Lilac Hills — zombie project that just won’t die

Talk about zombie development issues, this ghost of a project, rejected several times by voters and local planning commission members, Lilac Hills is back on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors agenda again.

A ballot measure seeking approval of the Lilac Hills project was soundly defeated by voters in 2016, but the proposal was different from what the San Diego County Planning Commission had approved a year earlier. The commission had placed a number of conditions on its approval, most of which were not contained in the ballot measure. It got rejected again in 2018.

Now this, scheduled for consideration on Wednesday, June 24:

NOTICED PUBLIC HEARING: RECOMMENDED DENIAL OF LILAC HILLS RANCH GENERAL PLAN AMENDMENT, SPECIFIC PLAN, ZONE RECLASSIFICATION, TENTATIVE MAPS, MAJOR USE PERMIT, AND SITE PLAN, LOCATED IN THE VALLEY CENTER AND BONSALL COMMUNITY PLAN AREAS (For eComments, select “Support,” if you support the recommendation to deny the Project (i.e. you are opposed to the Project). Or, select “Oppose,” if you do not support the recommendation to deny the Project (i.e. you support the Project).

If you want to comment about the project to county supervisors, follow this link.

