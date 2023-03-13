President Biden fundraises at Rancho Santa Fe, visits San Diego region with British, Australian PMs

President Joe Biden went to an undisclosed Rancho Santa Fe location Monday evening where he met with Rep. Scott Peters and 40 guests for about 40 minutes in an effort to raise $1 million for the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, sources said.
This was his final stop after a daylong visit to the San Diego area Monday where he met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss the countries’ partnership and defense issues.
FOX 5 captured video of Biden arriving via helicopter in Del Mar around 6:15 p.m. There, he made his way to the final event of the day in Rancho Santa Fe for a Democratic National Committee reception, according to White House officials.
Biden began his day in San Diego, arriving at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado around noon. He was accompanied by his daughter Ashley and granddaughter Natalie.
San Diego leaders greeted the president, including Mayor Todd Gloria at the San Diego International Airport before Marine One departed for Del Mar.
During a joint press conference Monday, leaders announced a historic deal that would modernize Australia’s naval fleet by equipping the country with nuclear-powered attack submarines through AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) as China’s military influence has become a growing concern for world leaders. The plan features the three countries to roll out a phased approach to introduce these submarines with nuclear propulsion technology to the Australian military.
The first of the new subs will be constructed in the U.K., with others to follow in Australia. Construction might not occur until the early 2030s because the U.K. needs to expand its industrial capacity and Australia needs to create the ability to build vessels of this magnitude. It likely won’t start constructing subs until the late 2030s or early 2040s.
Monday’s agreement stems from the Australia-United Kingdom-United States, or AUKUS, partnership, which was formed in late 2021 with the goal of collectively finding ways to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, a huge continental portion of Southeast Asia.
“These subs are nuclear powered, not nuclear armed,” Biden said while flanked by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Naval Base Point Loma.
AUKUS “is testament to the strength of the longstanding ties that unite us and to our shared commitment of ensuring the Indo-Pacific remains free and open, prosperous and secure, defined by opportunity for all — a shared commitment to create a future rooted in our common values,” Biden told a crowd of 150 dignitaries, naval officials and members of Congress. They included Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, and Caroline Kennedy, U.S. ambassador to Australia.
Sunak agreed, saying, “The challenges we face have only grown.
The president’s other previous stops included Naval Base Point Loma and the Navy Gateway Inns & Suites.
Biden was set to leave Tuesday to Monterey Park, the site of a recent mass shooting, where he will discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence.
Be the first to comment on "President Biden fundraises at Rancho Santa Fe, visits San Diego region with British, Australian PMs"