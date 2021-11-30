Surveillance Pelicana Chapter Nine: ‘Long Arm of the Law’

SURVEILLANCE PELICANA
BY
DAN WEISMAN
(The entire book appears at this link with chapters added after appearing online: https://www.escondidograpevine.com/surveillance-pelicana-full-book-chapters-added-as-they-appear-online/.)
CHAPTER NINE
Discussion ensues on the practical nature and methods of actual investigation.
Tyger traces vehicle tags at the Motor Vehicle Office where he is given free reign.
During one visit, Tyger’s mentor, E.Z. Jones, the office manager, and others are
arrested by state policemen for running a bogus vehicle registration racket.
Tyger pursues two cases during this period. In one case,
the subject is mother of a groom and Tyger catches her in a
compromising position during the wedding reception.
In another case, Tyger follows the subject from his home
in Slidell on an eventful drive along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Th subject is revealed to be an alcoholic litterbug
among other faults.
CHAPTER NINE
“Long Arm of the Law”
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
CHAPTER NINE
Weisman
135
Dorothy LaFleur and Joe Fine seem pleased with the
pilgrim’s progress. The caseload continues unabated during the
coming weeks, as winter comes and just as quickly goes in the
Crescent City.
Tyger works four or five days a week. Typically, he rises
early and plows through the surveillance routine finishing up by
2 p.m. or 3 p.m.
Sometimes, Tyger brings along a reefer and depending on
the tightness of the situation gets personally high and tight,
or not. That is a do-it-yourself investigative lagniappe.
Many times, too, it seems like a never ending version of a
Jean Luc Godard film. Maybe nothing makes sense. Maybe everything
can be explained.
Who knows? Who cares? A lonely existential Tyger
stalks his prey through this surrealistic haze.
Sometimes too, it’s like scenes from the “Discreet Charm of
the Bourgeoisie” as Tyger seemingly finds himself wandering from
strange place to odd, odder, oddest outpost.
Tyger employs tactics suitable to specific situations.
Often, he sticks like glue to the system out of concern about
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
136
vehicular safety or to keep a watchful eye on current events.
Other times, it’s hit the discreet road, Jack, and don’t
until much much later come back.
Urban areas are best because Tyger can go from fast — perhaps —
food restaurant to fast food restaurant killing the 4-to-6 hours
or more that the baby seat system runs.
A rural scene might mean hours walking down empty roads
from nowhere to nowhere without as much as a Mountain Dew in sight.
A resting place is usually good for an hour or hour-and-ahalf
maximum before the management, investigator, or both
simultaneously, become antsy. Tyger notices he has put on some
weight as he tends to munch on edibles at many watering hole
oases.
That is not hunger growling, but boredom.
Eating is
something to do.
But, comrades of incipient gluttony, of this one can be
certain: a person can only eat so much junk food and drink so
much coffee and cold drink before exploding. Ka-Boom!
Alas, even excessive consumption ages quickly, cup after
cup, countless bowls of soup followed by endless entrees. And it
can become expensive as well as expansive–expenses on the road
don’t cover such expenditures.
Tyger usually brings along some light reading material. A
copy of the New York Times a — real? — newspaper usually hits
“SURVEILLANCE PELI CANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
137
the spot. Other than that, maybe the Slimes-Picayune or some local rag.
Other learning materials are encouraged although not
required. For a time, Tyger carries a U.S. Department of Defense
Turkish language instructional manual, picking up a little Turkce
lisani biraz while he waits. Merhaba y’all. And Nasilsunuz.
Mostly hurry up and wait mode. A typical series of
assignments unfolds like this: Tyger drives by the Subject’s
residence, sizing it up.
The investigator notes vehicle types, license plates, and
other items of more than passing interest. What type of
neighborhood? Where is the best place to set up the unit? How
does the place look in general? Are there any possible clues to
the subject·s typical activities and character?
Tyger might check out a couple of subjects in the same area.
Also, he might mosey on down to the local Louisiana Motor Vehicle
Office where for the grand sum of $4 anyone may obtain a copy of
any vehicle registration.
This is the typical manner for confirming a subject’s
residence. Persons always park their vehicles as closely as
possible to their home. Therefore, when the car comes back
registered to the Subject, the investigator has confirmed that
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
138
presence.
The personnel at the Downtown New Orleans office and office
on the West Bank at Gretna and East Bank at Kenner begin to
recognize Tyger after a while.
