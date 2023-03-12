Move over Octomom, Birch Aquarium welcomes 70 baby weedy seadragons carried to birth by proud papa

For now, the babies are being raised behind the scenes so aquarists can monitor and feed them a special diet. Weedy seadragons are notoriously picky eaters. Their food of choice is tiny mysid shrimp.

Weeks of monitoring

For several weeks, the Husbandry Team had been closely monitoring the father who carried more than 70 eggs on the underside of his tail. Baby seadragons have leaf-like camouflaging appendages, which are usually very large for their bodies, and not as colorful when compared to an adult. They also have a much shorter snout.

The aquarium has experienced an influx of guests coming through its doors following the announcement of the egg transfer on January 9, 2023. A previous egg transfer happened in 2020 when five eggs were released and two of them hatched. However, that transfer took place behind the scenes. Those two seadragons are currently in the seadragon exhibit.