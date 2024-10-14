‘Help Save our Trails’ — New Bonsall Community Park’s design and planning process excluding equestrians

The San Luis Rey River Park, a significant regional park, includes a historic 18-mile trail that has been used by equestrians for decades, according to “Help Save Our Trails,” a local equestrian group.
The Bonsall Community Park plan should integrate more with the existing trail network, group leaders said. However, during the community outreach for the park’s development, equestrian groups were notably absent from discussions.
The group encourages other equestrians to join them to advocate for saving the Bonsall Park trails at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors 9 a.m., Oct. 22, meeting at 1600 Pacific Hwy, Room 310, San Diego, CA.
“Horses and humans are an invaluable part of our heritage and need to be acknowledged in our rural communities, Equestrian trails are an important way to exercise our bodies and souls in a way that connects a sense of joy with community. Regardless of whether you own a horse or not, equestrian areas and trails bring a deeper sense of community and happiness to all of us. Together we are this voice that will give our beloved horses a path to live a healthy and beautiful life.”
— Shera Sandwell, a San Marcos horse ranch owner instrumental in planning the Walnut Grove Park and San Marcos horse trail system.
The County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation has planned a park called the Bonsall Community Park. It is in the middle of the San Luis Rey River Park. Bonsall Community Park shares a boundary with the San Luis Rey River Park’s historical trail from Oceanside to RT15, 18 miles round trip.
DPR has a final plan for the Bonsall Community Park, accommodating every user group but equestrians as they did not include an equestrian staging area, hitching posts, or water for our horses.
The San Luis Rey River Park has not been funded it has a master plan was written 20 years ago, it included 3 staging areas for the equestrians. One in the middle of the park, that would be the location of the Bonsall Community Park. Help us get a staging area and a few amenities in this 63-acre park. Thank you we can make this happen if we all work together.
The California Horse Economic Impact Report estimates the horse industry contributes $11.6 billion to the state’s economy, and many horse enthusiasts live in San Diego County. Locally, horse training, racing, boarding, breeding, veterinary services, and related industries generate substantial revenue.
This is a direct appeal from Donna Hein, a group leader:
The Bonsall, Fallbrook, & Vista Equestrian communities need our help!
They have been unsuccessful in their attempts to get DPR to add an Equestrian Staging Area & a few amenities to the Bonsall Community Park. This is very important to all Equestrians because this park borders The San Luis Rey River Park when finally built it will have over 20 miles of multi-use trails along the river with water crossings. There is a Historical Trail that exists now, and used by only Equestrians, and maintained by a few wonderful individuals.
Side note: I have been attending meetings on the San Luis Rey River Park for 20 years. The master plan is from 2007, and the focus group was contacted in 2005.
Please email this to your membership and ask them to email all 5 Supervisors every week until we get results. Also a letter of support from your organization would be very helpful. Thank you, let’s work together to help each other.
Time to write emails! We need everyone to write emails. It’s easy. A sample letter is in the comments, you can copy & paste or write your own. Please sent to all 5 Supervisors, and please send one letter each week.
Sample Letter:
Dear (Name)
The County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation has planned a park called the Bonsall Community Park. It is in the middle of the San Luis Rey River Park. Bonsall Community Park shares a boundary with the San Luis Rey River Park’s historical trail from Oceanside to RT15, 18 miles round trip.
The Equestrian Community has had many meetings with DPR requesting a Equestrian Staging Area in Bonsall Community Park. We have met with the Fallbrook Planning Group and the Bonsall Community Sponsor Group both of which are supportive of horses in the park, equestrian staging for our rigs, along with other amenities.
The Community Outreach for the Bonsall Community Park was flawed; it did not include the main user & focus groups in the area. Community Outreach took place during Covid, final concept in November of 2020. The Bonsall Community Park is in the center of SLRRP’s historical 18 mile round trip trail. Community interest includes citizens from Oceanside to RT15 and North into Fallbrook.
DPR has a final plan for the Bonsall Community Park, accommodating every user group but equestrians as they did not include an equestrian staging area.
The project has gone out to bid for phase one. The community has been informed that funding is limited, and some of the Bonsall Community Park will not be completed: the dog park, skate park, and bike park in particular. That leaves space for Equestrian Staging and other low cost amenities that the equestrian community needs to safely and comfortably ride the San Luis Rey historical trail. Note: Most Equestrians will not want to ride for 18 miles in one day. They will require access to water and a restroom. A staging area in the middle of the trail is important for both equestrian & equine. Current plans will need to be modified.
We need the following amenities provided for the large Equestrian Community in this area.
Equestrian Only Parking, a safer alternative to parking on the street or using the School or Churchs parking lots. This parking area needs to be DG not paved.
A few hitching posts
Access to running water for the horses
Corrals 12 x 12
A few Picnic tables
Access to Restrooms
Round Pen
Public Equestrian Arena at least 120 feet by 250 feet
Walnut Grove Park is a good example of a park that includes active sports an
Equestrian use. Santa Margarita County Preserve is a good example of equestrian parking.
Sincerely,
(name)
Email address for the Board of Supervisors
Supervisor NORA VARGAS District 1
District1community@sdcounty.
Supervisor Joel Anderson District 2
Supervisor Terra Lawson Remer District 3
Terra.Lawson-Remer@sdcounty.
Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe District 4
Monica.MontgomerySteppe@
Supervisor Jim Desmond District 5
