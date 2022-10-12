TERI and the Zables team up for SM arts complex

TERI (Training, Education, Resource Institute,) a non-profit organization serving children and adults with special needs, has successfully completed the $1 million challenge grant awarded earlier this year by the Warren J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation.

Thanks to a philanthropic response by TERI families and supporters, funding is now secured for the construction of the Zable Performing and Fine Arts complex at the San Marcos, CA-based TERI Campus of Life. Groundbreaking for the 21,384 sq. ft. facility is scheduled for November 3 of this year.

“Our gratitude to the Zable Foundation for their generosity and continued commitment to the TERI mission is profound. And we’re honored to pay tribute to the Foundation’s legacy by creating a world-class performing and fine arts facility. Soon we’ll be showcasing our amazingly talented students and providing a new entertainment destination for the community,” said TERI CEO and Founder, Cheryl Kilmer.

The $1 million challenge grant was met as a result of generous contributions from long-time TERI Campus of Life supporters Tom and Mary Tomlinson Foundation, the Bruce and Jody Hansen Family Trust, the Bornemann Family Foundation, and numerous individual gifts.

“We’ve been supporting TERI’s operations for several years and monitoring the progress of the Campus of Life. This is a significant project and we saw the opportunity a few years ago to make our first large grant to hopefully stimulate more support and substantially move the project forward. We’re happy that happened, and now hoping to help TERI repeat that success and take the next major step to complete the total project. We are excited to see substantial progress and glad to play our part,” said Warren Magill, President, Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation.

Kilmer added, “Freedom of creative expression enables TERI students to experience healing, confidence, reduced stress levels, and improved social skills. Our innovative arts program and the significant benefits it brings our students make the extraordinary Zable Performing and Fine Arts complex a vital component of our 20-acre Campus,” said Kilmer. The center is designed to include art studios, galleries, a 208-seat theater, advanced music, recording and production facilities, classrooms, and lecture space.