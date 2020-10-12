Issa’s Trump trade job burned to the ground

When it comes to carpetbagger Darrell Issa, the California 50th Congressional District race is not a prime example of sloppy seconds, but of sloppy thirds.

First, Issa was such a coward in 2018 that when he realized he might lose his California 49th Congressional District seat due to demographic and voter registration shifts along with Dotard Trump backlash, not to mention revulsion over his piss poor job performance and voter hatred of him, he took off like a scared jackrabbit.

Then, Issa went for sloppy seconds as he sought a scam position in the Trump abomination as Director of the United States Trade and Development Agency.

When that scam fell apart, Issa, a longtime Vista resident, decided to sloppy thirds carpetbag in the 50th District due to it being the last major Republican majority district in Southern California with a Cook Political Report R+11 rating.

Issa figured he might win, and then barely bested far right-wing radio freak, and fellow carpetbagger, longtime Rancho Bernardo resident Carl Demaio in the race for second place behind East County’s favorite son, Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Campa-Najjar beat Issa like a drum on March 3 with 67,936 votes to Issa’s 43,491 votes. The rematch comes this November.

The 50th Congressional electorate needs to be fully informed about Issa’s unfitness for office. Wonkette relates Issa’s rejection from the Trump rump trade position by the Republican-majority U.S. Senate last fall.

Issa confirmation hearing goes up in smoke

There’s a lot going on, but let’s not miss this opportunity to take one more parting shot at recently “retired” congressman Darrell Issa of Luckyfires, California, whose confirmation hearing for Director of the United States Trade and Development Agency went totally off the rails.

Trump nominated Issa for the position on September 19, 2018, and his fellow Republicans in the Senate were so excited about it that they waited an entire year to take it up in the Foreign Relations Committee. And then Rand Paul sided with the Democrats who moved to go into closed session to hear all the filthy, dirty deeds kicked up in Issa’s FBI background check. Womp womp.

“There’s information in his FBI background investigation that concerns me greatly, and that I believe members may find problematic, and potentially disqualifying for Senate confirmation,” said ranking member Bob Menendez (D-NJ). “I firmly believe that every member of this committee should have the opportunity to review that information.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Telegram



WhatsApp

Skype



