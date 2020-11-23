Sierra Club North County blasts Harvest Hills

The Sierra Club North County Group took to social media Monday, Nov. 23 with a video release lambasting the proposed $58 million Harvest Hills development proposal at San Pasqual Valley near the San Diego Safari Park.

“We are ready to re-ignite the fight to halt sprawl development in Escondido and to Stop Harvest Hills,” said Laura Hunter, Chair of the Conservation Committee of the Sierra Club North County Group. “Defeat of the Harvest Hills development proposal is a top priority for San Diego Sierra Club members and their allies.”

Harvest Hills, if built, will include 550 luxury homes in a gated community next to the Safari Park in the San Pasqual Valley near Escondido. Proposed by Concordia Home.

Tt originally was marketed as Safari Highlands Ranch, but in 2019 Concordia changed the name to Harvest Hills perhaps to try to make the project sound more environmentally friendly. The project is proposed as a sprawl land use pattern throughout an 1,100 acres site of pristine chaparral and wildlife habitat.

The project is in the unincorporated portion of the County and would require the City of Escondido to annex the property if approved. It would also require the approval of the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO). The video includes a recording of objections to the project process made at a LAFCO meeting by the chair, Dianne Jacob.

The video builds on community opposition that has experienced explosive growth against sprawl development in the north county. The recent defeat of the North River Farms project in Oceanside was the third major project denied by the public over the past few years. Previously defeated projects have included Newland Sierra and Lilac Hills Ranch.

“Sierra Club opposes Harvest Hills for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that this new development will decimate hundreds of acres of critical wildlife habitat and pristine open space to build 550 “estate homes” in a “Very High Danger” fire zone, exacerbating potential evacuation efforts of area residents to a dangerous level, and draining funding from the urban core,” stated Sierra Club San Diego Chapter Conservation Chair George Courser.