Frisbees, er disc golf, away at Welk Resort this week

They may class it up as “disc golf,” but it always be frisbees away for many of us.

With that caveat, JC Golf has launched San Diego County’s newest disc golf course with the grand opening at The Welk in Escondido set for this week.

The new course is located on The Oaks course, one of two executive golf courses on the resort property.

In response to requests from area disc golfers, the course features three sleeves per hole so the disc baskets can be rotated and provide variety each time guests play. The course also features tall, mature trees in play as obstacles and rolling hills on many of the holes creating a challenging disc-throwing experience.

The grand opening takes place Thursday and the public is invited, though the 18-hole course has been open since Aug. 20. Weekday rates will be $15, with weekends set at $18. There’s an introductory special of $12 as well.

“We’re not only excited for the opening of the new disc golf course, but we’re really looking forward to supporting the enthusiastic disc golf community here in San Diego,” said Mike Skala, head professional at The Welk.

Similar to traditional golf, disc golf is played using the same general rules, terminology, and etiquette, but instead of using golf clubs and a ball, the player throws a high-tech flying disc into a targeted basket. The objective mirrors that of golf – the player with the fewest throws wins.

According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, the membership-based organization boasts more than 200,000 lifetime members across 54 countries. More than 9,800 disc golf courses exist worldwide, with several in the county, including at San Diego’s Morley Field, Oceanside, San Marcos, Santee and Vista.

For more information about the Disc Golf Grand Opening, call the pro shop at 760-749-3225 or make reservations at jcgolf.com.