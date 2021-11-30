Surveillance Pelicana Chapter Nine: ‘Long Arm of the Law’

SURVEILLANCE PELICANA BY DAN WEISMAN

CHAPTER NINE

Discussion ensues on the practical nature and methods of actual investigation.

Tyger traces vehicle tags at the Motor Vehicle Office where he is given free reign.

During one visit, Tyger’s mentor, E.Z. Jones, the office manager, and others are

arrested by state policemen for running a bogus vehicle registration racket.

Tyger pursues two cases during this period. In one case,

the subject is mother of a groom and Tyger catches her in a

compromising position during the wedding reception.

In another case, Tyger follows the subject from his home

in Slidell on an eventful drive along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Th subject is revealed to be an alcoholic litterbug

among other faults.

Dorothy LaFleur and Joe Fine seem pleased with the

pilgrim’s progress. The caseload continues unabated during the

coming weeks, as winter comes and just as quickly goes in the

Crescent City.

Tyger works four or five days a week. Typically, he rises

early and plows through the surveillance routine finishing up by

2 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Sometimes, Tyger brings along a reefer and depending on

the tightness of the situation gets personally high and tight,

or not. That is a do-it-yourself investigative lagniappe.

Many times, too, it seems like a never ending version of a

Jean Luc Godard film. Maybe nothing makes sense. Maybe everything

can be explained.

Who knows? Who cares? A lonely existential Tyger

stalks his prey through this surrealistic haze.

Sometimes too, it’s like scenes from the “Discreet Charm of

the Bourgeoisie” as Tyger seemingly finds himself wandering from

strange place to odd, odder, oddest outpost.

Tyger employs tactics suitable to specific situations.

Often, he sticks like glue to the system out of concern about

vehicular safety or to keep a watchful eye on current events.

Other times, it’s hit the discreet road, Jack, and don’t

until much much later come back.

Urban areas are best because Tyger can go from fast — perhaps —

food restaurant to fast food restaurant killing the 4-to-6 hours

or more that the baby seat system runs.

A rural scene might mean hours walking down empty roads

from nowhere to nowhere without as much as a Mountain Dew in sight.

A resting place is usually good for an hour or hour-and-ahalf

maximum before the management, investigator, or both

simultaneously, become antsy. Tyger notices he has put on some

weight as he tends to munch on edibles at many watering hole

oases.

That is not hunger growling, but boredom.

Eating is

something to do.

But, comrades of incipient gluttony, of this one can be

certain: a person can only eat so much junk food and drink so

much coffee and cold drink before exploding. Ka-Boom!

Alas, even excessive consumption ages quickly, cup after

cup, countless bowls of soup followed by endless entrees. And it

can become expensive as well as expansive–expenses on the road

don’t cover such expenditures.

Tyger usually brings along some light reading material. A

copy of the New York Times a — real? — newspaper usually hits

the spot. Other than that, maybe the Slimes-Picayune or some local rag.

Other learning materials are encouraged although not

required. For a time, Tyger carries a U.S. Department of Defense

Turkish language instructional manual, picking up a little Turkce

lisani biraz while he waits. Merhaba y’all. And Nasilsunuz.

Mostly hurry up and wait mode. A typical series of

assignments unfolds like this: Tyger drives by the Subject’s

residence, sizing it up.

The investigator notes vehicle types, license plates, and

other items of more than passing interest. What type of

neighborhood? Where is the best place to set up the unit? How

does the place look in general? Are there any possible clues to

the subject·s typical activities and character?

Tyger might check out a couple of subjects in the same area.

Also, he might mosey on down to the local Louisiana Motor Vehicle

Office where for the grand sum of $4 anyone may obtain a copy of

any vehicle registration.

This is the typical manner for confirming a subject’s

residence. Persons always park their vehicles as closely as

possible to their home. Therefore, when the car comes back

registered to the Subject, the investigator has confirmed that

presence.

The personnel at the Downtown New Orleans office and office

on the West Bank at Gretna and East Bank at Kenner begin to

recognize Tyger after a while.

They give him carte blanche in

obtaining vehicle registrations.

