Legislature — for more on that, visit this link — but YOUR Republican representative for California’s 75th Assembly District managed this week to score a solid “F” for her 2019 “Courage Score” from The People’s Report Card of California.

In fact, Waldron couldn’t have fared worse to standing up to corporate interests if she tried. She managed to vote against the people’s interests, and for corporate lobbyists, on 39 out of 41 bills graded by Courage California. One of the two votes she didn’t flunk came when she didn’t vote.

At least, Waldron is consistent. She has failed the courage test every year since the group started keeping score in 2015.

For a printable PDF version, click here: People’s Report Card of California

State Assembly District 75 includes Escondido, Fallbrook, Bonsall, San Marcos, Valley Center and parts of Temecula. Waldron is seeking re-election and facing one Democratic challenger, Kate Schwartz. The San Diego Union Tribune last week featured mail-in interviews from Schwartz and Waldron, which may be accessed here.

With a bit of luck, and corporate corruption in this year’s session, Waldron just might — fingers crossed — make it into the Courage Report Hall of Shame, which currently features a handful of legislators who even made it all the way up to “D” on their scores.

In all fairness, though, Waldron has avoided the Hall of Shame only because the 75th Assembly District is one of the seven most Republican-leaning districts in the state, and overall district leanings are taken into consideration for Hall of Shame induction.

The People’s Report Card is a tool designed to help Californians learn about votes cast by their elected representatives in the State Assembly and Senate. The centerpiece of the project is Courage Score – a number, unique to each legislator, revealing how often they stand up for constituents over corporate lobbyists that exploit Californians.

First released in 2016, Courage Scores incorporate data from votes cast on key progressive bills of the legislative session. At CourageScore.org, users can find scores and voting history for every California legislator, as well as search by address to find scores earned by representatives for that area.

MARIE WALDRON (R) STATE ASSEMBLY (DISTRICT 75)

2019 COURAGE SCORE: 0 LIFETIME SCORE: 0 VOTING RECORD 2019 NO AB749 Prohibits “no rehire” provisions that bar victims of mistreatment from employment with offending company (5.2.19)

NO AB1215 Bans (for 3 yrs) biometric surveillance and facial recognition from use in police body cameras (5.9.19)

NO AB1505 Empowers local districts to evaluate charter school applications based on economic impact criteria (5.22.19)

NO AB1600 Expedites the process to obtain police misconduct records in a criminal trial (5.22.19)

ABSENT AB290 Prevents dialysis companies from steering patients from medi-cal to boost corporate profits (5.22.19)

NO AB51 Prohibits employers from forcing job candidates to waive legal rights in favor of forced arbitration (5.22.19)

NO AB1328 Strengthens emissions reporting requirements and transparency on environmental impact of abandoned wells (5.23.19)

NO AB1360 Strengthens food safety training requirements and mandates employer-provided insurance for delivery drivers (5.23.19)

NO AB362 Allows state to contract safe-injection site operators in the Bay Area (5.23.19)

NO AB403 Lengthens statute of limitations for filing workplace retaliation claims from 6 months to 3 years (5.23.19)

NO AB45 Prohibits the state from charging inmates an administrative fee for a medical visit (5.23.19)

NO AB1487 Creates Bay Area Housing Finance Authority, to raise and distribute affordable housing funds (5.24.19)

NO AB936 Strengthens transparency around nonfloating oil transport and creates contingency plans to prepare for spillage (5.24.19)

NO AB965 Allows people incarcerated as youth to earn time off their earliest parole date (5.24.19)

NO AB1185 Establishes civilian oversight of county sheriff departments (5.29.19)

NO AB1279 Encourages affordable housing production in “high-resource” areas that show patterns of exclusion (5.29.19)

YES AB1366* Eliminates critical oversight of telecom companies (5.29.19)

NO AB1482 Caps rent increase at 5% in 12-month period, and forces landlords to present ‘just cause’ before evicting (5.29.19)

NO AB901 Decriminalizes truancy and limits power of probation departments over youths not charged with crimes (5.29.19)

