‘Help Save our Trails’ — New Bonsall Community Park’s design and planning process excluding equestrians

The County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation has planned a park called the Bonsall Community Park. It is in the middle of the San Luis Rey River Park. Bonsall Community Park shares a boundary with the San Luis Rey River Park’s historical trail from Oceanside to RT15, 18 miles round trip.

The Equestrian Community has had many meetings with DPR requesting a Equestrian Staging Area in Bonsall Community Park. We have met with the Fallbrook Planning Group and the Bonsall Community Sponsor Group both of which are supportive of horses in the park, equestrian staging for our rigs, along with other amenities.

The Community Outreach for the Bonsall Community Park was flawed; it did not include the main user & focus groups in the area. Community Outreach took place during Covid, final concept in November of 2020. The Bonsall Community Park is in the center of SLRRP’s historical 18 mile round trip trail. Community interest includes citizens from Oceanside to RT15 and North into Fallbrook.

DPR has a final plan for the Bonsall Community Park, accommodating every user group but equestrians as they did not include an equestrian staging area.

The project has gone out to bid for phase one. The community has been informed that funding is limited, and some of the Bonsall Community Park will not be completed: the dog park, skate park, and bike park in particular. That leaves space for Equestrian Staging and other low cost amenities that the equestrian community needs to safely and comfortably ride the San Luis Rey historical trail. Note: Most Equestrians will not want to ride for 18 miles in one day. They will require access to water and a restroom. A staging area in the middle of the trail is important for both equestrian & equine. Current plans will need to be modified.

We need the following amenities provided for the large Equestrian Community in this area.

Equestrian Only Parking, a safer alternative to parking on the street or using the School or Churchs parking lots. This parking area needs to be DG not paved.

A few hitching posts

Access to running water for the horses

Corrals 12 x 12

A few Picnic tables

Access to Restrooms

Round Pen

Public Equestrian Arena at least 120 feet by 250 feet

Walnut Grove Park is a good example of a park that includes active sports an

Equestrian use. Santa Margarita County Preserve is a good example of equestrian parking.

