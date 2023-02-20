Meet the Cosmic Ray Deflection Society of North America (RIP Also Aswell)

(RIP CHUCK ALSTON AKA ALSO ASWELL, GRAND FOUNDER AND POOBAH OF THE COSMIC RAY DEFLECTION SOCIETY AKA KRUDZNA INK. A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, Aswell worked for many years as a chef at New Orleans. Also, a prolific artist and thinker, Aswell led the way for numerous storied events and adventures. Following a long series of health battles, he died peacefully in his sleep last week. For more of KRUDZNA INK, cosmic rays and related information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/186903824805111/?fref=ts

The Cosmic Ray Deflection Society Theories…

Knowing, that in some future time, when the ozone layer has been further destroyed by man-made chemicals such as flourocarbons and exhaust fumes, the earth and it’s inhabitants will be mercilessly bombarded by deadly cosmic rays, the Cosmic Ray Deflection Society of North America, Inc. has been organized to discover ways of surviving the coming onslaught…Krudzna Ink is a loosely knit organization of crazed, forward thinking environmentalists dedicated to the survival of the human race in general, and life on the planet in particular…

While the society itself was formally organized in May of 1984, cosmic ray deflecting as a mental attitude was first realized in the fall of 1973 when reports first came out on the impending destruction of the ozone layer…Ozone, O3, the thin layer of our planet’s atmosphere found 20 miles up, protects us from dreaded cosmic rays. Something had to be done!!! An Anti-Cosmic Ray Suit (ACRaS) would be constructed! Man-made items that are really unnecessary and have no real value for our lives were attached to a hat and a shirt… By believing the collection of trinkets, tickets, plastics, toys, auto parts, jewelries, beads, buttons, and other trivial items would repel the cosmic rays, the CRs were actually repelled!!!

We call the point at which the cosmic rays actually start being repelled CRITICAL MASS…As you attach each piece to your cosmic ray deflection item be it hat, shirt, car, house, shield or footgear, you think that this will be the item that gives you critical mass…At some point it actually starts happening!!! We hope…

The first principle of CR Deflection has been joined by a second, more controversial theory… We now also believe that cosmic rays have a low level of intelligence which allows them to be easily confused by actions contrary to what is considered normal. Once confused, CRs tend to retreat on their own to whence they came. This Dysonberg Confusion Principle, or DCP, blends well with the society’s life-style while wearing our ACRaS and riding in the CRDMV…To put the DCP in other terms, we believe that cosmic rays are semi-intelligent and therefore easily confused…That’s why we wear foster grants, even though we are not movie stars…That’s why we shoot off fireworks on December 25 and exchange presents on July 4th…That’s why we celebrate Valloween, the only holiday celebrated twice a year on Feb 14 & Oct 31…All these activities as well as wearing our cosmic ray suits confuses the cosmic rays, which slows them down…Then you just step aside and they go past you…

For more on the Society, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/186903824805111/?fref=ts

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cosmic_Ray_Deflection_Society

The hat comes first

Here is a guide to building your cosmic ray deflection headpiece from the olde geocities page…

https://www.google.com/search?q=cosmic+rays&hl=en&biw=2059&bih=1178&site=webhp&prmd=ivnsb&tbm=isch&tbo=u&source=univ&sa=X&ei=OgB4TurlMK-LsAK…

here is a great link to pics of cosmic ray showers… they travel through space really fast and then hit the atmosphere and explode into hundreds of smaller points…

Cosmic Ray Deflection Society – Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Wikipedia page for the cosmic ray deflection society…

▶ Cosmic Ray Deflection Society.m4v – YouTube

Video of cosmic ray ceremony to scare simi-intellegent cosmic rays away…

Life

Life and death at Barristers a movie including segment on the cosmic ray house and gardens with also aswell…

THE COSMIC RAY DEFLECTION SOCIETY grafic version

This is the main page for the olde geocities cosmic ray pages a sprawling thing with over 60 pages and a thousand links… like the hat comes first page above, there are a lot of broken links from 16 pages of neglect…

happy dale online sanitarium | Cosmic Ray Protection Room

this is an interesting adaptation of the whole cosmic ray deflection idea, but they made a big mistake using tinfoil on their hats as that has to do with orgone and felt or alien stuff…

‎jonesl.people.cofc.edu/crds.html

Charleston chapter…

there is so much enthusiasm here i didn’t have the heart to tell them that foil doesn’t work…

The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test: Tom Wolfe: Amazon.com: Books

heres a link to required reading for membership, read while paint is drying on your acrhp…

also note this is a link to the 1970 edition…

Dhalgren: Samuel R. Delany: 9780375706684: Amazon.com: Books

link to other book required reading for membership, you at least have to try to read it… survivors of Hurricane Katrina need not fulfill this obligation…

‎indico.cern.ch/event/102998/session/17/contribution/128/material/slides/0.pdf

It must be stated that the last page of this pdf from CERN has pics of the cosmic ray deflection society!!!