So efficient has his technique become that Dorothy and Joe

start giving him all of IRS Inc.’s tags to trace. All it takes is

a little schmoozing with the motor vehicle officials who, it

turns out, are a harried, understaffed, and bored out ot their

minds lot eager for a little understanding and friendly

interaction with birds of a feather like Tyger Williams,

insurance investigator extraordinary.

Tyger learns the routine quickly oticing that a few other

regulars — generally used car salesmen re-registering

vehicles and the occasional competing investigator — also come

in for special treatment, if they are nice.

After a while, Tyger has become a Motor Vehicle Office

unofficial expediter. Waiting on line for a registration check

might take between 20 minutes and an hour depending on time of

day. Tyger provides free advice out of kindness to those poor

lost souls immersed in the bureaucratic maze looking to get out.

Yes comrades, there are definitely tricks to this trade.

Helping the first-time losers passes Tyger·s time if nothing

else. And who knows, like R.C. said: “What goes around comes

around.”

Tyger figur.es he is collecting karma kredits. Maybe he can

trade them in for a new Saints mug like the one he smashed

against his wall on playoff hell day, January 3rd.

Of all the way stations, none has seen the smiling Tyger

visage more often than the amazingly Byzantine Downtown New

Orleans office, set in the state office building next to New

Orleans City Hall. Lonely and apathetic state employees have

begun allowing him entree to the back of the office past the

“official personnel ‘only” sign.

Mr. E. Z. Jones, the office manager, instructs Tyger in the

computer codes. Everybody assumes the darling detective must be

important, influential, or at least a relative of E. Z. Jones.

Once inside the maze, Tyger runs the plates himself on the

state computer system. Welcome to the inner workings oi that

slice of Third World pie called the Louisiana bureaucracy. And

you thought you had to go as far south as Guatemala to find a

Banana — shall we say — Republic.

Now considered an official E. Z. Jones protege, Tyger is

treated with the utmost respect at the Motor Vehicle Office. As

the “Saturday Night Live” Church Lady would say: Now isn’t he

special?

An amazing event transpires one otherwise calm day in early

February as Tyger is busy at official insurance investigator

business at the Downtown office. Mr. E. Z.

Jones sits at his

desk. Tyger works a few tags at a nearby terminal.

Suddenly, two state troopers and a plainclothesman burst

into the office. “Alright y’all, everybody stop what you are

doing,” a ruddy complexioned state Police Captain announces with

a flourish. “We have warrants for the fol lowing individuals … ”

Those in line are visibly shocked but that is nothing

compared to the open-mouthed beyond belief looks of four

employees being rounded up by the police and standard

procedure, the cops say — ramshackled with handcuffs.

The troopers storm into Mr. E. Z. Jones’ office and

promptly read him his Miranda rights. “Sir, you are under arrest.

Come with me,” a tall equally ruddy in complexion lieutenant

orders with a slight wry smile.

They leave with a bewildered looking E. Z. Jones in

humili.ated tow. The departing Captain tell the crowd and two

clerks who are left, “You can resume what you were doing.”

That would be nothing.

An assistant manager is on the horn presumably calling

superiors in Baton Rouge for new orders. Tyger has sat at his

terminal unmolested through all this.

Hmmm. He finishes up business and asks the assistant manager

if he knows what is happening. No way.

Oi course, this is too choice an item to go unrecorded by

the local news flakes. Then again, one never knows.

As life’s soap opera

turns, an illegal vehicle registration

ring was operating out of the office. Those arrested are charged

with providing registration documents to car thieves in exchange

for medium-to-medium large bribes.

Paperwork legitimizes stolen vehicles that are then re- sold

to an unsuspecting public after a new paint job and other minor

adjustments. The criminals had taken over the asylum.

A whole new sad army of tyred faces populate the Motor

Vehicle Office sentry posts the next day. Tyger is rudely

prevented from using his computer terminal.

The new team from the home office at Baton Rouge doesn t

know Tyger from Adam. The detective finally spots a familiar

female face who explains the reassignments.

Tyger, in turn, explains his previous arrangement to the new

management. “You know, it saves you guys time when I do it

myself, and … ”

Sorry Charlie, new managerial fish ain’t biting, and

head guppy interruptus. “That·s the way E. Z. Jones did it,

son. You saw what happened to him.”