They give him carte blanche in
obtaining vehicle registrations.
So efficient has his technique become that Dorothy and Joe
start giving him all of IRS Inc.’s tags to trace. All it takes is
a little schmoozing with the motor vehicle officials who, it
turns out, are a harried, understaffed, and bored out ot their
minds lot eager for a little understanding and friendly
interaction with birds of a feather like Tyger Williams,
insurance investigator extraordinary.
Tyger learns the routine quickly oticing that a few other
regulars — generally used car salesmen re-registering
vehicles and the occasional competing investigator — also come
in for special treatment, if they are nice.
After a while, Tyger has become a Motor Vehicle Office
unofficial expediter. Waiting on line for a registration check
might take between 20 minutes and an hour depending on time of
day. Tyger provides free advice out of kindness to those poor
lost souls immersed in the bureaucratic maze looking to get out.
Yes comrades, there are definitely tricks to this trade.
Helping the first-time losers passes Tyger·s time if nothing
else. And who knows, like R.C. said: “What goes around comes
“SURVEILLANCE PELlCANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
139
around.”
Tyger figur.es he is collecting karma kredits. Maybe he can
trade them in for a new Saints mug like the one he smashed
against his wall on playoff hell day, January 3rd.
Of all the way stations, none has seen the smiling Tyger
visage more often than the amazingly Byzantine Downtown New
Orleans office, set in the state office building next to New
Orleans City Hall. Lonely and apathetic state employees have
begun allowing him entree to the back of the office past the
“official personnel ‘only” sign.
Mr. E. Z. Jones, the office manager, instructs Tyger in the
computer codes. Everybody assumes the darling detective must be
important, influential, or at least a relative of E. Z. Jones.
Once inside the maze, Tyger runs the plates himself on the
state computer system. Welcome to the inner workings oi that
slice of Third World pie called the Louisiana bureaucracy. And
you thought you had to go as far south as Guatemala to find a
Banana — shall we say — Republic.
Now considered an official E. Z. Jones protege, Tyger is
treated with the utmost respect at the Motor Vehicle Office. As
the “Saturday Night Live” Church Lady would say: Now isn’t he
special?
An amazing event transpires one otherwise calm day in early
February as Tyger is busy at official insurance investigator
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
140
business at the Downtown office. Mr. E. Z.
Jones sits at his
desk. Tyger works a few tags at a nearby terminal.
Suddenly, two state troopers and a plainclothesman burst
into the office. “Alright y’all, everybody stop what you are
doing,” a ruddy complexioned state Police Captain announces with
a flourish. “We have warrants for the fol lowing individuals … ”
Those in line are visibly shocked but that is nothing
compared to the open-mouthed beyond belief looks of four
employees being rounded up by the police and standard
procedure, the cops say — ramshackled with handcuffs.
The troopers storm into Mr. E. Z. Jones’ office and
promptly read him his Miranda rights. “Sir, you are under arrest.
Come with me,” a tall equally ruddy in complexion lieutenant
orders with a slight wry smile.
They leave with a bewildered looking E. Z. Jones in
humili.ated tow. The departing Captain tell the crowd and two
clerks who are left, “You can resume what you were doing.”
That would be nothing.
An assistant manager is on the horn presumably calling
superiors in Baton Rouge for new orders. Tyger has sat at his
terminal unmolested through all this.
Hmmm. He finishes up business and asks the assistant manager
if he knows what is happening. No way.
Oi course, this is too choice an item to go unrecorded by
the local news flakes. Then again, one never knows.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
141
As life’s soap opera
turns, an illegal vehicle registration
ring was operating out of the office. Those arrested are charged
with providing registration documents to car thieves in exchange
for medium-to-medium large bribes.
Paperwork legitimizes stolen vehicles that are then re- sold
to an unsuspecting public after a new paint job and other minor
adjustments. The criminals had taken over the asylum.
A whole new sad army of tyred faces populate the Motor
Vehicle Office sentry posts the next day. Tyger is rudely
prevented from using his computer terminal.
The new team from the home office at Baton Rouge doesn t
know Tyger from Adam. The detective finally spots a familiar
female face who explains the reassignments.
Tyger, in turn, explains his previous arrangement to the new
management. “You know, it saves you guys time when I do it
myself, and … ”
Sorry Charlie, new managerial fish ain’t biting, and
head guppy interruptus. “That·s the way E. Z. Jones did it,
son. You saw what happened to him.”
