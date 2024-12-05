Goodbye, Max. Meet your new overlord, Charlie

Yes, Max, the once-reigning monarch of mediocrity, has been unceremoniously dethroned in the bloodless coup of 2024 pet naming trends, according to the clairvoyants over at Rover.com.

The most popular male dog name is now Charlie—again—because apparently, originality is overrated. Meanwhile, for male cats, the zeitgeist has settled on Milo. Groundbreaking.

San Diego, ever the beacon of cultural innovation, has crowned Luna as the supreme ruler for both dogs and cats. But watch out, Luna, because insurgents like Bucky and Suki are clawing their way up the popularity ladder. Revolution is in the air—or maybe that’s just the scent of overpriced organic pet treats.

“The pet names we choose are a look into our latest cultural obsessions and our sources of joy,” said Nicole Ellis, a pet trainer moonlighting as a philosopher of the banal. Yes, nothing screams “joy” quite like naming your furry companion Calzone or Provolone. According to this year’s Us Weekly for Dogs—er, the Rover report—the names are “equal parts tabloid-worthy and total comfort food.” How poetic.

Let’s drill into the hard-hitting stats: San Diego’s top dog names include Luna, Bella, Daisy, Charlie, and Milo. For cats, it’s Luna, Milo, Oliver, Cleo, and Mochi. And then there’s Bucky—the canine dark horse surging into relevance. On the feline side, Suki is clawing its way to the top, proving that even cats aren’t immune to fleeting trends.

But it gets better. The culinary takeover is real, with Barley, Biscuit, Brownie, Waffles, and Boba all climbing the ranks. Because nothing says “man’s best friend” like naming your dog after brunch. Meanwhile, Charlotte, Mickey, and Ziggyhave exploded by over 200%, for reasons that surely matter to someone.

Nationwide, Bluey has seen a meteoric rise, no doubt thanks to its namesake cartoon canine. At least we’re raising a generation of children who can spell one four-letter word correctly.

And then there are the Swifties, whose cultural dominance knows no bounds. Yes, Taylor Swift as a pet name has skyrocketed—up 461% for dogs and 459% for cats. One can only imagine the therapy bills when little Taylor Swiftrefuses to fetch.

The data, meticulously gathered from millions of user-submitted pet names on Rover.com, paints a vivid portrait of our collective psyche: equal parts aspirational, cringe-worthy, and unapologetically absurd. But hey, if Provolone the pug brings you joy, who am I to judge?

The Top Trending Dog Names of 2024

Top 10 Male Dog Names Charlie Max Milo Cooper Buddy Teddy Rocky Bear Leo Duke Top 10 Female Dog Names Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Lily Lola Zoe Sadie Coco Bailey

The Top Trending Cat Names of 2024

Top 10 Male Cat Names Milo Oliver Leo Charlie Loki Max Simba Jack Ollie Jasper Top 10 Female Cat Names Luna Lily Bella Lucy Callie Nala Kitty Willow Cleo Daisy