Back to Pine Valley now, Tyger performs many bor-ing

yet necessary investigative tasks. He conducts records

checks–criminal, civil, mortgage, chattel, conveyance, marriage,

divorce, you get the drill.

This necessitates going from office to office all over town

and out-of-town to the various parish courthouses. Some places

like St. Bernard Parish are easy to research because the records

are computerized and housed in one or two places.

Orleans Parish is a big stinkin’ mess. What else .is new?

Tyger goes from office to office familiarizing himself with each

procedure as best he can.

Always surprising — call it faith in mankind or naive stupidity

— spotting subject’s names in the records never ceases to amaze.

Many of these subjects have been busy little beavers

committing crimes, getting divorces, incurring bad debts, and, 1n

general, defaming themselves along the legal and illegal paper

trail through life. Check fraud. Vehicle repossessions. Unlawful

detainer, elder abuse, assault, assault with a deadly; shut Shaft’s

mouth, and worse.

Many subjects can be located through obvious sources like

the local telephone directory. Sometimes a forwarding address may

be obtained from the nearby post office for the princely sum of

$1.

This source, however,

intelligence. The Freedom

is dependent on the clerk’s level of

of Information Act requires they

release the addresses, but some of them refuse to acknowledge the

law’s provisions through ignorance of the law.

Postal delivery workers provide another good source of

information on subjects, especially in rural areas. Tyger

locates the mailman on a delivery route, and asks if he or

she is familiar with the individual and address.

They are usually. This method works very well in places

north of New Orleans like St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and the

Florida parishes.

One particularly difficult location exercise takes place in

Plaquemines Parish, south of New Orleans, best known for its long

history of excruciating segregation, continuing racism,

and coastal erosion. Tyger must locate John James Jefferson

III, African-American male, 45 years old.

Tyger drives through towns like Empire, Buras, asking citizens

of color if they know th subject. Goddamned nothing else to do,

beans are spilled within an hour. Everybody is in eveybody’s

business.

Jefferson lives in a modest house trailer on a

plantation. Hell, everybody does. It is a few weird curving dirt

roads away from Louisiana Highway 23 and downtown Venice.

Tyger interviews Jefferson’s wife about a statement he made

concerning an automobile accident and departs. “Who was that

Ofay lad?” she asks an elderly female companion as Tyger drives

off into the sunset.

Two cases stand above the others during this time frame just

before Mardi Gras. In the first case, Tyger takes a nice Saturday

drive up to Covington, a suburb north of New Orleans in St.

Tammany Parish.

He crosses the 29 mile Lake Ponchartrain Causeway — the

world’s longest highway bridge and the restful deep waters

dividing the Big Easy from the big uneasy work-a-day America to

the north.

Tyger spills into downtown Covington. It is a tasteful burg

with the Parish Courthouse occupying a large square

surrounded by shops and small buildings from the 1940’s and

1950’s. The detective is attending a formal affair in this case-a

wedding.

Barbara St. Amant, white female, 42 years old, suffering

from neck injuries incurred in a car accident, is the proud

mother of the groom. About 150 celebrants fill the First.

Methodist Church on Willow Street, near the railroad tracks a few

blocks from Downtown.

During a respectful moment, Tyger identifies said

subject from a photograph and ioins the wedding party inside.

Beautiful ceremony, by the way.

Barbara looks fine, no neck brace or other clue as to the

alleged decapacitating. Oh blessed event.

Everybody looks like they walked straight out of the Better

Brides and Gardens for Redneck Mothers Magazine. Not really

your kind of crowd.

Tyger mingles enough to seem part of the package as each

side of the wedding assumes he is from the other side. Confusion

is a detective’s best ally.

A somewhat tasteful ceremony — if only those simps next to

Tyger would shut up — and the wedding is over in about 30

painless minutes. Tyger has a video camera and portable tape deck

with him, but blends in well. Unfortunately, no good subJect

activity.

Tyger follows the rest of the party to the reception

nearby at a banquet hall. He decides the video camera might be

pushing it and sets up the baby seat system Just in case the

subject does a few handstands outdoors.

He grabs a still camera and enters the hall. The food looks

good and they have an open bar. This is the right type

of assignment.