Back to Pine Valley now, Tyger performs many bor-ing
yet necessary investigative tasks. He conducts records
checks–criminal, civil, mortgage, chattel, conveyance, marriage,
divorce, you get the drill.
What happens to Tyger is loss of grandfathered-in status. He must wait
with the rest of school of fish in line for the clerak to call his number. Nice
work if you can get it and nice while it lasted.
Back to Pine Valley now, Tyger performs many bor-ing
yet necessary investigative tasks. He conducts records
checks–criminal, civil, mortgage, chattel, conveyance, marriage,
divorce, you get the drill.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
142
This necessitates going from office to office all over town
and out-of-town to the various parish courthouses. Some places
like St. Bernard Parish are easy to research because the records
are computerized and housed in one or two places.
Orleans Parish is a big stinkin’ mess. What else .is new?
Tyger goes from office to office familiarizing himself with each
procedure as best he can.
Always surprising — call it faith in mankind or naive stupidity
— spotting subject’s names in the records never ceases to amaze.
Many of these subjects have been busy little beavers
committing crimes, getting divorces, incurring bad debts, and, 1n
general, defaming themselves along the legal and illegal paper
trail through life. Check fraud. Vehicle repossessions. Unlawful
detainer, elder abuse, assault, assault with a deadly; shut Shaft’s
mouth, and worse.
Many subjects can be located through obvious sources like
the local telephone directory. Sometimes a forwarding address may
be obtained from the nearby post office for the princely sum of
$1.
This source, however,
intelligence. The Freedom
is dependent on the clerk’s level of
of Information Act requires they
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
143
release the addresses, but some of them refuse to acknowledge the
law’s provisions through ignorance of the law.
Postal delivery workers provide another good source of
information on subjects, especially in rural areas. Tyger
locates the mailman on a delivery route, and asks if he or
she is familiar with the individual and address.
They are usually. This method works very well in places
north of New Orleans like St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and the
Florida parishes.
One particularly difficult location exercise takes place in
Plaquemines Parish, south of New Orleans, best known for its long
history of excruciating segregation, continuing racism,
and coastal erosion. Tyger must locate John James Jefferson
III, African-American male, 45 years old.
Tyger drives through towns like Empire, Buras, asking citizens
of color if they know th subject. Goddamned nothing else to do,
beans are spilled within an hour. Everybody is in eveybody’s
business.
Jefferson lives in a modest house trailer on a
plantation. Hell, everybody does. It is a few weird curving dirt
roads away from Louisiana Highway 23 and downtown Venice.
Tyger interviews Jefferson’s wife about a statement he made
concerning an automobile accident and departs. “Who was that
“SURVEILLANCE PELI CANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
144
Ofay lad?” she asks an elderly female companion as Tyger drives
off into the sunset.
Two cases stand above the others during this time frame just
before Mardi Gras. In the first case, Tyger takes a nice Saturday
drive up to Covington, a suburb north of New Orleans in St.
Tammany Parish.
He crosses the 29 mile Lake Ponchartrain Causeway — the
world’s longest highway bridge and the restful deep waters
dividing the Big Easy from the big uneasy work-a-day America to
the north.
Tyger spills into downtown Covington. It is a tasteful burg
with the Parish Courthouse occupying a large square
surrounded by shops and small buildings from the 1940’s and
1950’s. The detective is attending a formal affair in this case-a
wedding.
Barbara St. Amant, white female, 42 years old, suffering
from neck injuries incurred in a car accident, is the proud
mother of the groom. About 150 celebrants fill the First.
Methodist Church on Willow Street, near the railroad tracks a few
blocks from Downtown.
During a respectful moment, Tyger identifies said
subject from a photograph and ioins the wedding party inside.
Beautiful ceremony, by the way.
Barbara looks fine, no neck brace or other clue as to the
alleged decapacitating. Oh blessed event.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
145
Everybody looks like they walked straight out of the Better
Brides and Gardens for Redneck Mothers Magazine. Not really
your kind of crowd.
Tyger mingles enough to seem part of the package as each
side of the wedding assumes he is from the other side. Confusion
is a detective’s best ally.
A somewhat tasteful ceremony — if only those simps next to
Tyger would shut up — and the wedding is over in about 30
painless minutes. Tyger has a video camera and portable tape deck
with him, but blends in well. Unfortunately, no good subJect
activity.