NO AB1080 Creates comprehensive plan to reduce waste by single-use packaging (5.30.19)

NO AB1611 Requires insurance providers to charge same out-of-pocket costs for emergency care whether in plan or not (5.30.19)

NO AB857 Allows local governments to sponsor public banks (5.30.19)

NO ACA14 Forces UC system to reduce contracted services in order to increase percent of union workers on their payroll (6.24.19)

NO ACA8 Lowers voting age to 17 (8.26.19)

NO AB749 Prohibits “no rehire” provisions that bar victims of mistreatment from employment with offending company (9.5.19)

NO ACA6 Restores voting rights for people on parole (9.5.19)

NO SB268 Offers voters more information on potentially progressive taxation measures (9.9.19)

NO SB310 Allows formerly incarcerated people to serve on juries (9.9.19)

NO AB290 Prevents dialysis companies from steering patients from medi-cal to boost corporate profits (9.10.19)

NO AB965 Allows people incarcerated as youth to earn time off their earliest parole date (9.10.19)

NO SB329 Prohibits landlords from rejecting applicants based on Section 8 status (9.10.19)

NO SB616 Forces debt collectors to leave final $1,724 in a bank account (9.10.19)

NO AB1482 Caps rent increase at 5% in 12-month period, and forces landlords to present ‘just cause’ before evicting (9.11.19)

NO AB1600 Expedites the process to obtain police misconduct records in a criminal trial (9.11.19)

NO AB1215 Bans (for 3 yrs) biometric surveillance and facial recognition from use in police body cameras (9.12.19)

NO AB1487 Creates Bay Area Housing Finance Authority, to raise and distribute affordable housing funds (9.12.19)

NO SB136 Repeals sentencing enhancements for those with prior offenses (9.12.19)

NO AB857 Allows local governments to sponsor public banks (9.13.19)

NO SB1 Strengthens California environmental standards to pre-Trump federal levels (9.13.19)

NO SB218 Establishes penalties for claims that arise under Fair Housing and Employment Act (9.14.19)

Full Methodology

A+ (100)

A (90-99)

B (80-89)

C (70-79)

D (60-69)

F (0-59) To develop Courage Scores, we reach out to over 100 progressive advocacy groups throughout California, surveying them on their priority bills from the previous legislative session. We synthesize their responses into a comprehensive list of legislation that covers health care, housing, immigration, the environment, consumer protections, and more. Then, we review how every representative voted on these bills. Because bills change as they pass through the legislative process, we score votes differently based on circumstances specific to each bill. Voting ‘yes’ after a bill has been weakened substantially by amendments requires less courage than championing its purest form. To ensure accuracy, we communicate with allies and Capitol staffers to thoroughly research each bill. A full list of bills used to determine Courage Scores can be found here. We focus our analysis on close votes, avoiding bills that pass by overwhelming margins and, therefore, require less political courage. We score abstentions and the same as ‘no’ votes, since each has the same impact on a bill’s passage, and we consider legislative absences on a case-by-case basis. Multiple votes on the same bill may be included if each is deemed crucial to the bill’s progressive integrity. Legislators may lose points for authoring bills widely opposed by progressive groups and for making leadership decisions that block progressive priorities. Lifetime scores are an average of all Courage Scores earned by a representative since the scorecard’s inception in 2016. Each year, a number of particularly woeful legislators are inducted into that edition’s Hall of Shame. Inclusion in the Hall of Shame is determined by comparing a legislator’s Courage Score to that representative’s Progressive District Ranking — a metric we created to assess the progressive lean of every legislative district statewide by evaluating voting data from over 40 statewide ballot initiatives going back to 2012. All-Stars are those representatives who consistently stand up for their constituents, earning scores of 97 or above as testament their relentless support for common-sense, progressive problem solving. By engaging in this rigorous, multi-faceted process, we believe Courage Scores are a reliable way for progressive Californians to quickly and easily assess the political courage of each state legislator. In particular, we intend this tool to help Californians see which representatives stand up and fight — and which ones don’t — against the corporations and lobbyists seeking to exploit their constituents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Telegram



WhatsApp

Skype



