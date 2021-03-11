Rise for Easter at Rise Church San Marcos

Passionate Worship. In-depth Bible Teaching. Unleashing Compassion. Everyone’s Welcome. Nobody’s Perfect. Anything’s Possible Because Jesus is Alive.

Rise Church, 1915 N. Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos, is hosting a series of Easter weekend events starting 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday, April 2.

The Gospel Exhibit features a walk-through timeline exhibit that begins with the fall of man and concludes with the second coming of Christ. A graphic examination of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Chrit is presented with artifacts, artwork, anatomical models and video displays.

The timeline exhibit will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3 and concluds between Resurrection Services on Easter Sunday, April 4. The event is free and open to the public.

Easter is a particularly poignant event for the Rise Church community since its very name is inspired by the Resurrection of Jesus.

Resurrection Sunday features an Easter Sunrise Service at 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Rise Church believes in passionate worship, in-depth Bible and unleashing compassion.

The church’s name was inspired by God’s incredible plan and relentless love to bring wholeness, healing and regeneration to a generation in a right relationship with God through Jesus Christ, according to church leaders.