Tyger follows the rest of the party to the reception
nearby at a banquet hall. He decides the video camera might be
pushing it and sets up the baby seat system Just in case the
subject does a few handstands outdoors.
He grabs a still camera and enters the hall. The food looks
good and they have an open bar. This is the right type
of assignment.
A little drinking, a little eating, a little schmoozing.
Tyger, of course, is vague in countenance, trying to pass as
inconspicuously as possible.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
146
Strike up the band “a one and a two and a three … ” as the
Lawrence Welk impersonator follows standard wedding procedure.
“For the first dance, as is traditional, I would like to ask the
father of the bride to dance with his daughter and the mother of
the groom to dance with her son.”
Yes! Dancing as in a Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers dream,
Barbara St. Amant enters an insurance scam nightmare. Sure
enough, the slightly tipsy proud mother of the groom dances up a
storm while Hurricane Tyger furiously snaps pictures.
That petite madame subject cuts a wild rug. Tyger gets in
the happy couple’s face and snap snap snap the turtle eye
captures all. He photographs Ms. St. Amant dancing from every
conceivable angle with perfect wedding style.
A neck injury, huh? She moves around pretty well for someone
who can’t leave her house because of incredible pain. And where
is her neck brace? Questions, questions, questions.
Let’s linger for a few more dances. This lady is a regular
Arthur Murray Dance Studios advertisement. Aw shit, she does a
half-flip. Click. Click. Still shots must suffice.
Finally, paranoia settles in as Tyger believes he notices
members of the wedding party finally putting two and two together
and Orwellian style getting three’s are wild. Tyger figures it is
time to boogie home as he is the only big brother watching, and
two plus two does not yet equal three.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
147
Tyger grabs a drink
for the road — thank you very much —
and disappears_ with the winter wind. It’s a tough job, but thank
Joe Fine for the perks.
The other noteworthy case takes place nearby to the east in
Slidell, gateway to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and beautiful
Florida.
An initial surveillance reveals that the subject — Paul
Satherly, white male, 58 years old, married, three children, two
grandchildren, about 5’10” 170 pounds, grey hair — lives at a
trailer park just off the first Slidell I-10 exit.
A small clump of gas stations and restaurants geared for the
interstate trade greet the intrepid investigator. The Magnolia
Trailer Park sits about a mile down the road.
It seems like a nice trailer subdivision with
middle class double and triple wide rigs.
Satherly’s long well maintained brown with white trim
trailer sits by a small garden plot at the very end ot a dirt
road fronting a beautiful little lagoon and large wooded area.
Tyger drives around the trailer park looking for alternative
exits. There are none. Then he returns to the Satherly lifestyles
of the bizarre insurance claimants, noting nearby vehicles.
The tags check out at the Slidell DMV. A black minivan
Louisiana License Number T067435 is registered to the main man
himself. So is a grey Lincoln Continental. Two other vehicles are
registered to apparently unrelated neighbors.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
148
Tyger sets up the baby seat system in his car at a nearby
Big Wheels Truck Stop. And back to Lot 157 of
the Magnolia Trailer park at approximately 10 a.m.
Satherly claims a back injury makes movement impossible.
Tyger initially is authorized to cover the subject from 10 a.m.
to 2 p.m. The plan is to return on the sub at a later date.
It always seems a b1t dicey setting up so late in the
morning. Considerable pedestrian activity swarms around the
trailer lots.
Therefore, high time for Plan ”A’•• Tyger sets up at a
diagonal across from the subject·s trailer and gets a decent
picture of the trailer·s front door and yard.
Exiting the vehicle, it’s that old standby–car trouble.
Tyger pops out and pops open the front hood. Not so bad a ruse
given the smashed up appearance of the old mother lode vehicle.
Tyger abandons the vehicle after a few minutes of piddling
around and walks off. The forest provides an alluring escape.
The temperature is a very pleasant 70 degrees, winds from
the southeast, as Tyger floats across the lagoon woods, pushing
aside weeds and Spanish moss from nearby trees. He sets up at a
nice spot across the lagoon from the Satherly nest.
Two kids and an old man are fishing to the west. Sweet sweet
smell of magnolia and honeysuckle linger in the air. It seems
like a very pleasant surveillance assignment this fine late
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
149
morrow.
Tyger relaxes somewhat and watches the trailer for activity.