A little drinking, a little eating, a little schmoozing.

Tyger, of course, is vague in countenance, trying to pass as

inconspicuously as possible.

Strike up the band “a one and a two and a three … ” as the

Lawrence Welk impersonator follows standard wedding procedure.

“For the first dance, as is traditional, I would like to ask the

father of the bride to dance with his daughter and the mother of

the groom to dance with her son.”

Yes! Dancing as in a Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers dream,

Barbara St. Amant enters an insurance scam nightmare. Sure

enough, the slightly tipsy proud mother of the groom dances up a

storm while Hurricane Tyger furiously snaps pictures.

That petite madame subject cuts a wild rug. Tyger gets in

the happy couple’s face and snap snap snap the turtle eye

captures all. He photographs Ms. St. Amant dancing from every

conceivable angle with perfect wedding style.

A neck injury, huh? She moves around pretty well for someone

who can’t leave her house because of incredible pain. And where

is her neck brace? Questions, questions, questions.

Let’s linger for a few more dances. This lady is a regular

Arthur Murray Dance Studios advertisement. Aw shit, she does a

half-flip. Click. Click. Still shots must suffice.

Finally, paranoia settles in as Tyger believes he notices

members of the wedding party finally putting two and two together

and Orwellian style getting three’s are wild. Tyger figures it is

time to boogie home as he is the only big brother watching, and

two plus two does not yet equal three.

Tyger grabs a drink

for the road — thank you very much —

and disappears_ with the winter wind. It’s a tough job, but thank

Joe Fine for the perks.

The other noteworthy case takes place nearby to the east in

Slidell, gateway to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and beautiful

Florida.

An initial surveillance reveals that the subject — Paul

Satherly, white male, 58 years old, married, three children, two

grandchildren, about 5’10” 170 pounds, grey hair — lives at a

trailer park just off the first Slidell I-10 exit.

A small clump of gas stations and restaurants geared for the

interstate trade greet the intrepid investigator. The Magnolia

Trailer Park sits about a mile down the road.

It seems like a nice trailer subdivision with

middle class double and triple wide rigs.

Satherly’s long well maintained brown with white trim

trailer sits by a small garden plot at the very end ot a dirt

road fronting a beautiful little lagoon and large wooded area.

Tyger drives around the trailer park looking for alternative

exits. There are none. Then he returns to the Satherly lifestyles

of the bizarre insurance claimants, noting nearby vehicles.

The tags check out at the Slidell DMV. A black minivan

Louisiana License Number T067435 is registered to the main man

himself. So is a grey Lincoln Continental. Two other vehicles are

registered to apparently unrelated neighbors.

Tyger sets up the baby seat system in his car at a nearby

Big Wheels Truck Stop. And back to Lot 157 of

the Magnolia Trailer park at approximately 10 a.m.

Satherly claims a back injury makes movement impossible.

Tyger initially is authorized to cover the subject from 10 a.m.

to 2 p.m. The plan is to return on the sub at a later date.

It always seems a b1t dicey setting up so late in the

morning. Considerable pedestrian activity swarms around the

trailer lots.

Therefore, high time for Plan ”A’•• Tyger sets up at a

diagonal across from the subject·s trailer and gets a decent

picture of the trailer·s front door and yard.

Exiting the vehicle, it’s that old standby–car trouble.

Tyger pops out and pops open the front hood. Not so bad a ruse

given the smashed up appearance of the old mother lode vehicle.

Tyger abandons the vehicle after a few minutes of piddling

around and walks off. The forest provides an alluring escape.

The temperature is a very pleasant 70 degrees, winds from

the southeast, as Tyger floats across the lagoon woods, pushing

aside weeds and Spanish moss from nearby trees. He sets up at a

nice spot across the lagoon from the Satherly nest.

Two kids and an old man are fishing to the west. Sweet sweet

smell of magnolia and honeysuckle linger in the air. It seems

like a very pleasant surveillance assignment this fine late

morrow.

Tyger relaxes somewhat and watches the trailer for activity.

He spots a white female, mid-50’s — a real bee’s nest head —

messing around the trailer about 30 minutes later. A car arrives

and a white female, mid-20’s with small child, join the fray.

