Mission Hills QB Tuttle now leads Indiana U.

It’s been a long journey from San Marcos’ Mission Hills High School by way of Salt Lake City, Utah to the University of Indiana for quarterback Jack Tuttle, but all’s well that’s well ended.

Tuttle, a redshirt sophomore, finally got his big break on Nov. 28 in the Hoosiers 27-11 win over the University of Maryland after starting quarterback Michael Penix suffered a bad break, in this unfortunate case, a knee injury at the end of a 21-yard run, late in the game.

“As a quarterback it is my responsibility to lead the team that is what I did after starting quarterback Michael Penix hurt his knee as he carried the ball on a read option which is unfortunate he is a great player and a person,” Tuttle said.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the longtime San Marcos resident got his first start of the season as he threw for 130 yards along with touchdown passes of 1 yard to Peyton Hendershot and 7 yards to Whop Philyer as they defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 14-6. That brought the surprising Hoosiers to a 6-1 record.

“I felt that we overcame some adversity as our squad pulled through the game and came out with the win.” “I felt that I can do more to contribute to the team,” Tuttle said. “Wisconsin is always one of the toughest teams in the Big 10.”

Indiana’s football team hasn’t taken the field for a game since that Dec. 5 match when it kept Wisconsin out of the end zone for 60 minutes at Camp Randall Stadium.

Since then, the Hoosiers had 28 members of the program test positive for COVID-19, causing them to pause all team-related activities on Dec. 8.

The Old Oaken Bucket game against arch-rival Purdue had to be canceled, and then it had to be canceled again when it was rescheduled for the Big Ten crossover games last Saturday. Simultaneously, Indiana watched its program remain just outside the top ten of the College Football Playoff rankings, keeping the Hoosiers out of a New Year’s Six bowl. On Sunday, Indiana found out it was going to be playing in the 2021 Outback Bowl against Ole Miss on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Fla. Indiana has one final chance to take the field again this season, and for the first time since Wisconsin, Indiana was able to hold full practices again, starting on Monday, Dec. 21. Jack Tuttle’s long lonely road

After high school the Grizzly alum enrolled at the University of Utah but things didn’t work out so he felt that the University of Indiana was a good fit felt that the coaching staff were like a big family to him.

The Mission Hills Grizzlies known for their football tradition along with outstanding athletes that are currently playing in college.

The 2017 Miracle Grizzlies had one of the best seasons in school history with a lot of good athletes in Chris Olave starting wide receiver at Ohio State, Sam Dixon at the United States Naval Academy, Fred Warner Brigham Young alum playing for the San Francisco 49ers currently leading the team in tackles, brother Troy Warner playing at Brigham Young, Warren Washington at the University of Nevada at Reno playing basketball.

The quarterback known for his amazing speed, pocket passing skills in Tuttle, who led the Grizzlies to a current undefeated football career fell short of the CIF San Diego Section title and suffered their first loss to the Highlanders of Helix High School on the game winning touchdown by current Utah State freshman Eleyon Noah.

“During my four years at Mission Hills, Coach Hauser developed me into a mature and responsible person as my tributes always go to them.” Tuttle said. “When we played Helix in the CIF San Diego Section Final for our first loss that was one of the toughest games as we have kept our team going in order to improve.”

Tuttle added: “Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Indiana is a great atmosphere in a competitive Big 10 conference hopefully next year will get all the support back to pack this fine tradition facility. Playing our rival Purdue is one of the greatest rivalries for The Old Oaken Bucket is tradition you can talk about rival football on the day of the contest didn’t play Purdue COVID 19 but hopefully will get the game back next year.”

“Our squad finished the regular season at 6-1 is by recruiting, transfers along with putting the pieces together we were known as the miracle Hoosiers,” Tuttle said. “My father played football here at Indiana from 1987 to 1989 he was a walkon kicker everytime he comes to this campus it brings memories to him”

The journey continues Jan. 2, 2021 when the Hoosiers will be playing Mississippi in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida as Tuttle looks to win his first bowl game in his second-ever collegiate start.

According to the Indianapolis Star, here are five things you need to know about the Hoosiers’ quarterback:

Hoosiers ties

Tuttle’s parents both graduated from Indiana University.

His father, Jay, was a walk-on kicker for the Hoosiers from 1986-88. His mother, Kathy, was a supply chain management major.

Once a Hoosier, always a Hoosier

Tuttle’s hometown is listed as San Marcos, Calif., where he played high school football for Mission Hills High School.

However, Tuttle was actually a Hoosier all along. He was born in Indianapolis on April 28, 1999.

He’s got the look

Tuttle was nationally ranked the No. 4 pro-style quarterback by Rivals and the No. 5 pro-style quarterback by 247 Sports coming out of Mission Hills in 2017. He received multiple player-of-the-year honors in the San Diego area.

He led the Grizzlies to a 12-1 record his senior season. Tuttle finished the year with 3,171 yards and 41 touchdowns against four interceptions. He connected on 205 of his 295 passes for 69.5%.

According to 247Sports Composite, Tuttle was the No. 167 player in the 2018 class, and the No. 8 quarterback overall.

Ute ought to know The Hoosiers weren’t the first choice for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback. Tuttle originally chose to pay for the Utah Utes out of high school. He was third on the depth chart in 2018 and there was no clear path to playing time. He transferred to IU mid-semester in 2018 and was granted immediate eligibility. Just the stats Tuttle is perfect so far in 2020. He completed all five of his passes for 31 yards in relief of Penix Saturday against Maryland. He also added a two-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot. In 2019, the redshirt sophomore completed 5-of-11 passing for 34 yards across five games.