Flu season foo season; bad and getting worse this year

The virus was moving faster than expected. Across the country, emergency rooms were filling up with feverish patients, their bodies wracked by chills and muscle pain. Some had difficulty breathing. The U.S. winter virus season had arrived in full force—and by at least one metric, it was the most intense in fifteen years.

The data was unambiguous. One of the key indicators of flu activity—the percentage of doctor’s office visits for flu-like symptoms—had surged past the peaks of any winter flu season since 2009-2010, when a novel strain of H1N1 swept through the population. That year had been different, an outlier. Now, it seemed, something just as severe was happening again.

But what, exactly?

Flu, certainly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday morning that influenza was the dominant force behind the surge in cases. Yet viral infections were rarely simple. Other illnesses—rhinoviruses, adenoviruses, the ever-morphing parade of coronaviruses—could mimic flu symptoms, muddying the picture.

COVID-19, once the great disruptor, now appeared to be on the decline, both in hospital admissions and CDC modeling projections. RSV, another seasonal respiratory threat, was also retreating.

But flu? Flu was everywhere. In Texas, entire school districts were shutting down. The Godley Independent School District, a 3,200-student system near Fort Worth, had been forced to close its doors for three days after 650 students and 60 staff members called in sick. The majority of cases were flu, mixed with sporadic outbreaks of strep throat.

Jeff Meador, a district spokesman, had seen bad flu years before—but never like this. “It’s the worst I can remember,” he admitted.

The Surge

The data was clear. The graphs on the public health dashboard spiked in red, a sharp, unmistakable ascent. San Diego County was hurtling toward its worst flu season in half a decade. Hospitals were already feeling the strain.

It wasn’t just influenza. The country was in the grip of a “quad-demic,” an unrelenting collision of pathogens—Influenza A, COVID-19, RSV, and norovirus—spreading with mechanical precision, overwhelming emergency rooms from coast to coast.

In California, the Centers for Disease Control classified the outbreak as “very high.” Translation: infection rates were accelerating faster than models had predicted.

In San Diego alone, more than 4,100 flu cases were reported in the last week of January, a nearly sixfold increase from the same time the previous year. The human toll was mounting—405 hospitalizations in a single week, 73 dead since December.

Public health officials were urging immediate action. The numbers painted an ominous picture: nearly 80% of children aged 5 to 17 remained unvaccinated against the flu. Three teenagers—otherwise healthy, unprotected—had died.

“This has been a particularly long and difficult flu season compared to recent years,” said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, the county’s interim public health officer. Her statement was measured, but the underlying message was clear. “It’s not over yet.”

The flu vaccine, experts warned, was the best available safeguard. The last line of defense. But uptake had been slow. Apathy, misinformation, or simple negligence—whatever the cause, the consequences were unfolding in real time.

For those willing to act, the solution was simple: pharmacies, clinics, and public health centers had supplies. Insurance covered it. Even the uninsured could access the shot.

The question wasn’t whether the threat was real. It was whether people would move fast enough to stop it.

So far this season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Diego County HHSA (@sandiegocountyhhsa)

The CDC estimates, there have been at least 24 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths — including at least 57 children. Traditionally, flu season peaks around February.

Overall, 43 states reported high or very high flu activity last week. Flu was most intense in the South, Southwest and western states.

This winter, vaccination coverage among children had fallen to 45%—down from the usual 50%, a threshold it once held reliably. The CDC’s reports confirmed the trend: fewer families were opting in, fewer arms were being stuck with needles.

Among adults, the story was no different. Just 23% were up to date on their COVID-19 shots as of late January—a slight increase from the 20% recorded the year before, but still dangerously low. For children, the rate was worse: an anemic 12%, unchanged despite public health campaigns urging otherwise.

And yet, the true impact remained unclear. The government had yet to release its estimates on how effective this season’s flu vaccine had been. Meanwhile, virologists tracked the spread of two dominant strains—H1N1 and H3N2, both of the Type A variety—circulating through communities, triggering waves of fever and cough, filling hospital beds. But there was another threat on the horizon, a more elusive and insidious adversary: H5N1.

The bird flu had already ravaged animal populations, sickening tens of millions. In humans, it was still rare, with only 67 confirmed cases in the U.S. But the risk loomed. The potential for mutation. The potential for spread.

Doctors issued the same familiar advice, their words repeated so often they had lost their urgency: Avoid touching your face. Wash your hands. Disinfect surfaces. Stay away from the sick. Simple measures, yet too often ignored. The virus moved in silence, waiting for complacency. And, as the numbers showed, it had found an opportunity.

The government has not yet reported its estimates of how well this season’s flu vaccine is working.

Testing results from patients indicate that two strains of seasonal flu that are causing most illnesses — a Type A H1N1 and a Type A H3N2. Health officials are closely watching a third strain — a bird flu known as Type A H5N1 — that has sickened tens of millions of animals, but is known to have infected only 67 people in the U.S.

In addition to vaccination, health officials advise the following preventive measures: Wash hands thoroughly and often.

Use hand sanitizers when handwashing isn’t possible.

Avoid close contact with sick individuals.

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Regularly clean commonly touched surfaces.

Stay home if you’re feeling unwell to prevent spreading illness to others. By following these guidelines, residents can help protect themselves and the community during this challenging flu season.