Another car arrives and two white males, early 20’s and late

teens, arrive. Guess it’s party time at the Satherly trailer

homestead. They are a true Ray-Gun Era advertisement for family

values.

Sitting in the weeds, Tyger occasionally swats aside a

mysterious flying insect, and observes with great interest. Good

show folks, beats soap opera television. Hopefully, the system is

recording.

Party time as usual, apparently. Satherly family members

c:ome and go the rest of the morning, although there is no sign of

said subject.

Finally, just before noon, Satherly senior emerges, fitting

the description nicely.

He moves around ever so carefully,

apparently in great pain.

But hold on comrades. This is Louisiana and you know what

they say about the weather. Wait a few minutes and it changes.

Claimant looks to the west and to the east. Looks about the same no

doubt.

Noting nothing neither way, he immediately upgrades his gait.

Miracle of miracles, Mother Theresa if you’re listening.

Praise the Lord, Satherly appears cured.

Said subject starts walking around the area quite

naturally and with the greatest of ease.” Hope to get around

that well when I’m his age,” Tyger tells a moth in nearby flight.

The brown moth dips a wing in apparent agreement.

Yes, it is shocking, but another case of insurance claim

fakery has been revealed in he light of day.

Old Sath-mo is living la dolce vida, the good life, while

insurance adjusters grimly grumble. Vehicles come and

go

arranging random family functions. Satherly sticks close to the

pad.

Potential problems — er, challenges — arise as sun flames

the day. Tyger has to piss before he springs a leak. He 1s

parched dry thirsty as well.

Tyger hopes no one is looking. How rude–he pisses in the

woods. Still thirsty, however.

Activity dies down about 1 p.m. Guess “All My Children”

has ended. Tyger gives ·satherly 20 minutes to see if he is going

to do some errands before “General Hospital”–nope. He

departs the scene for the truck stop and calls Dorothy to

advise her of subject activity or lack therof.

Dorothy suggests he leave the system running, breaking off

at 2 p.m. as planned. She will speak with the client and

advise sitting on Satherly the next day.

Tyger hangs out for lunch at the Phillips 66 Diner. He tries

the fish surprise dinner. A tisket and a tasket, What to do.

Time passes in that fashion until Tyger charges into the

trailer camp to rescue his real meal ticket. He bends around the

corner by the last trailer park road where Satherly resides, and

cautiously checking the scene.

All is peaceful. All goes well. The master of disaster jumps

in his beat-up old station wagon sans’muffler and chugs away to

return another day for grins.

A late night review of the day’s recorded activities reveals

Satherly climbing into the van, driving off, and returning with

groceries as well as the usual family traffic in and around h1s

trailer home.

That next day arrives as it must. This time Tyger sets up

shop at 11 a.m. at the same location.

The mission consists of operating the secret system for two

hours, then sitting along the asphalt road that leads from truck

stop city to Magnolia Park. This way Tyger can catch the cookie

monster by his crooked tale as he makes groceries, excruciating

pain hahaha — and all. That should cover it.

Tyger kills time in the usual honored fashion. He spends 30

minutes at each restaurant, drinking a zillLon cups of hot java.

He also verifies the roadside cliche that truck drivers know the

best cuisine. Randy’s Pit Stop provides an excellent catfish

d1nner–quite the taste sensation.

A last pit stop at the Pit Stop and back to the trailer

haven where Tyger spends a while in the woods communing with

nature and, oh by the way, keeping a sharp eye on Satherlyland.

The usual family party hardy activity continues through 2 p.m.

Tyger departs the scene and checks with home base. Dorothy

tells him to continue through 4 p.m. He pulls up stakes and

waits for said subject at a field across the street from the

trailer park exit.

An hour passes with no subject activity although a constant

stream of vehicular traffic keeps our boy on his toes as each

vehicle brings along an adrenalin rush. It might be, it could

be, it … isn’t. Shucks, no oyster.

A van resembling Satherly’s leaves. Tyger jumps in his car,

zooms off, and pursues down the red brick road. Tough luck

though. It isn’t the subject. At least this time.

Tyger executes a quick pass-by to confirm the van’s

presence. It is still there. A moment of paranoiac uncertainty strikes

home. Maybe Satherly has departed in one of the other family vehicles.

