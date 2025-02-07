Immigrant rights advocates comment on a bill providing $25M to protect immigrant Californians

Immigrant rights advocacy organizations, including the California Immigrant Policy Center (CIPC), Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC) and Vera Institute of Justice, issued the following statement regarding a bill approved by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom today that would provide $25 million to protect immigrant Californians and other vulnerable communities threatened by the Trump administration’s policies:

We are thankful that the state Senate, Assembly and Gov. Newsom took some concrete first steps to support and defend California’s immigrant families and communities. The immigration raids, arrests and deportations happening across the country run against our values of compassion, family unity and justice and will be catastrophic for our economy and the millions of immigrants who call California home,” CIPC Executive Director Masih Fouladi said. “

This initial investment for critical legal service programs will provide essential and timely support to ensure the safety of California families. This is not a time for us to entertain false narratives about immigrants that intend to restrict access to services that are essential to keeping families together in our state. We must continue to be united in our decades-long pursuit and progress towards immigrant inclusion and a California for All.”

The $25 million will provide grants to nonprofit organizations for legal services to immigrants at risk of detention, deportation, and family separation, as well as services for other vulnerable groups – including LGBTQ+ individuals, survivors of domestic violence, workers facing wage theft, and tenants facing evictions.

“Every Californian, including our immigrant neighbors and loved ones, should feel safe from family separation and profiling. Especially in this climate, we must stand firm in our values and invest in protections for all immigrants, who are part of our families, communities and workplaces,” said Abraham Bedoy, Policy & Community Specialist with ILRC.

“This funding uplifts those values into action by ensuring more immigrants have access to critical legal services to protect their right to due process. We look forward to deepening our work with partners across the state to push our elected officials to defend the needs of California’s immigrant families and push back against harmful narratives.”

“As immigrant communities across California face unprecedented attacks from the federal government, funds for immigration legal defense are a critical safeguard against mass deportations and family separation,” said Shayna Kessler, director of the Vera Institute of Justice’s Advancing Universal Representation initiative. “It is important that this funding is available to all immigrants needing access to legal services.

The current proposal furthers a false narrative about immigrants and crime and restricts access to a vital service. Immigrants are valued members of our families and communities, and we are all safer when we advance policies that support family unity, community stability, and economic prosperity. California must continue to be a leader by prioritizing the safety, dignity, and rights of all its residents.”

In December, 140 organizations, including CIPC, ILRC and the Vera Institute of Justice, signed a letter urging the governor and the legislature to increase investments in immigration legal services programs that protect the safety and security of immigrant families and communities.