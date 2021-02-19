Larry King comes to San Diego for Kids Korps

I met Larry King at a Kids Korps gala event in March 2007. He made me laugh, and was a fun person to interview.

February 2021

I recall he had this to say about Kids Korps: “As a whole, KK the best thing about it is your kids getting involved and getting something done. It is not that complex. They see a goal they accomplish it in the growth process that what life’s about. I had a goal to be a broadcaster. I was in broadcasting for 50 years.”

We kept chatting for a few more minutes after the short interview, and had some pictures taken.

Larry, while joking about his recent heart surgery, even joked about himself, “I’m a Jew, we don’t’ laugh.”

RIP Larry.

March 2007

In the end it was Larry King who summed up the entire event into one sentence, “I like the idea of kids who have it, helping kids who don’t, and there definitely needs to be more of this.”

Actress and author Suzanne Somers joined legendary talk show host Larry King at Kids Korps USA’s Annual Gala, presented by South Coast Plaza.

That year’s gala, themed “An Era of Elegance,” was held Saturday, March 24 at the historic US Grant in downtown San Diego. King presided over an evening of dining, dancing and bidding on fabulous auction items to raise funds and awareness for Kids Korps USA, a national non-profit organization that engages young people from 5-to-18 years old in community service.

Kids Korps USA’s goal is to build leaders for life through youth volunteerism.

Since it was founded in 1995, Kids Korps has grown from a handful of children in its first chapter in Rancho Santa Fe to nearly 5,000 youth and family volunteers in 70 chapters around the country. Kids Korps sponsors hundreds of community service projects each year that include building homes for the disadvantaged, creating care bags for youth entering transitional facilities and assembling bikes for kids in need.

South Coast Plaza, with its unparalleled collection of more than 280 boutiques and department stores, was the Platinum Presenting Partner of the Kids Korps Gala. “Personally, I cannot think of a more world-class partner in expanding access to Kids Korps to other markets and populations, “said Joani Wafer, co-founder of Kids Korps.

The Kids Korps gala began at 5:30 p.m., with cocktails and a silent auction, followed by dinner and dancing to NRG Music and Productions. A live auction gave gala guests an opportunity to bid on luxury items and exotic vacation getaways, including a nine-day London-to-Africa Odyssey valued at $12,50 and two adorable Yorkshire terrier puppies.

According to Gala Chairman Bob Stefanko, “The gala came together really nicely. The group of officers was here at 9 am and everything was done by 1:30pm. As a whole the best thing about KidsKorp is young kids getting involved and getting something done. It’s not that complex.”

As an added special touch to the evening Larry King brought along his very good friend Suzanne Somers. Suzanne added a bit of humor and a bright spirit to the gala evening including singing one of Larry favorite songs during dinner.

Dubbed “master of the mike” by TIME magazine, King is host of CNN’s Larry King Live, the network’s highest rated program and the first worldwide call-in TV talk show.

An Emmy Award winner, King has spent 50 years interviewing people who make headlines and history, from magnates to movie stars, heroes to heads of state. He is a treasured supporter of Kids Korps USA, serving for the past seven years as chair of its National Leadership Circle.

About Kids Korps USA

