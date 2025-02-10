Hard rains a’gonna fall over San Diego County all week

Well folks, grab your raincoats, your rubber duckies, and maybe a kayak if you’re feeling adventurous—because the wettest storm of the season is rolling in like a drunk uncle at Thanksgiving! That’s right, an atmospheric river—which, for those of you keeping score at home, is basically a sky river that forgot where it was supposed to go—is heading our way.

Now, up in Northern California, this thing is coming in strong, soaking everything like a garden hose with no off switch. But by the time it stumbles into San Diego County—probably out of breath and looking for a place to crash—it’s gonna be a little weaker.

But don’t let that fool ya! It’s still bringing the biggest downpour of the water year, which, in case you didn’t know, starts on October 1st… because we like to keep track of when the Earth decides to take a shower.

Now, this storm is polite—it’s coming in two rounds, so you can pace yourself. First, a little light rain Tuesday, just a warm-up act. But Wednesday? Oh yeah, that’s when the main event kicks in! And Thursday into Friday? That’s the encore—heavier rain, possibly some flooding, and a real chance for some unexpected backyard swimming pools.

So stay dry, stay groovy, and remember—if you see a duck floating down your street, just give him the right of way. This has been your Hippy Dippy Weatherman, reminding you: It’s wet out there, man.”

Well, my damp and drippy friends, the celestial sponge is gettin’ squeezed, and San Diego’s about to feel the splash! The first wave of this sub-tropical moisture—straight from the warm, soggy belly of the atmosphere—will stroll into town sometime Wednesday morning into the afternoon.

This one’s just a teaser, a little sip before the real chug-a-lug. We’re talkin’ a half-inch to an inch of rain across the county—just enough to remind your windshield wipers they still got a job to do.

But hang onto your peace beads, because phase two is where the real grooviness begins! Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, the sky is throwing a full-on liquid love-in, with heavy rain, slippery roads, and Mission Valley turning into the Mission Venice Canals. We’re looking at an extra inch or two of the wet stuff countywide, which means if you’re in a flood-prone area, maybe keep that canoe on standby—or at least make friends with someone who owns a raft.

Now, for all you snow bunnies out there, sorry, but this storm’s running a little hot. Down in the lowlands? No snow for you. But if you take your chilly self up to 6,000 feet in the San Bernardino mountains, you might just get a few inches—or a full-on foot of the fluffy white goodness. So grab your sleds, your cocoa, and your questionable winter fashion choices, ‘cause the higher-ups are getting their winter wonderland.

And just how much rain are we talkin’ total? 2 to 3 inches at the coast and valleys, up to 4 inches in the mountains!Plus, if you’re in one of those post-wildfire zones, heads up—this storm’s got a bit of a mean streak. Rainfall rates could hit more than a half-inch per hour during peak showers, which is enough to make the ground say, ‘Yeah, I give up,’ and start sliding downhill.

So, in response to Mother Nature’s enthusiastic waterworks, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the coast, inland valleys, and mountains from Thursday afternoon into the evening. Translation? If you don’t have to drive, maybe just stay inside, listen to some groovy tunes, and watch the rain do its thing.

That’s the latest from me, your Hippy Dippy Weatherman, reminding you: when the sky decides to cry, sometimes it just needs a good hug… or, in this case, an umbrella. Stay dry, stay mellow, and if your neighbor’s yard starts floating away, just wave and wish it well on its journey. Peace, love, and precipitation, my friends!” Well, my soggy cosmic travelers, the National Weather Service is issuing some real buzzkill warnings: excessive runoff, potential flooding, rivers, creeks, streams overflowing—basically, anything that holds water is about to get real ambitious. So if your backyard suddenly starts looking like beachfront property, don’t panic—just go with the flow, baby.

Now, for the planners and the optimists out there, we got a 10 to 15% chance of light rain Tuesday, just a little teaser drizzle as the marine layer does its thing from the coast to the foothills. But don’t worry, folks—the big wet exit is coming. By late Friday or early Saturday, this storm should pack up its bags and wander off to soak someone else, according to our buddy, NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe.

And now, the most chill part of the forecast: temperatures! Near the coast and downtown? Low 60s during the day, dipping into the low 50s overnight—so keep that blanket and a cup of something warm within reach. In the mountains?Mid-40s to low 50s, so if you’re up there, put on an extra poncho, maybe even some socks with your sandals. And in the deserts? Clouds, maybe a few showers, moderate winds, highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

So to sum it all up: rain, more rain, flooding, then a little more rain, followed by everything calming down just in time for the weekend. It’s a whole meteorological rollercoaster, folks, and you don’t even need a ticket—just an umbrella, some good vibes, and maybe a pair of galoshes.

This has been your Hippy Dippy Weatherman, reminding you: The weather is like life, man… unpredictable, sometimes messy, but always better with a little laughter and a dry pair of socks. Stay groovy, stay dry, and if you see a fish swimming down your street—hey, just let him go where the current takes him. Peace, love, and precipitation, my friends!