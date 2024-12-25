Evergreen’s Christmas miracle a 2024 Gift of the Magi

In the season when hearts grow tender and hopes seem brighter, there is always room for a miracle, even one wrapped in fur and tucked beneath the fragrant boughs of a Christmas tree.

Such a miracle came to light in the rolling hills of Valley Center, where December breezes carried the mingling scents of pine needles and chimney smoke. Amid this tableau of holiday cheer, a small life stirred against impossible odds, earning the name Evergreen.

It began as unassuming miracles often do, with a simple errand.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s veterinary director Dr. Alexis Siler, a figure as practical as a flannel mitten, ventured to a Christmas tree lot with her children. Her mind was fixed on finding the perfect evergreen to grace their home—full of promise, symmetry, and just the right hint of forest majesty.

But as they stooped to claim a candidate for holiday splendor, they discovered something far more precious beneath its boughs.

Nestled among the roots and clinging to life with a tenacity born of both desperation and innocence was a kitten, no more than eight weeks old. She was a thin, bedraggled wisp of a creature, her tiny frame trembling as though it bore the weight of the world.

Malnourished and suffering from intestinal parasites, she looked less like a harbinger of miracles and more like the last ember of a fading fire. Yet, her wide eyes glimmered with the unyielding will to live.

It was no ordinary kitten, as the staff at Helen Woodward Animal Center would soon learn. Her story unfolded like a heartstring-plucking melody sung in a minor key. Somewhere in the dark watches of the night, coyotes had descended upon her family, leaving her mother and siblings to fate’s unkind embrace.

Alone and vulnerable, she had sought refuge beneath a Christmas tree, as if understanding, in some instinctive way, that even in her bleakest hour, there was hope in the season.

Dr. Siler, who had come looking for greenery, instead found a call to action. She contacted the Helen Woodward Animal Center, where Evergreen—so named for her arboreal sanctuary—began her journey toward a brighter tomorrow. The veterinary team sprang into action, coaxing life back into her with food, fluids, and the kind of tender care that turns despair into possibility.

As Evergreen regained her strength, she found herself in the warmth of a foster home. And it was there, among new companions, that the kitten experienced her second miracle. For she met a dog—a creature of gentle spirit and boundless patience.

The two bonded in a way that only those who have endured hardship can. Together, they played, napped, and forged a friendship as sturdy as any ironclad bond.

It was in this setting, surrounded by love and safety, that Evergreen began to blossom. Her once-sharp ribs grew rounded with the softness of proper meals. Her coat, which had been dull and sparse, became a soft testament to resilience. And her eyes, those wide portals of uncertainty, now gleamed with playful mischief.

Her story has captured the hearts of many, not merely for its miraculous contours but for its embodiment of the spirit of the season. Christmas is a time for second chances, for finding the extraordinary in a humble story of survival.

Helen Woodward says Evergreen will be available for adoption in the new year.

You can find more information on Evergreen, including adopting the kitten, by contacting the Adoptions Department at 858-756-4117 ext. 1, online at animalcenter.org or by visiting 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.