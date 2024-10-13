American Indian Studies chair receives national honor

Joely Proudfit, the founding department chair of the American Indian Studies department at CSUSM, recently was a recipient of the 2024 educator of the year award, presented by the National Indian Education Association’s Lifetime Achievement and Cultural Freedom Awards .

The awards recognize and honor individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the education of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian people.

Proudfit was recognized due to her influence on the K-16 education system. As the founding department chair of American Indian Studies at CSUSM, she helped create a space celebrating Indigenous knowledge and traditions. She was also a founding member of California Indian Education for All (CIEFA). The main mission of CIEFA has led to culturally responsive materials that enrich Native students’ experiences and foster understanding among non-Native learners. Among other achievements, Proudfit has also taught and developed over 50 American Indian Studies courses.

In addition to her teaching accolades, Proudfit is the co-series editor of a 10-book series, “On Indian Ground: A Return to Indigenous Knowledge,” which discusses American Indian education across U.S. regions. These books spread helpful information to educators and policymakers and help develop curriculums. She has an upcoming book, “Beyond the American Indian Stereotype: There’s More to Me Than What You See,” which promises to further challenge misconceptions and promote a more nuanced understanding of Indigenous identities.

Proudfit is a part of the National Advisory Council on Indian Education and the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls. While being a part of the council, Proudfit has helped influence policy at state and national levels, advising the state superintendent of public instruction on American Indian education programs.

Proudfit created CSUSM’s Beyond the Stereotype poster campaign , which educates communities about cultural appropriation and stereotypes. Her students’ collaborative work led to the passing of significant legislation such as AB-233 (2017), which ensures the right to wear cultural adornments at graduation ceremonies, and AB-30 (2015), which eliminates racially derogatory mascots in California public schools.

Proudfit founded the California’s American Indian & Indigenous Film Festival and has helped consult and produce for major networks and helped develop educational curriculum for the shows.

Story courtesy of Eric Breier, Interim assistant director of editorial and external affairs

