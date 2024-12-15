Escondido declares contaminated creek emergency

The City of Escondido is stepping forward with urgent action to address a pressing issue—one that touches not only the environment but the well-being of its people.

In the quiet area near Harmony Grove, Escondido Creek has become a center of concern. Recent testing has revealed troubling contamination, much of it linked to homeless encampments along its banks. Now, the City has declared a local emergency, signaling its commitment to protect public health, restore environmental balance, and uphold the dignity of all involved.

Let me paint a picture of what we’re facing. Water quality tests tell us a stark truth: bacteria levels in the creek have surged to dangerous heights. Coliform bacteria, an indicator of unsanitary conditions, is showing up at two to three times the safe levels. Even more alarming, Enterococcus bacteria—a sign of more severe contamination—has spiked to levels seven, even fourteen times higher than what’s safe for human contact.

In one particularly affected area, it’s over 23 times the acceptable limit. These findings point to a reality we cannot ignore: the presence of human waste and trash has not only harmed the waterway but created conditions unfit for anyone to live in.

In response, the City is reaching out with purpose and compassion. Notices are being sent to those in the area, and communication is underway with nearby residents and businesses. This is a moment that calls for partnership, and Escondido is answering that call by working with a coalition of organizations and service providers, including:

Turn Behavioral Health Services

North Inland Mental Health Center

Serenity House

Interfaith Community Services

YMCA Transitional Aged Youth Services

Office of Homeless Solutions

Neighborhood Healthcare

Love Esco

McAlister’s North Inland Regional Recovery

San Diego Rescue Mission

Acadia Healthcare Comprehensive Treatment Center

The Church of God, Escondido, has opened its doors as a staging area—a place where outreach and support can be extended to those in need. Meanwhile, the City is preparing to secure the area, installing fencing to prevent further contamination and damage. Alongside this effort, invasive vegetation and debris will be removed, signaling the beginning of restoration for this precious natural resource.

But make no mistake, this is a journey—not a quick fix. As Deputy City Manager Chris McKinney wisely observed, “This is not an overnight process.” Steps are being taken deliberately, with care, to ensure that resources are in place, people are supported, and long-term solutions are built.

The City Manager, Sean McGlynn, echoed this balance of urgency and empathy, stating, “Our goal is to address the environmental and public health risks while showing compassion to those impacted, especially during the holiday season.”

On December 16 at 4 p.m., the City Council will convene in a special meeting to ratify this emergency proclamation and consider a $4 million allocation to address these challenges. In doing so, Escondido is reaffirming its commitment—not just to clean water and public health, but to transparency, collaboration, and the shared humanity of its community.

This moment reminds us that every challenge carries within it an opportunity—for healing, for restoration, and for coming together as a community with heart and purpose.