Oh dear . Tyger calls the Satherly number and hangs up relieved

when said sub answers.

The prey remains by the green lagoon. Tyger returns to his lair,

waiting through about 3:30 p.m.

Lo-and-behold, at long last

This way the Satherly van goes.

The van stops at the Shell Station. Satherly and a white

male, mid-20’s, presumably his son, emerge. Satherly pumps gas.

His son goes into the highway super-station and emerges with a

sack of something, no telling what.

Tyger, sweating somewhat, records this activity. Look pa no

hands. They are hidden from view beneath the dashboard, motor

controlling the camera into action. Looking good.

The two men return to their moveable cocoon and head off to

the east on lnterstate-10 with Tyger in lukewarm pursuit giving

them some breathing room. Where can these guys be going?

Curiosity runs rampant. Might as well follow. It’s the law,

and besides, getting that 20 cents per mile is an additional

bonus.

Two projectiles are ejected from the van about 10 minutes

along the journey to somewhere undisclosed. What the heck? It

happens too quickly to videotape.

The feat is copy shop duplicated ten minutes later. The

objects bounce. They look very like beer cans.

Another repetition nearing the Mississippi state line. And a

last can makes six.

Not content with insurance claim sleaz-hood, Satherly

also appears to be an alcoholic

litterbug. This guy has no

respect for anything.

Pulling into Waveland, Mississippi, the Satherly party exits

to Highway 90, the main road through the towns along the beach

front. Satherly hops out of the car and goes into a convenience

store emerging with another package.

No great mystery now. They are drinking their body weight in

malt liquor.

Tyger becomes somewhat concerned as the Satherly clan drives

erratically through Waveland. Could

they be heading somewhere

special? Have they spotted him?

The van stops at a vacant lot. Tyger turns more paranoid

than usual. The Satherly party disembarks and bee-lines to a

secluded spot by a clump of oak trees.

What do you know? They piss in the bushes like a couple of

dogs. Bow wow. And zoom zoom they are off again without a care on

Highway 90 through Bay St. Louis and Pass Christian.

Beer cans are ejected from the vehicle at regular 10 minute intervals.

They stop at Long Beach and buy at least one six-pack judging from the package size.

This time Tyger shoots a nice picture of Satherly hopping about a demented bunny rabbit,

half drunk and half crazy, forgetting all about

the delicate condition his condition is in.

What’s more, Satherly the elder is driving.Must be pretty tough with such an incapacitating injury.

Say hey, Gulfport and shiny white beaches

fairly empty this February pass as in a travel video.

A supple sweet wind from the Gulf invigorates landward.

White sea gulls fill the blue sky nearing sunset.

It is an absolutely peaceful and wondrous sight.

Meanwhile, in painful disregard of law and natural

Satherly is drunk as a skunk,

weaving all over the road,

a road theoretically impossible to negotiate due to his back injury.

Cans fly out the van’s open side window at regular intervals.

They kerplunk asphalt, bouncing wildly along the black asphalt

road as Tyger swerves to avoid them.

Nice guys.

The Sath school of scandal eases into

a final pit stop just east of Biloxi.

This is a more discreet encounter

as they use the lavatory,

there is always a first time

and emerge with the now traditional package of by-now-you-know-what.

A very beautiful sunset has crept past the assignment. Soon

it will be too dark for good pictures.

And Biloxi is a long way from Tygertown.

.Low on gasoline, due to the unanticipated length of

pursuit, Tyger psychically calls it a mission waving in mock

salute at the blind drunk subject, turning around, and

west towards home.

The detective fills the tank with Mississippi

gasoline, checks in with Dorothy who okays the departure,

and heads back to bayou country.

Tyger also buys a cold drink. Beer? No way. There

is a number one in the glove compartment.

Mr. Satherly is by now history, the litterbug creep.

But evidence of his fakery abounds and is duly submitted

with report and invoice.

The final verdict: 15 hours, 224 miles, $16 to run

tags, $4 for videotape and a final accounting of $212. Not

The next day Tyger has a scheduled meeting in Downtown New

Orleans with the Super Sleuth Joe Fine, to go over cases. Good times.