He spots a white female, mid-50’s — a real bee’s nest head —
messing around the trailer about 30 minutes later. A car arrives
and a white female, mid-20’s with small child, join the fray.
Another car arrives and two white males, early 20’s and late
teens, arrive. Guess it’s party time at the Satherly trailer
homestead. They are a true Ray-Gun Era advertisement for family
values.
Sitting in the weeds, Tyger occasionally swats aside a
mysterious flying insect, and observes with great interest. Good
show folks, beats soap opera television. Hopefully, the system is
recording.
Party time as usual, apparently. Satherly family members
c:ome and go the rest of the morning, although there is no sign of
said subject.
Finally, just before noon, Satherly senior emerges, fitting
the description nicely.
He moves around ever so carefully,
apparently in great pain.
But hold on comrades. This is Louisiana and you know what
they say about the weather. Wait a few minutes and it changes.
Claimant looks to the west and to the east. Looks about the same no
doubt.
Noting nothing neither way, he immediately upgrades his gait.
Miracle of miracles, Mother Theresa if you’re listening.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
150
Praise the Lord, Satherly appears cured.
Said subject starts walking around the area quite
naturally and with the greatest of ease.” Hope to get around
that well when I’m his age,” Tyger tells a moth in nearby flight.
The brown moth dips a wing in apparent agreement.
Yes, it is shocking, but another case of insurance claim
fakery has been revealed in he light of day.
Old Sath-mo is living la dolce vida, the good life, while
insurance adjusters grimly grumble. Vehicles come and
go
arranging random family functions. Satherly sticks close to the
pad.
Potential problems — er, challenges — arise as sun flames
the day. Tyger has to piss before he springs a leak. He 1s
parched dry thirsty as well.
Tyger hopes no one is looking. How rude–he pisses in the
woods. Still thirsty, however.
Activity dies down about 1 p.m. Guess “All My Children”
has ended. Tyger gives ·satherly 20 minutes to see if he is going
to do some errands before “General Hospital”–nope. He
departs the scene for the truck stop and calls Dorothy to
advise her of subject activity or lack therof.
“SURVE.ILLANCE PELlCANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
151
Dorothy suggests he leave the system running, breaking off
at 2 p.m. as planned. She will speak with the client and
advise sitting on Satherly the next day.
Tyger hangs out for lunch at the Phillips 66 Diner. He tries
the fish surprise dinner. A tisket and a tasket, What to do.
Time passes in that fashion until Tyger charges into the
trailer camp to rescue his real meal ticket. He bends around the
corner by the last trailer park road where Satherly resides, and
cautiously checking the scene.
All is peaceful. All goes well. The master of disaster jumps
in his beat-up old station wagon sans’muffler and chugs away to
return another day for grins.
A late night review of the day’s recorded activities reveals
Satherly climbing into the van, driving off, and returning with
groceries as well as the usual family traffic in and around h1s
trailer home.
That next day arrives as it must. This time Tyger sets up
shop at 11 a.m. at the same location.
The mission consists of operating the secret system for two
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
l 52
hours, then sitting along the asphalt road that leads from truck
stop city to Magnolia Park. This way Tyger can catch the cookie
monster by his crooked tale as he makes groceries, excruciating
pain hahaha — and all. That should cover it.
Tyger kills time in the usual honored fashion. He spends 30
minutes at each restaurant, drinking a zillLon cups of hot java.
He also verifies the roadside cliche that truck drivers know the
best cuisine. Randy’s Pit Stop provides an excellent catfish
d1nner–quite the taste sensation.
A last pit stop at the Pit Stop and back to the trailer
haven where Tyger spends a while in the woods communing with
nature and, oh by the way, keeping a sharp eye on Satherlyland.
The usual family party hardy activity continues through 2 p.m.
Tyger departs the scene and checks with home base. Dorothy
tells him to continue through 4 p.m. He pulls up stakes and
waits for said subject at a field across the street from the
trailer park exit.
An hour passes with no subject activity although a constant
stream of vehicular traffic keeps our boy on his toes as each
vehicle brings along an adrenalin rush. It might be, it could
be, it … isn’t. Shucks, no oyster.
A van resembling Satherly’s leaves. Tyger jumps in his car,
zooms off, and pursues down the red brick road. Tough luck
though. It isn’t the subject. At least this time.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
153
Tyger executes a quick pass-by to confirm the van’s
presence. It is still there. A moment of paranoiac uncertainty strikes
home. Maybe Satherly has departed in one of the other family vehicles.
