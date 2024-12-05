Rainbows to reservoirs, Tom Kennedy joins Rincon Water

Well, folks, Rincon Del Diablo Municipal Water District has just rolled out the red carpet for Tom Kennedy, a man who’s spent more time around water than a fish in a river.

Replacing long-time Board member Dr. Gregory Quist, Kennedy steps into the role representing Division One after retiring from nearly a decade as General Manager of the Rainbow Municipal Water District.

Guess he’s swapping rainbows for Rincons!

General Manager Clint Baze was gushing about the new addition, saying, “Tom brings significant governance experience and water expertise.” Translation: the man knows his way around a pipe wrench and a committee meeting. If you’ve got a leaky faucet or need to reorganize a water district, he’s your guy.

“It is my distinct honor to have been selected by the board to serve the remaining two years of the term of the seat previously held by my friend and neighbor, Dr. Gregory Quist,” Kennedy said. “I will apply my experience in the municipal water sector to help guide Rincon through the challenges all local agencies face with a focus on providing value to the ratepayers of the District.”

And Tom isn’t just dabbling in local waterworks. He’s the President of Kennedy Water Consulting, LLC, and has been jetting around the globe to places like Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, and Samoa. It seems like wherever there’s water, Tom’s already been there, fixed it, and written a report about it.

But it’s not all about Tom—some old faces are sticking around Rincon too. David Drake, Evan Wahl, and Inki Welch are back for new terms, proving that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Meanwhile, James Murtland continues as Board President, steering this ship until 2026.

So here’s to Rincon Water’s new and returning crew. With all this experience, if your pipes don’t flow smoother, at least the board meetings will.