We’re having a (minor) heat wave

A rare late spring windy Santa Ana heat blast from the east is expected to cause temperatures to rise as much as 20 degree over seasonal averages, meteorologists say.

Hot temperatures are expected Tuesday throughout San Diego County amid a heat wave that will last through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

KGTV-10 News Meteorologist Megan Parry says temperatures are expected to near record highs in San Diego, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Escondido, Poway, La Mesa, and Vista. Tuesday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, according to Megan’s forecast.

2:35 PM: Observation sites at or above 90F degrees and relative humidity. Santa Ana winds brought this hot, dry airmass into #socal #SoCalHeat #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Jr8ySQTkGp — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 9, 2020

High pressure will continue to strengthen through Thursday, causing the mercury to rise in most parts of the county, forecasters said. Temperatures will drop to around average when low pressure arrives on Friday.

In Riverside County, a heat wave that will last through Thursday as high pressure continues to strengthen. Temperatures will drop to around average when low pressure arrives on Friday.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Los Angeles and Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Long Beach and portions of Ventura County. The high in those areas is expected to be 94 degrees. A heat advisory will also be in effect in Orange County where highs were expected to reach the low 100s.

Humidity levels were expected to be a low 3 to 10 percent, but no red flag warnings signifying a high risk of wildfire were immediately issued, unlike on Monday.

Back to the San Diego homeland, a heat advisory will be in effect Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in coastal areas.

Winds out of the east will be calmer than Monday, with wind speeds between 15-25 mph expected and gusts possibly reaching 40 mph.

The National Weather Service urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Also, young children and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.

High temperatures Tuesday are forecast to reach 91 degrees near the coast, 98 inland, 99 in the western valleys, 91 near the foothills, 86 in the mountains and 100 in the deserts.

The mercury in coastal areas is expected to top out in the high-70s to low-80s near the coast and the mid-80s to low-90s inland on Wednesday, while temperatures in the western valleys are forecast to reach the low- to mid- 90s, forecasters said.

Area Forecast Discussion National Weather Service San Diego CA 143 PM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020 .SYNOPSIS... High pressure aloft will bring bright skies and warm temperatures through today. Winds will die down for tomorrow as weak onshore flow starts to make its presence known with cooler weather at the coast, though remaining quite warm inland. An upper level low pressure system will swing into the West Coast by Friday through the weekend. This will bring a much more noticeable cool down across the region with breezy westerly winds at times, along with night and morning low clouds and patchy fog. As this system exits, weather is expected to be a bit warmer by early next week. .DISCUSSION...FOR EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN CALIFORNIA INCLUDING ORANGE... SAN DIEGO...WESTERN RIVERSIDE AND SOUTHWESTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES... .SHORT TERM (Today through Thursday)... Breezy winds continue this afternoon out of the east and northeast winds as a surface high builds over the eastern Great Basin. We will see some locally gusty winds up to 35 MPH this afternoon across the mountains, diminishing through the afternoon. The Heat Advisory continues through early evening for all coastal locations, as well as inland Orange County. Weak onshore flow will make a debut for the region on Wednesday as a trough in the eastern Pacific starts to deepen. This will give those at the coast a break from the heat with slight cooling. The hottest part of the week for the inland valleys will be Wednesday, though a nice breeze will be felt for all west of the mountains for the afternoon. Ensembles depict this trough continuing to amplify off the California coast as a large upper level high builds across Texas on Thursday. This will provide another warm day across the Inland Empire and the hottest day of the week for the lower deserts with highs 105-110 degrees. .LONG TERM (Friday through Monday)... June gloom will make its return by later in the week as the Pacific trough moves into the State, increasing onshore flow and low level moisture. Areas of clouds and patchy fog will be common nights and mornings. As the trough axis passes us by over the San Joaquin Valley, surface pressure gradients will tighten up, accompanied by gusty southwest and west winds for our mountain and desert communities. Winds look to range from 30-40 MPH Friday afternoon through Saturday night per latest NBM and local WRF guidance. The upper level low will exit by Sunday. On its heels, the high over Texas and another high to our southwest will join forces to bring us a warming trend into early next week. Ensembles have coming to a bit better agreement on ushering in another system from Alaska into the western part of the country, which would bring another cooling trend for our area.