Oh dear . Tyger calls the Satherly number and hangs up relieved
when said sub answers.
The prey remains by the green lagoon. Tyger returns to his lair,
waiting through about 3:30 p.m.
Lo-and-behold, at long last
This way the Satherly van goes.
The van stops at the Shell Station. Satherly and a white
male, mid-20’s, presumably his son, emerge. Satherly pumps gas.
His son goes into the highway super-station and emerges with a
sack of something, no telling what.
Tyger, sweating somewhat, records this activity. Look pa no
hands. They are hidden from view beneath the dashboard, motor
controlling the camera into action. Looking good.
The two men return to their moveable cocoon and head off to
the east on lnterstate-10 with Tyger in lukewarm pursuit giving
them some breathing room. Where can these guys be going?
Curiosity runs rampant. Might as well follow. It’s the law,
and besides, getting that 20 cents per mile is an additional
bonus.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
154
Two projectiles are ejected from the van about 10 minutes
along the journey to somewhere undisclosed. What the heck? It
happens too quickly to videotape.
The feat is copy shop duplicated ten minutes later. The
objects bounce. They look very like beer cans.
Another repetition nearing the Mississippi state line. And a
last can makes six.
Not content with insurance claim sleaz-hood, Satherly
also appears to be an alcoholic
litterbug. This guy has no
respect for anything.
Pulling into Waveland, Mississippi, the Satherly party exits
to Highway 90, the main road through the towns along the beach
front. Satherly hops out of the car and goes into a convenience
store emerging with another package.
No great mystery now. They are drinking their body weight in
malt liquor.
Tyger becomes somewhat concerned as the Satherly clan drives
erratically through Waveland. Could
they be heading somewhere
special? Have they spotted him?
The van stops at a vacant lot. Tyger turns more paranoid
than usual. The Satherly party disembarks and bee-lines to a
secluded spot by a clump of oak trees.
What do you know? They piss in the bushes like a couple of
dogs. Bow wow. And zoom zoom they are off again without a care on
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
155
Highway 90 through Bay St. Louis and Pass Christian.
Beer cans are ejected from the vehicle at regular 10 minute intervals.
They stop at Long Beach and buy at least one six-pack judging from the package size.
This time Tyger shoots a nice picture of Satherly hopping about a demented bunny rabbit,
half drunk and half crazy, forgetting all about
the delicate condition his condition is in.
What’s more, Satherly the elder is driving.Must be pretty tough with such an incapacitating injury.
Say hey, Gulfport and shiny white beaches
fairly empty this February pass as in a travel video.
A supple sweet wind from the Gulf invigorates landward.
White sea gulls fill the blue sky nearing sunset.
It is an absolutely peaceful and wondrous sight.
Meanwhile, in painful disregard of law and natural
Satherly is drunk as a skunk,
weaving all over the road,
a road theoretically impossible to negotiate due to his back injury.
Cans fly out the van’s open side window at regular intervals.
They kerplunk asphalt, bouncing wildly along the black asphalt
road as Tyger swerves to avoid them.
Nice guys.
The Sath school of scandal eases into
a final pit stop just east of Biloxi.
This is a more discreet encounter
as they use the lavatory,
there is always a first time
and emerge with the now traditional package of by-now-you-know-what.
“SURVEILLANCE PELICANA”
Chapter Nine
Weisman
156
A very beautiful sunset has crept past the assignment. Soon
it will be too dark for good pictures.
And Biloxi is a long way from Tygertown.
.Low on gasoline, due to the unanticipated length of
pursuit, Tyger psychically calls it a mission waving in mock
salute at the blind drunk subject, turning around, and
west towards home.
The detective fills the tank with Mississippi
gasoline, checks in with Dorothy who okays the departure,
and heads back to bayou country.
Tyger also buys a cold drink. Beer? No way. There
is a number one in the glove compartment.
Mr. Satherly is by now history, the litterbug creep.
But evidence of his fakery abounds and is duly submitted
with report and invoice.
The final verdict: 15 hours, 224 miles, $16 to run
tags, $4 for videotape and a final accounting of $212. Not
The next day Tyger has a scheduled meeting in Downtown New
Orleans with the Super Sleuth Joe Fine, to go over cases. Good times.
Be the first to comment on "Surveillance Pelicana Chapter Nine: ‘Long Arm of the Law’"