California under Newsom getting ready for Trump

This week, California’s legislative chambers gather under the banner of a special session—a session sharply defined by the governor’s intent, yet shadowed by debate over the scope of its ambition.

Governor Gavin Newsom seeks a modest $25 million allocation to arm the California Department of Justice and state agencies for the legal challenges anticipated from the incoming Trump administration. A narrowly tailored proposal, its focus is singular: preparation.

The Assembly appears inclined to align with the governor’s vision, but dissenting voices in the Senate and among advocacy groups contend this sum is insufficient. Their demand is louder, their aim broader: $60 million. This figure includes $35 million for local governments and legal aid to support undocumented immigrants and others who may find themselves imperiled by federal policies to come.

“We have to be ready on all fronts, and that takes time,” said Senator María Elena Durazo of Los Angeles, a staunch defender of immigrant rights. Her words carried the weight of urgency and resolve. “It takes resources to be able to put into place. We depend on community-based organizations. We depend on clinics. We depend on our social infrastructure to get the message across to our families: ‘Don’t be afraid. Make sure your kids continue to go to school.’”

Echoing her sentiments, Senate Budget Chair Scott Wiener underscored the pressing need for comprehensive action. His $60 million funding proposal, he said, reflected the reality that “bad things can start happening very, very quickly.”

Governor Newsom, it must be noted, does not require a special session to expedite funding for these so-called “Trump-proofing” measures. Lawmakers could, in January, introduce and enact funding bills without delay. Yet the special session lends political gravitas and a measure of urgency, ensuring proposals carry the imprimatur of the governor’s proclamation.

Assembly Budget Chair Jesse Gabriel, entrusted with two bills—one aligning with Newsom’s $25 million ask and another dedicating $500,000 for preliminary legal preparation—walks a delicate line. While defending the narrower focus of his proposals, he hinted at a willingness to negotiate with the Senate and the administration, noting the Assembly had yet to fully deliberate the matter.

The governor’s office, for its part, remains measured. A spokesperson assured the public that “active collaboration with legislative leaders and the Attorney General” is ongoing. Gabriel, meanwhile, struck a note of reassurance. “If we need to act quickly,” he said, “if there’s federal action that requires us to move fast, we’ve proven we can do so time and again.”

And so, the debate unfolds—a debate about readiness, about resources, and, ultimately, about how best to shield Californians from the political crosswinds soon to blow from Washington.